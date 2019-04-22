Sentiment Speaks: Can The Stock Market Rally Directly To 4000SPX?

The market may be targeting a higher high, but I still see it as being part of a corrective structure.

Too many investors and traders get locked into a perspective and have a hard time seeing anything other than what they believe. I have seen this many times regarding the analysis I provide on the public section to Seeking Alpha.

For those of you that have followed me over the last few years, you likely remember my warnings for a “global melt-up” back in early 2016. In fact, as we were approaching the 2100 region at the end of 2015, I was warning of a market pullback which could target the 1750-1800 region. But, I noted that this pullback will likely set us up for a massive rally to 2600+ in the SPX.

And, when the market then broke below 2880SPX back in the last quarter of 2018, I warned that the upside potential has now been dwarfed by the downside potential, as I was expecting a 20-30% correction. I even noted that my “ideal” downside target was the 2200SPX region for the entire correction. And, that seems to have gotten stuck in many readers minds so that they were not able to expect this rally over 2800SPX.

Yet, when the market began its December decline, for which we warned our members of The Market Pinball Wizard before it happened, I modified my immediate bottoming target to the 2250-2335SPX region. The market then struck its bottom when the futures hit a low of 2316 and began the rally within which we are now involved.

But, what is most interesting is that even before we bottomed, I had been warning the members of The Market Pinball Wizard that I expected this rally to take us at least to the 2800SPX region. I even warned our members before we bottomed that the market may even see a new all time high in the 3011-40SPX region before we topped out and entered into another major decline. While I had wanted to see a bit more of a pullback before we proceeded to the 2800+ region, clearly the market was more stingy than I had initially expected.

And, as we moved through February, I had set a more direct target of 2865-85 as my target for this rally. Yet, as we moved up into that target, the structure of the rally warned me that the market may still try to point us to that upper target in the 3011-40SPX region. And, I even published a public article on this on April 3rd explaining my thought process on the matter.

But, it seems many of those who read my public analysis are either not able to understand my modifications to my analysis, or are simply not able to adjust to changing market conditions. However, when I see the market giving me messages that something may be changing, I try to alert my members as soon as possible. While I am not always able to write public articles on the matter, I did write one in this case. Yet, many take me to task for doing so.

So, may I remind you of what John Maynard Keynes once said:

“When my information changes, I alter my conclusions. What do you do, sir?”

While the analysis I provided several months ago suggested that the market will likely exceed the 2800SPX region even before we bottomed at 2316 in the futures, and I set a 2865-85SPX as an ideal target, the structure began to morph to open the door to the higher targets I had noted many months ago in the 3011-40SPX region. So, I modified my analysis even before we broke out through my initial target in the 2865-85SPX region.

You see, much of what we do as analysts is attempt to provide as much foresight to the market’s potential movements as humanly possible. And, the better analysts can see it happening well before the market actually makes its move.

Currently, I can tell you that the market has a support floor between 2865-85SPX, which also happens to be our prior target. The resistance region, as noted in my last update is the 2910/15SPX region. Last week, the market spiked that resistance and reversed quite strongly on relatively high volume selling.

The question now is if the market can break back out over last week’s high before it breaks down below its support floor. If it can, then the next target over head is in the 2955-96SPX region, and the structure for that segment of the rally will likely provide a more specific target within that region as it develops. At that time, the 2910/15SPX region will become its new support floor. And, as long as the market continues to hold over its support floors, the higher ultimate target seems to be in the 3011-45SPX region now.

But, should the market break down below 2865 before breaking back out over last week’s high, it will open the door to the larger drop we have wanted to see for several months.

In the larger degree perspective, I still don’t think that the market has completed its larger degree 4th wave, and the 2200 region still remains my ideal target. And, yes, I know many will scoff at that potential when reading this paragraph, but those who scoff will likely be the same who did so when I advised that I see a 20-30% correction coming when we broke below 2880SPX.

However, if the market is able to break out over the 3050SPX region before that happens, then it is clear to me that we are on our way to completing this bull market rally sooner than I had initially expected, with targets in excess of 3500SPX over the coming several years. But, that is NOT my expectation at this time.

In fact, I provided my members with a 3-page analysis as to why that is not my expectation at this time, and you can read it here.

For those celebrating, I want to wish you all a happy and healthy Passover or Easter.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.