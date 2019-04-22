Blackstone Mortgage Trust: A Lucrative Income Investment For The Long Run

If past quarters are anything to go by, the company would report loan origination growth and excellent dividend coverage.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) had an extraordinary 2018. For the year, BXMT originated a record $10.7 billion in loans. This is more than double the $4.8 billion the company originated in 2017. For 2018, Core Earnings per share of $0.69 provided a dividend coverage of 117%. This week, BXMT will be releasing its Q1 2019 earnings report which I expect to indicate a company firing on all cylinders.

The continued performance excellence and the high dividend yield (>7%) would seem attractive to Income Investors. Are these metrics sufficient or are there more requirements to qualify a stock? Can mom-and-pop investors rely on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to provide safe and consistent performance for the long term?

What Is An Income Investment?

Essentially, an Income Investment requires the underlying business model to be sustainable for the long term. A sound and moat-able business must not be vulnerable to disruptions. By maintaining such a business, the company would be able to generate a steady cash flow which in turn provides a sustainable payout to investors. It may seem rather straightforward, but in order to achieve this, a company needs to possess, among other things, a capable management team and a healthy desire to innovate and grow.

Unfortunately, another point to consider is the current low-interest rate environment that requires investors to wade in a little more to sustain their income streams. Income investors are now required to consider riskier investments since their trusty steeds - utilities, consumer staples, etc. - are no longer providing enough cover for their income needs.

The Business Model

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust engages in originating and funding real estate loans around the globe. Almost all the loans are floating-rate and tied to the LIBOR. The debt financing for these transactions is also tied to the LIBOR. Therefore, the net equity position on the loan positively correlates with the movement in the LIBOR since the changes in the interest payments on the debt is cancelled out.

The loans are 100% performing which means no loans are in default. BXMT is careful to periodically evaluate each loan to minimize default risk. BXMT is also careful to not overleverage a loan and maintain the loan-to-value ratio of around 62%.

In a nutshell, not only does BXMT specialize in structuring a loan to minimize the risk of default but to also ensure protection from the volatility in the LIBOR rates. As long as BXMT is able to close on transactions, there will be a steady flow of income to the bottom line.

The 'Big Brother' Advantage

Blackstone Mortgage Trust operates as an external subsidiary of Blackstone's Real Estate Platform (BX). The Senior Managers of BXMT are Blackstone executives. This 'Big Brother' relationship provides BXMT access to the largest real estate platform in the world with over $140 billion in AUM. This uniquely positions BXMT to provide financing for many, if not all, of Blackstone's real estate transactions. As Blackstone expands internationally, so does BXMT.

Source: Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Moreover, BXMT is able to leverage the relationships Blackstone has cultivated with the major players within real estate markets. As the competition intensifies within the industry, BXMT has been differentiating itself by originating larger loans. Its advantage lies in its market expertise and access to funds. Clearly, the relationship with Blackstone provides BXMT with a healthy pipeline of deals for the foreseeable future.

The Caveat

The usual suspects for Income Investing are usually boring businesses such as utilities or consumer staples. Come rain or shine, there is a definite need for food and electricity. However, in this case, BXMT does not engage within an industry necessary from a retail consumer's perspective. The business model is relatively riskier than most since it deals with loans that come with a certain degree of uncertainty. However, in BXMT's defense, the company has ensured no loans have defaulted since it was taken public.

Also, at the moment, BXMT trades at a premium of about 28% to Book Value. At the current annual dividend payout of $2.48, it would take more than 3 years to break even. While I am very confident in the company, paying such a high premium requires a lot of patience and guts for the investment to pay off.

Conclusion

Above, I have detailed all the important factors to consider before classifying BXMT as an Income Investment. In my opinion, BXMT meets the necessary qualifications and then some. The company is able to leverage its relationship with Blackstone to stay ahead of its competitors and to secure a niche position within the market for larger transactions. Yes, I agree that there are risks associated with the business model. However, I believe the company has the necessary expertise and safeguards to minimize the risks to the shareholders.

In regards to the share price, at the current premium, I would not recommend opening a position in the company. No matter the stellar performance of the company, market conditions will eventually narrow the Book Value spread and provide a good opening for new investors to buy in. For the current holders, DRIP all the way to the bank.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BXMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.