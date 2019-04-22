Albemarle: A Safer Alternative To Invest Into The Lithium Trend

I like the company but would like the price to reduce a little bit more before I would be investing.

The company has secured lithium supplies in Argentina, China, Chile and Australia, but capex spend is extremely high leaving the company with negative FCF.

Source

The Albemarle Corporation, founded in 1994, is currently active in 100 markets and 5,400 employees generate USD 3.4 billion in annual sales. The market rewards this with a market cap of USD 8.5 billion. Five years ago, Albemarle was mainly active in polymers (flame retardants and stabilizers) and catalysts. The increased adaption of electric cars posed a risk for Albemarle's catalysts business. Fast forward to today and the company diversified, spent billions on acquisitions, shed off most of its polymer business and is among the largest suppliers of lithium, a main component for batteries in electric cars. Management has taken action to steer the company into a brighter future, but should you join in?

Business Segments

Albemarle has three distinct business segments - Catalysts, Bromine (their legacy businesses) and Lithium.

Catalysts

Source: Albemarle Q4 Presentation

Catalysts used to be the biggest segment, but the company saw that the future prospects of the segment were hampered due to the expected decrease in cars with internal combustion engines (ICE) which require catalysts.

Nevertheless, the segment still grew at a pace of 3% in 2018, but margins are the lowest of Albemarle’s segments. Due to low capital investment this segment is a strong cash generator and should continue to maintain its EBITDA levels. While catalysts for cars will reduce, Albemarle points out that industry use in refineries should continue to grow. According to the company's K10, the company “believe that the global crude supply will get heavier and more sour, a trend that bodes well for our catalysts portfolio.”

Bromine

Source: Albemarle Q4 Presentation

Bromine is a chemical element that can act as a flame retardant. It is mainly used in electronic chips and construction materials. The Bromine segment is a stable business with solid margins. It is to be noted that Bromine is a by-product of oil extraction, therefore the lower the drilled amounts of oil, the lower the supply of Bromine which will help prices.

Lithium

Source: Albemarle Q4 Presentation

Lithium is the most interesting segment and the main reason to invest into Albemarle. In 2015, Albemarle acquired Rockwood for USD 6.2 billion to become one of the largest lithium suppliers worldwide.

The segment generates almost half of Albemarle’s operating profit with ~ 30% of total sales. This is good news as it is also the fastest-growing segment, posting 21% sales growth in 2018 and the guidance sees lithium outperforming in 2019 as well.

The largest source of lithium for Albemarle is Salar de Atacama in Chile. As shown below, this mine has a very high concentration of lithium in the salt, leading to low costs of production. Albemarle claims that it has rights and permits to maintain its current level of production for the next 25 years.

Source: Albemarle at Citi Battery Supply Chain Presentation

Recent Performance

Source: Albemarle Q4 Presentation

2018 was a strong year for Albemarle with sales growing by 10%, net income was boosted by a USD 210 million gain on the sale of its Polyolefin business, further sharpening the focus on the remaining three segments. Share Repurchases helped increase the per share results.

Over the last 8 years, sales have grown at a CAGR of 4.6%. While this doesn't sound too impressive one has to consider that Albemarle kept disposing of business segments.

On top of that Albemarle is building further lithium facilities in Chile and China as well as further M&A activity to secure lithium supplies in Western Australia which should benefit the results in 2019/2020.

Growth Plan

Source: Albemarle Q4 Presentation

The future success of the company is fully dependent on its lithium business. Luckily, the shift to electric vehicles and increased storage demands in power grids should continue to drive demand for Albemarle’s lithium. Albemarle keeps revising its internal lithium demand forecast upwards. While internal numbers are to be taken with a grain of salt, I do believe that we are only at the start of the lithium demand surge.

Source: Albemarle at Citi Battery Supply Chain Presentation

Balance Sheet

The M&A activity to become a leader in the lithium field has left its mark on the balance sheet. With net debt of USD 2.7 billion, Albemarle has a total debt:debt+equity ratio of 50% which is conservative. Additionally, while my net debt figures include all liabilities, Albemarle excludes debt from Joint Ventures not guaranteed by Albemarle, which brings the net debt figure down to USD 1.7 billion. Therefore, I don’t have any concerns regarding the balance sheet or the stability of the company.

Valuation

When doing the DCF analysis I used the following assumptions:

Cash from operations growing by a rate of 15% for the next five years due to the high growth of the lithium segment and a 5% growth rate for the next five years.

Capex spend for the 2019 was guided at USD 900 million due to continued investment in the lithium business to ensure supply. I assume the same spend for 2020 and then slowly reverting to levels ~25% than the long-term average.

WACC has been calculated as 6.8%, with the risk-free rate being the Three-Month US Treasury Bill and the equity risk being 5.5% as given by KPMG Advisory. Albemarle Beta of 1.08 provided by Infrontanalytics.

I assume a terminal growth rate of 2%. While I tend to be reluctant to use terminal growth rates considering the massive impact they have on the valuation, the forecast of the industry growing over the next 20 years, I assume 2% to be a realistic target.

Conclusion

I do like the company and I think its lithium bet is going to pay off in the long run. All demand forecasts paint a picture of constant growth in the industry driven by the adoption of electric cars.

My rather conservative DCF valuation shows that the company is currently fairly valued. Bold investors might initiate a position here given the good long-term outlook. For my part, the risks that come with relying on resource rights in countries in China or Chile make me a bit cautious and I will wait for a more attractive entry point.

Albemarle's stock price has suffered badly in the last few months due to the low lithium price. This highlights another risk: These forecasts all point to a rosy future for lithium producers but in the present the producers have to deal with high volatility in the price. Albemarle's diversification in other segments makes the company a safer and more stable option compared with pure-play miners.

I understand that a P/E ratio of 13 is quite low in the current market; the low FCF due to high investments and the heavy activity in politically not 100% stable countries make me pass until for now. If Albemarle starts to trade in the USD 70–75 range I will initiate a position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.