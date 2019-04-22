Who Says Alibaba And Tencent Are Weak In Lower-Tiered Cities?

I made a trip to a third-tier city in China and shared my experience being amazed by the prevalence of Alipay and WeChat Pay in the city.

Last week, the broader market was spooked by a delay in the transition of the MSCI All China Indexes to the MSCI China All Shares Indexes.

In this week's issue of Chinese Internet Weekly (CQQQ) (FXI), besides the general discussion on the week's stock price movements and earnings announcements, I will elaborate on the penetration of Alibaba Group (BABA) and Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) in the third and fourth tier cities of China.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I find the top constituents of the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) to be more relevant to the sector. Hence, allow me to provide an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself for an overview and convenient reference in the subsequent sections.

The Drag From The MSCI Delay And The Outliers - Pinduoduo, 58.com, and TAL Education

From a quick glance, it is easy to see that Chinese internet stocks generally started off the week on a poor note. The market was spooked by a delay in the transition of the MSCI All China Indexes to the MSCI China All Shares Indexes. The schedule has been pushed from June 1 originally to November 26, a whopping half-year postponement. The implementation would have quadrupled the weighting of A-shares in MSCI indexes from 5 percent currently to 20 percent.

Nevertheless, individual stocks like rural-focused e-commerce player Pinduoduo (PDD) managed to reverse its Monday losses and climbed up through the week to close higher than the previous Friday's close. The trigger was an initiation by KeyBanc calling for overweight on Pinduoduo and a price target implying 42.2 percent upside. This was actually the second bullish recommendation for the week but the first one, by Jefferies with a price target implying a 38 percent upside, was buried by the broader market disappointment over the MSCI delay.

58.com (WUBA) also did well, rising nearly 5 percent for the week. There was no clear catalyst but the Chinese online classified giant announced the hiring of Li Zijian to take over the role of vice president overseeing the company’s Local Services Business Group division. The division oversees the operations of subsidiary 58DaoJia Inc. which run a mobile-based closed-loop transactional platform for home services. The site links up consumers and individual service providers for domestic services like home cleaning, moving, and manicures. 58.com claims to employ artificial intelligence ('AI') and machine learning to match users with "appropriate professionals".

Perhaps what delighted the market was the fact that Li Zijian previously worked at Boston Consulting Group, focusing on its strategic planning, marketing, and organizational transformation. BCG is, of course, a highly reputable consultancy, but importantly, it is well respected in China. Furthermore, Mr. Li's digital credentials were honed from his days at ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing (DIDI) where he served as senior strategy director, passenger operations manager and regional general manager.

Another supportive factor could be the announcement by 58.com of the formation of a new business division, the Social Listing Business Group, tasked with the integration with Tencent's ubiquitous multi-functional messaging app WeChat. The exponential reach, once the connection is complete, would surely be beneficial to the Chinese online classified giant.

Incidentally, 58.com has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Friday. Readers keen on investing in the company are encouraged to look into the document in depth and are most welcome to share your comments in this article's comment field.

TAL Education Group (TAL), on the other hand, saw its share price turning lower from the weak Monday start. Apparently, market players were worried about stiffening competition following the latest fundraising round by Beijing-based education services provider Gaosi Education Group. The founder and CEO Xu Jicheng described the amount raised as "one of the biggest in history for educational firms who provide services for corporate clients in the field of K12 education". Incidentally, Gaosi Education also announced a strategic partnership with Tencent Cloud, Tencent’s cloud computing unit, to develop technologies for the education sector.

Tencent and JD.com Continues To Be Active Investing In The Next Big Thing

Apart from the developments mentioned earlier associated with Tencent, the internet titan is also backing Chinese cloud-based video solution provider XYLink in its Series C fundraising round with a sum amounting to "several hundred millions of yuan".

Even its investee-companies were also busy with their own deals. On Thursday, JD.com (JD) digital unit, JD Digits, was reported to have invested (contents in Chinese) in Chinese big data service provider Smart Steps. The latter is a joint venture company owned by China Unicom (CHU)(OTCPK:CHUFF), one of the world's leading mobile service provider by subscriber base, and Telefónica, a Spanish multinational telecommunications company which is the second largest corporation in Spain.

Source: Smart Steps

A day earlier, JD.com had announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to invest in Jiangsu Five Star Appliance Co., Ltd. (“Jiangsu Five Star”), one of the leading offline retailers of home appliances and consumer electronics in China. The deal will involve a total purchase price of RMB1.27 billion with a combination of cash and assumption of the debt from its existing shareholder Jiayuanchuangsheng Group Co., Ltd. The plan is ostensibly a continuation of its oft-mentioned online-to-offline strategy.

The timing appears impeccable as the Chinese government mulls new subsidies to spur purchases of home appliances as part of a stimulus policy package aimed at encouraging domestic consumption to jazz up the slowing economy. The proposed policy is drafted by the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), a top industry policy-setting body.

On Wednesday, the NDRC issued a circular to launch a national survey on major home-appliance makers’ product offerings and sales. Caixin reported several industry sources as saying the survey was likely to be "a preparation" for the possible subsidies. This makes sense, as the government would need to understand the current situation to come up with the quantum of the subsidies required.

Tencent And Alibaba Already Have Wide Presence In Lower-Tiered Cities Of China

In my prior article, I encouraged readers to "make the trip to China itself and get involved in as many of the BAT products and services as possible for a first-hand experience". I took up my own recommendation and made a trip to a third-tier city recently. It didn't take much time for me to be utterly impressed by the reach of the internet titans, Tencent and Alibaba.

