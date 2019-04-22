Gladstone Investment Corp.: Evaluating Options With Gains In GAIN And Q4 Update

GAIN will be reporting on May 15th; it is time to make a decision while the stock is still near all-time highs.

Source: GAIN Quarterly Overview, December 31, 2018

Gladstone Investment Corporation (GAIN) is currently 2.0% of the Institutional Income Plus portfolio and 11.4% of our overall allocation to Business Development Companies. The redacted segment allocations are below.

Source: Williams Equity Research

Recent In-Depth Research

If you have not already done so and have the ability, please see our bullish research published on November 23, 2018, on Gladstone's BDC. Here are a few key highlights from the marketplace-only version article made available prior to the public version. We will use the marketplace version for the foundation for this article, which will also help those that do not have access to what is behind the paywall.

Non-accruals and surface-level investment income issues have caused GAIN to slide back to 52-week lows. Some of this price action was justified, but the NAV per share, which incorporates most of these factors, actually rose significantly last quarter from $11.57 to $12.30. The hit to investment income was mostly due to a loss in interest income due to dispositions, coupled with the non-recurring tax benefits received during the comparable prior quarter. While we need to continue to monitor non-accruals, overall portfolio value relative to its cost increased and the potential for supplemental distributions increased alongside it. Actual monthly distribution rates continue to go higher and are fully supported by the core underlying business.



Based on GAIN's historical yield and incorporating the pluses and minuses from recent results, our buy target is $9.25, which is marginally above the 52-week low of $9.0 and results in an 8.75%+ yield on cost when incorporating estimates of the next 12 months' supplemental distributions. Our initial total return figures incorporate 12-18 months of distributions (8.5-9% yield on cost) plus an exit in the $11.50-$12.0 range which results in a 33-40% total return. We consider GAIN a Medium Risk BDC despite its consistency because of the aforementioned heavier weighting toward the lower end of the capital structure and secondarily due to its non-accrual issues.

Keep in mind, those were recommendations made back in November. On a total return basis, GAIN is now trading at the upper end of our target range. This means we need to look at all the facts and make a decision; unrealized gains are just that - unrealized!

Portfolio Review and Financial Projections

Let's tackle non-accruals and risk ratings first, as they've been a major driver of the price action in the BDC sector in the last two quarters.

Source: GAIN 10-Q

Per the firm's 12/31/2018 filings, which we didn't have at the time of the previous article, its risk ratings improved slightly compared to Q1 2018. Total non-accruals ended 2018 with a cost basis of $73.5 million, or 12.2% of the portfolio at cost. They had a fair value of $30.4 million, or 5.0% of the fair value of the portfolio.

It's important to mention that the equity positions in all of these companies have been marked down to zero. While undesirable, these issues are "priced in." On the debt side, a total loss of the aforementioned loans would result in about a 7% hit to GAIN's NAV. One loan was already restructured in Q4, however, so that is effectively priced in as well. The bear case is GAIN suffers total losses in these areas (~5-6% of NAV) with no outperformance elsewhere to offset them.

Undistributed Gains = Special Dividends

Management commented that the BDC had built up approximately $3.0 in undistributed gains destined to be paid out over time to shareholders, which was a mild surprise to the upside. Another positive factor was GAIN's Q4 distribution coverage of 118%, which exceeded effectively all analyst and SA contributor expectations. Gladstone managed to control costs very well during the period, which was the primary driver. Future quarterly income of $0.22, which is more of a math problem than a qualitative assessment, results in distribution coverage of approximately 108% in Q1 and Q2 2019. It should also be very close to that for the second half of 2019. It could be higher, but that is a reliable baseline to work from.

A friendly reminder from a battle-worn institutional investor: spend at least as much energy and time quantifying future results as analyzing those in the past. Historical dividend coverage is important only because it provides information about the future. If you aren't able to gauge future financial performance with confidence, that is as worthwhile to know as anything else.

