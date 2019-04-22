Statistics Show Timing The Market Isn't As Hard As You Think

Doing so tends to increase risk-adjusted returns (and usually absolute returns) in a variety of global markets over long time periods.

Using the 200-day moving average of broad market indices like the S&P 500 as a guideline of when to buy/sell can reduce drawdowns and often increases absolute return.

One of the most persistent anomalies in finance is the tendency of equity prices to move in trends. High-yield bonds also have a strong (possibly stronger) tendency to trend. This effect has been studied in a variety of equity markets over long time periods, and it pretty much always works in the long run.

So, should you use trend-following in your portfolio? Let's look at the data! To test this hypothesis, I built a simple market timing model and applied it to the S&P 500, Japanese stocks, UK stocks, and high-yield credit. I didn't cherry-pick these asset classes - I chose them because they're large, popular markets.

The model dictates that when the risky asset is above its 200-day moving average, you should buy. When the risky asset is below its 200-day moving average, sell and rotate to 10-year Treasury notes (IEF). The system is rebalanced monthly. Live links to all models are below each graph so you can test for yourself.

US Stocks (SPY)

The blue line below corresponds to the simple system I built and the yellow/red line corresponds to buy-and-hold. The system won by a mile.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Trend-following in the S&P 500 using SPY or its slightly cheaper cousin IVV soundly crushes buy-and-hold going back to 2003. The results are even better if you go back to the 1990s. If you start your test after 2008, trend-following underperformed slightly but got superior risk-adjusted returns. This is important if you use leverage.

Since we've shown that market timing worked for the S&P 500 over a long time period, let's look at the stock markets of other countries to see if the hypothesis holds.

Japanese Stocks (EWJ)

A popular test for a trading system is to look at how it would have done in Japan, which has had sideways markets for almost 30 years. Japanese stocks are a little trickier to model because foreign exchange adds uncompensated risk to your investment, as you could hedge the FX in Japan from owning Japanese stocks and have gotten paid to reduce your risk due to Japan having lower interest rates than the US. The currency exposures from stocks and the futures/forward FX hedge would then cancel each other out. My backtesting software doesn't support this, but it would cause both buy-and-hold and timing to perform better than they do in the backtest. The system beats buy-and-hold in the simple tests.

The main benefit to doing this is for Japan is the superior risk-adjusted returns and cutting your maximum peak-to-trough drawdown from 49 percent to 28 percent. If the FX stuff sounds complicated, you could use an ETF like HEWJ that does the hedge behind the scenes. I didn't put it in the full test because it has only existed for a couple of years.

The results for Japan via EWJ are shown in the chart below:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

UK Stocks (EWU)

The UK is a great example because trend-following would have saved you from a 60 percent drawdown in dollar terms. Again, if you were actually trading this, you'd usually hedge either half or all of the FX exposure when it's favorable to do so (you shouldn't really care about the FX risk from hedging because the long pound exposure from the UK stocks and the short pound exposure from the FX futures hedge would cancel each other out). If you think the pound is undervalued right now (I think it may be), I could bless hedging half the pound exposure and leaving the other half unhedged. Here's a great paper from AQR that explains how currency hedging in international portfolios works if you want to learn more.

The corresponding hedged UK ETF is HEWU. I didn't use HEWU because it's relatively new so I couldn't get a backtest longer than a couple of years.

Here were the results for UK stocks via EWU:

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

High-Yield Bonds (BHYIX)

Junk bonds may have even more of a momentum effect than equities do. The difference in return is pretty staggering for high-yield credit, with a consistent, large, and growing gap between the timing portfolio and buy-and-hold.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

Additional considerations

1. You will want to consider taxes in the implementation of any trend-following strategy. Everyone's tax situation is different, so you would need to do the math on pencil and paper to see if trend-following outperforms buy-and-hold for you after taxes are accounted for. Also, consider the effect of having to deal with 50+ percent drawdowns in buy-and-hold vs. paying tax and having half the drawdowns (and the potential rebalancing benefits from the second strategy). IRA accounts don't suffer from this drawback, however.

2. Futures are often a better way to implement these strategies than ETFs, but either set of instruments can be used. Futures allow you to more easily target a level of risk you're comfortable with and receive 60 percent long-term capital gains / 40 percent short-term capital gains tax treatment - no matter the holding period. Futures also have much lower financing costs if you want to use a risk parity or leveraged strategy. Futures also benefit from tax-loss carrybacks (and carryforwards, if necessary), which limit your tax risk greatly.

3. You don't have to use trend-following to the exclusion of using buy-and-hold. In fact, doing a little of both is likely to be the optimal move for the typical high net worth investor.

4. Your instinctual tendency to panic and sell in the face of falling prices may be an evolutionary advantage and not a mark of stupidity. The trick is to be willing to add the exposure back on when the trend reverses. This is called "drawdown control" by hedge funds that are proponents of the practice.

5. Trend-following in risk-on assets is only one piece of the puzzle to getting excellent returns. Other useful strategies include risk parity in modified form, plus the whole host of factors of risk and return in equities, bonds, commodities, currencies, and credit. Then, if you understand how assets are correlated and how the correlations change in times of stress, you could run a pretty profitable hedge fund portfolio. You shouldn't bank your whole strategy on trend-following, but it's a key piece of the puzzle.

6. I've found it helpful for my personal model to stay in risk-off for a minimum of 60 days after switching to risk-off to reduce the risk of getting whipsawed by false signals. This is consistent with the persistence of volatility. This MIT study and an NYU study found that volatility generally has a half-life of six to ten weeks, so this is a sensible move for any trading model.

7. Treasury yields are likely more mean-reverting than trending due to the negative feedback effect with the economy (high inflation-adjusted interest rates slow down the economy so the Fed cuts rates, and vice versa). This makes intuitive sense. Therefore, you probably don't want to apply this model to trading Treasuries.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.