What tickled me from the onset was the need to use WeChat or Alipay, the payment app operated by Ant Financial, the finance arm of Alibaba, to obtain some basic necessities like toilet paper. Most of the time, you would be hard-pressed to find a toilet cubicle that has toilet papers, ostensibly because they were rampantly stolen and toilet operators have given up replenishing. Hence, savvy startups have chanced upon the opportunity to provide such conveniences.

Alipay and WeChat are happy to oblige, as the increased usage would encourage greater adoption of their apps. Conniving toilet-goers can forget about scanning multiple times to obtain the entire roll of toilet papers - each user can only scan the QR code five times per day (see the zoomed-in photo, wordings in Chinese). Each successful redemption gets you only a short piece. Too bad if you are less economical in your usage, or more in need.

Source: ALT Perspective

Source: ALT Perspective

Having seen the toilet paper dynamics up close, it was time for me to refuel. Along the streets, numerous food delivery personnel were zipping past me, making their speeding collections and deliveries. Based on anecdotal evidence, Meituan Dianping's (MEIT) food delivery unit, Meituan Waimai (美团外卖), appeared to be the most prevalent. Nevertheless, it isn't that damaging for food delivery services of Alibaba, Ele.me and Koubei, since the payments for Meituan Waimai are likely predominantly settled via Alipay.

Source: ALT Perspective

I did a quick check on Google Finance for Meituan Dianping's share price chart as it was not available in YCharts and was pleasantly surprised that the food delivery giant did not suffer a dip like the rest of its Chinese peers on Monday. This is perhaps a good consideration for investors who like the Chinese internet sector but want some diversification from the US-listed ones.

Source: Google Finance

I settled on a restaurant and the marketing materials placed on the table encouraged me to make a self-order via WeChat. I scanned a QR code from my WeChat app which led me the menu as seen in the following photo. Ordering was easy and smooth.

Source: ALT Perspective

Diners are encouraged to register for an account with the restaurant to "enjoy exclusive privileges" which were very tempting. Unfortunately, the system did not accept my foreign-registered number and I was unable to proceed further.

Source: ALT Perspective

During my trip, it was common to see groups of friends gathered over dinner or drinks chatting about period dramas, with iQIYI's (IQ) Yanxi Palace popping into the discussion as it was the most watched show. The characters who were formerly second- or third-rated artistes who turned famous thanks to the popularity of the drama, subsequently appeared in other dramas, helping refreshing viewers' thoughts on Yanxi Palace due to the inevitable comparison of plots and the characters' acting.

The large scale and reach are why businesses in China can be really successful if they don't first become duds. The population in China is four times that of the USA. China's GDP in terms of purchasing power parity per capita is projected to be US$21,084 by 2020 according to MGM Research. This is less than one-third that of the USA.

Now, keeping China's four-times larger population in mind, that means that its GDP PPP as a whole should be bigger than the USA, and that is true (see the chart as follows). Hence, the perception is that Chinese consumers have a much lower spending power is only relevant to a certain extent. While sales per customer is an important metric, the total revenue achieved is what really matters to the company fundamentals.

The much larger consumer numbers certainly help. Just look at the ticket sales for Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” in China. The movie has already garnered 400 million yuan ($59.69 million) in ticket sales on Friday before it is even released in theatres.

Every day, I also spotted several delivery vehicles from SF Express, the delivery company engaged by Alibaba's Taobao. Due to the long journey time between neighboring cities, I was on the road for hours each day. Still, I wouldn't call my anecdotal experience as factual but it suffices to say Alibaba has a good presence in even third-tier cities.

Finally, it was time to leave for home. At the simple airport, Alipay and WeChat Pay also made their presence keenly felt. Like many others, the first thing I wanted to do while waiting for boarding was to charge my phone. To my delight, I found a USB point at every chair in the waiting area. My phone did not charge upon plugging in the cable and to my amusement, I realized I would have to pay for the use of the massage service in order to use the USB charging facility.

The market development folks at the airport are indeed entrepreneurial but they deserve better praise if they had allowed free charging at least for a short moment. That's because I wouldn't be able to activate Alipay or WeChat Pay if my phone has run out of battery. In addition, it wouldn't cost much to provide ten minutes of complimentary charging but the company would receive much goodwill.

Source: ALT Perspective

Source: ALT Perspective

Alipay appears to have an edge over WeChat Pay in terms of applications. In the airport with few shops and things to do, there was a large book-borrowing machine. This time around, interested readers could only pay for the service with Alipay. Those with a good credit score, as determined by Alibaba, need not pay a deposit to borrow the books from the machine.

Source: ALT Perspective

Source: ALT Perspective

Market Outlook

The Chinese government has proven to be very hands-on in managing the economy. There are the traditional ways, such as how the Guangzhou provincial government is planning to do with its 20 billion yuan ($3 billion) bailout fund to help cash-strapped private companies. According to Caixin, the local governments had already set up special bailout funds totaling 170 billion yuan as of last November.

There are also newer methods, like how the Shandong officials are doing by partnering with venture capital firms in the creation of industry investment funds aimed at supporting new technologies like artificial intelligence.

For naysayers of the Chinese economy who like to point out the "ghost cities" such as those in Inner Mongolia, the local authorities would like to reassure them all is well. The latter is offering half-price homes or two years’ free accommodation to recent graduates to indicate continued government support for the property market.

These ongoing show of active participation by the government I listed here is just a small flavor of what the Chinese authorities have done. While not the shock-and-awe policies of the 2009-2012 period, these moves are still expected to prop up investor sentiment and support the stocks of Chinese companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, JD, TCEHY, NTES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

