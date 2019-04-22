Skechers' Future Still Looks Good To Us

Growth is likely to accelerate in H2 and the shares aren't expensive, in our view.

However, margins and especially cash flow have strengthened considerably and the company's balance sheet remains terrific.

The company suffered from a slowdown in its domestic wholesale business and currency headwinds in its international business, producing disappointing growth figures.

Skechers (SKX), a long-term holding in our SHU portfolio, is quite unpredictable. It changes positive with negative surprises on an almost quarterly basis, which can throw investors off quite a bit as you can see from the chart:

Our investment thesis is looking through the quarterly variability and taking in a longer-term perspective:

Data by YCharts

As you see above, sales doubled over five years although operational performance has been a bit more volatile. The shares were taking a hit last year because the company preferred to invest in growth which depressed operating margins.

Our thesis was that the growth would continue, but margins would recover when these investments (notably in big distribution centers in China and Europe and starting up business in numerous countries like Korea, India, much of Latin America, etc.) were up and running and the company could let leverage play out.

This has happened to a considerable extent, but on the other hand, growth is also slowing:

Data by YCharts

Although Q1 is clearly the low point for the company, revenues were up 2.1% in Q1 (y/y), although 5.2% in constant currency terms. The company suffered considerable forex headwinds both in China and Europe, as well in Latin America. Underlining growth is better than the headline figures suggest.

Q1 Results

From the Q1CC:

International wholesale sales increased 8.7% which included a 36.3% increase in our distributor business, a 10% increase in our joint ventures and a 2.4% increase from our wholly-owned subsidiaries.

Our direct-to-consumer sales increased 6.7%, the result of a 3.3% increase domestically and a 13.2% increase internationally.

Our domestic wholesale business was down 10.9% in the quarter, although our footwear sales were down less at 8.9%.

The dimmest part of the business was the domestic wholesale business which contracted considerably (10.9%) but management still sees that flat for the year:

Most significantly, backlog is increasing and most of the company's big customers are positive and don't have excess inventory.

The new designs are very well-received, both by wholesale customers as well as the direct-to-consumer channel.

Most of the shop closing (and the associated liquidation sales) has already played out.

Inventories were a little too low as the company could not fulfill all the demand in the off-price channel, which was a big negative for the quarter and it caused a significant part of the wholesale drop, but management is confident this channel can come back later in the year.

Easter shifting to Q2.

The DTC (direct-to-consumer) channel (company-owned stores) was up 6.7% in Q1 despite currency strong headwinds and the shift of Easter, but management only guides for mid-single-digit growth this year which seems a bit too pessimistic (at least to one analyst on the Q4CC).

While the company sees the currency headwinds continue in Q2, management is expecting that to wane in H2 so this is indeed a little odd, with the proviso that currency markets are notoriously unpredictable and it has a more difficult comp in H2. However, it is sacrificing a little growth for margin improvement (see below).

The e-commerce channel is performing very well and management expects that to continue with the investments it is making in digital marketing. International wholesale increased 8.7% y/y and will grow grow in the mid-teens for Q2 and the rest of the year.

Comparable same store sales in company-owned stores and e-commerce increased 0.7%, including 0.2% in the United States and 2.3% internationally, excluding 61 stores in India which recently transitioned from third-party to company-owned.

Earnings

Earnings ($108.8M or $0.71 per share) were a bit complex by several factors:

A big tax increase (with the tax rate rising to 19.5% versus just 9.6% a year ago due mostly to the Trump tax cuts) which knocked EPS down by $0.09

A balance sheet translation charge from forex rates (versus a gain in Q1 last year) knocking EPS down by $0.04 versus Q1 2018.

But there was also an unusually big performance-based government rebate in China of $15.8M, which is a $0.10 EPS gain.

Margins

Data by YCharts

You see gross margin is trending upwards, although Q1 margins suffered a bit from currency headwinds and higher international discounts.

The margin improvement comes almost entirely from domestic retail, with wholesale flat (Q1CC):

the comp stores sales are held back some by our decisions last quarter at the back half of last year, not to promote so significantly and get the complete growth – margins that we need. So this quarter we had an increase of 240 basis points in gross margin at the retail level from that.

Q2 gross margin will be flat to slightly down, but management is more optimistic about H2.

Operational margins rose considerably in Q1 (on a non-GAAP basis, the graph above shows GAAP figures) from 11.9% a year ago to 13% in Q1, mostly because of a considerable ($14.2M) decrease in selling expenses due to lower domestic advertising.

G&A was up 1.2% in dollar terms to $359.6M but down as a percentage of revenues (from 28.4% last year to 28.2% in Q1).

Management believes that operating margins can be permanently in the low teens, but things get thrown off from time to time because of currency headwinds and/or investments in growth.

There are the investments in new territories starting to pay off as an analyst noted and management confirmed (Q1CC):

Japan turns profitable, Korea turns profitable, Latin America turns profitable, Central, Eastern Europe those places we've invested, they will take the operating margins of the whole off if there's no deterioration in any place else.

There should be more margin improvement when the big Chinese distribution center becomes operative (probably not before next year) as that allows considerable operating leverage.

Cash

Data by YCharts

This is a pretty impressive figure, yet despite this there was a big fall (-$186.2M) in its cash holdings in the quarter to $879.8M as the company closed the purchase of its minority interest in India. Yet, its cash position is large and represents $5.74 per share and with the cash flow it is generating now, this looks set to significantly increase.

With that comes CapEx, expected to reach $250M-275M for the year, and buybacks:

Data by YCharts

There is some mild dilution but nothing to worry about and with the increased cash flow there is the prospect of increased buybacks and the share count stabilizing or even reversing.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

For the second quarter of 2019, the Company believes it will achieve sales in the range of $1.200 billion to $1.225 billion, and diluted earnings per share of $0.30 to $0.35. This guidance takes into account the impact of existing foreign exchange headwinds and the commencement of joint venture operations in Mexico. Based on current expectations, the Company anticipates that its 2019 annual tax rate will be in the range of 17 percent to 20 percent.

That's a growth of 6.9% midpoint, so a bit of a recovery in Q2 already as currency headwinds are baked into this guidance.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

We keep arguing that the shares are cheap although the decline in revenue growth is a bit worrying. Analysts expect EPS at $2.08 this year, rising to $2.35 in 2020.

Conclusion

As usual, it's a bit of a mixed bag. When revenue growth was abundant investors complained about operational margins, and now that these have recovered revenue growth has slowed down to a crawl.

Even without the currency headwinds, growth was just 5.2%; that is no longer in growth company territory, although the second half of the year promises to be better when the domestic wholesale business recovers and currency headwinds subside, although neither is a given.

However, with increased margins and especially cash flow, we see the possibilities of a future with significantly bigger share buybacks boosting EPS.

But let's not discount the company's growth prospects either, its Chinese business is still growing nicely (6.5% which would have been double that without the currency headwinds). The company opened 35 new stores in the quarter and the online business was up 32% y/y.

There are quite a number of other prospects, perhaps most notably India where the company purchased the minority share of its joint-venture, converting the business into a subsidiary, and also Mexico, where it finalized a joint-venture with its distribution partner.

All in all, we are still pretty optimistic on the stock, with the biggest threat coming from the macro field (trade troubles, EU slowdown, stuff like that) which is relevant for most stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SKX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.