Another catalyst to GAIN's strong Q1 2019 share performance was the fact that its debt-to-equity ratio declined considerably. Since Q3 2017, its debt-to-equity ratio has ranged from 0.61 to 0.71, which is about average for the sector. Q4 posted a much lower 0.46 due to profitable dispositions and other portfolio transactions that reduced leverage. NAV per share also grew modestly by 1.9%, further boosting market sentiment. This seems insignificant, but effectively all other BDCs I follow suffered NAV declines in Q4 due to market forces impacting security and loan valuations. Many BDCs are seeing their debt-to-equity ratios increase due to the relaxed legislative constraints effective last year. Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD), on which we just performed a comprehensive analysis that will be available publicly in a couple business days, saw its historical debt-to-equity of 0.70x-0.79x spike to 0.90x-0.94x in Q4 2018.

GAIN's three-year return on equity of 21% is far above the sector average of 7%. Its total return of 58% over the period is also twice that of the peer average, which doesn't include its outperformance in Q1 of this year.

Source: GAIN Quarterly Overview, December 31, 2018

GAIN's business engine is firing on all cylinders, and this, coupled with the 33% allocation to growth equity, is enabling it to generate strong returns.

Quick Note on Gladstone Preferreds

We've had several followers and marketplace subscribers increasingly ask about Gladstone Preferred 6.375% (GAINL) and (GAINM). Many stated that the significant capital gains they've experienced since following our recommendation on GAIN back in November 2018 has made the preferreds relatively more attractive to them. That makes a lot of sense. There are many ways to evaluate risk at the underlying company, in this case GAIN, level. First, GAIN has a significant 48% weighting to senior secured first lien debt and another 14% allocated to second lien positions. The remaining equity tranche has the issues we discussed previously but has overall performed well historically. Golub Capital BDC (GBDC), which has earned the largest position in our Institutional Income Plus BDC allocations, and several other BDCs have higher weightings to first- and second-lien loans, but GAIN's portfolio construction has resulted in stable results over time. The near-sector leading distribution coverage on the common shares (118%) further bolster the safety net for the preferred though that can change substantially quarter to quarter. We already mentioned, however, that 108-110% coverage is effectively a done deal through the rest of 2019. Lastly, GAIN's leverage is low and actually decreased last quarter as many other BDCs' rose. There are technical reasons for this related to portfolio transactions, but the figure is nonetheless accurate.

For these reasons, we think an investment in GAINL's preferred yielding approximately 6.2% at cost makes sense for more conservative income investors not wanting exposure to GAIN. When we last recommended GAIN common shares, it was yielding close to double digits. It now trades with a positive spread of only 40 basis points above the preferred. The "true" figure is modestly higher to account for special distributions. For those that like the group of companies but want to take some GAIN gains (see what I did there?) off the table, an allocation into the preferreds at par (always use limit orders!) could be a smart move.

Hold or Sell

From a valuation perspective, GAIN's NAV and distribution have only increased 1-2% since we authored our bullish article in November of last year. On the other hand, that's in the context of almost all other BDCs experiencing NAV declines. GAIN's leverage also moved dramatically in the "right" direction while many other BDCs saw their leverage increase (that's not to say it will be punitive long term). Note that GAIN's leverage will ratchet higher over time. It has a better grasp on its non-accruals, and more of downside risk is already priced in. Risk ratings have improved modestly as well. Distribution coverage and future special dividend potential in the form of undistributed net investment income have both improved moderately in Q4.

Our original price target back when the stock traded in the mid- to low-$9 range was $11.50-12.0, resulting in a 33-40% total return. We are at the high end of that range today. Taking into account Q4's financial performance, we have continued to hold the position at a 2.0% allocation within the IIP portfolio up to its current level of $12.50, which is its 52-week and all-time high excluding the 2005-2007 period after the IPO took place. While we reserve specific trading actions to our marketplace subscribers, we strongly recommend taking some profits. For those more risk-averse with confidence in Gladstone, consider the preferreds we discussed earlier even as a short-term holding until GAIN inevitably retraces sometime in the future.

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) and Golub Capital (GBDC), particularly after a pullback, are where we'd personally allocate capital. Please "Follow" us to see our complete analysis on the Goldman Sachs BDC rather than a simpler update as provided here on Gladstone. Thank you for reading and commenting!

Disclosure: I am/we are long GAIN, GSBD, GBDC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: WER and or its portfolio managers may initiate buys or sells involving any of the securities mentioned in this article at any time.