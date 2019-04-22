What Does Tiger Woods Winning At The Masters Mean For Nike

Nike has stuck by Tiger throughout all of his issues and now it appears that their investment in him is paying off.

It doesn’t get much better, from a sporting perspective, than the last week for me. My Virginia Cavaliers finished off an incredible run throughout the NCAA men’s basketball tournament to win the National Championship on Monday night. Considering the fact that U.Va has become the first and only number one seed to lose to a sixteen seed in 2018, some have considered this national title to be the ultimate redemption story. Well, it didn’t take long for my Wahoos to have a rival as far as most intriguing comeback stories go in the sporting world. On Sunday, when Tiger Woods claimed victory at the Masters, winning his first major tournament in 11 years, he took the redemption narrative another step forward, bringing a tear to many an eye. So, what do these two sports stories have to do with the stock market? Well, both narratives have a major company in common: Nike (NKE).

Now, I’m not naive enough to think that the University of Virginia championship is going to move the needle for Nike. U.Va is a Nike school so I suppose the swoosh has gotten a bit of positive press from Virginia’s victory tour, but as proud as I am to say that I’ve worn the honor of honors as a graduate of U.Va., I understand that this is more of a regional phenomena than anything else. However, Tiger Woods, on the other hand, is an international superstar and his return to the limelight could have major implications on Nike’s sales.

It didn’t take long for the investing community to begin to dissect Tiger’s victory. Just after midnight, Patrick Rishe, who covers Sports Money at Forbes, posted this piece, breaking down Nike’s history with Tiger. I found it pretty amazing how much money NKE has invested in Tiger Woods over the years. Here’s what Rishe had to say about Tiger’s contracts in the past:

“Tiger's first contract with Nike in 1996 (reportedly for $40 million over 5 years). According to a 2013 ESPN report, this was followed by an estimated $100 million contract signed in 2001 over 5 years, and then an 8-year deal in 2006 for an estimated $20-40 million annually. The partnership was extended again in 2013 for an undisclosed sum, and remained intact even after Nike ended their golf equipment production in 2016.”

The loyalty that Nike has shown to Woods over the years, throughout his many issues (which were public relations nightmares), is very interesting to me. We live in a very sensitive society these days. It doesn’t take much for a company to drop a sponsorship. I can’t help but wonder if Nike would have stuck with Woods if the #MeToo movement had been around back in 2009. Other big name sponsors did drop Woods. This 2010 Business Insider article highlights the fact that Woods lost ~$22m in sponsorships as companies/brands like Gatorade, AT&T (T), and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) left his side in 2009 when sex scandals arose.

Yet, that sort of “what if” speculation is fairly meaningless today and what matters most is that Nike has shown a willingness to stick with embattled athletes who have unique presence in their given athletics market and it appears that these bets are paying off. Prior to Sunday, Tiger hadn’t won a major tournament in more than a decade. Roughly two years ago, Woods questioned whether or not his back injuries would be career ending. It wasn’t long ago that it seemed improbable for him to win at a major level. Yet, throughout all of his personal and injury issues, Tiger Woods remains the face of golf.

And now that he’s back in the winner’s circle, I suspect his fame will only increase. Nike took immediate advantage of Tiger’s performance at Augusta, dropping this heartfelt ad on Twitter mere moments after he won his 5th green jacket. I wouldn’t be surprised to see NKE take further advantage of Tiger’s comeback story with more inspiring ads (that also sell merchandise).

To me, Nike’s willingness to stick with Woods is a great example of taking a long-term view. In 2013 when Nike extended Tiger’s contract, I think the company realized that even if he never won another tournament, he would still be considered one of the greatest of all-time and likely the face of golf for years and years to come. Simply put, Tiger revolutionized the game when he rose to glory in the 2000s and no golfer since has been able to take that spotlight.

Jordan Spieth had a pretty amazing run of his own a few years back and Under Armour (UA) made a big bet on him. However, to many casual fans, I suspect that Spieth is little more than a recognizable name that can be thrown into the basket with other recent major winners. In other words, I don’t think that the majority of people are out there buying Under Armour gear just because Spieth wears it.

However, on Sunday night we saw the marketing power of Tiger Woods as many of Wood’s branded apparel were sold out on Nike’s website. It hasn’t taken long for NKE to replenish stock and right now (~9:30 am, Monday morning), most sizes appear to be available for purchase. But, needless to say, I’m sure that Tiger’s performance at the Masters has given Nike a little, unexpected sales boost.

A CNBC report published on Sunday night noted that Apex Marketing estimates that Tiger’s victory was worth ~$22.5m. Here’s a quote from the CNBC piece about the Apex findings:

“The value of Woods’ Sunday victory for Nike is roughly $22,540,000, according to Apex Marketing. This number is equivalent to the brand value that the athletic apparel company received from Woods’ on-camera exposure during the Final Round of the Masters broadcast on CBS, the firm said.”

In the past, we’ve seen Tiger’s success result in multi-quarter sales boosts and I wouldn’t be surprised to see that happen here. Granted, $22.5m isn’t a huge number for Nike, who has generated ~$38b in sales during the trailing twelve months. This is why I don’t think investors should get carried away with overly bullish sentiment just because of the Tiger success story.

I own Nike shares and I consider my position to be a core component of my long-term dividend growth-oriented portfolio. I’ve written numerous bullish articles on Nike; most recently, I called this company one of my favorite dividend stocks for young investors. I view Nike as one of the world’s leading material science companies operating in an industry with long-term secular tailwinds.

In short, I can’t imagine a future where human beings living in developed societies choose to forgo clothing. Nike’s innovations in the fabric space have not only made clothing and shoes more comfortable, but also more practical from a performance standpoint. This has allowed them to maintain a leading position in terms of market share in the active clothing arena. And in a society where the lines between casual and formal are being forever blurred, I think this bodes well for Nike moving forward.

Nike generated sales growth of 6% in 2018. EPS was actually negative on the year, down 4%. Free cash flows were up nicely though and I think some of the margin issues that NKE had in 2018 are short-term issues that the company is already showing progress on. NKE’s debt load is relatively low and completely covered by TTM free cash flows. This is a company that is very generous to its shareholders. Nike has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

The company’s 10-year dividend growth rate is 13%. Its 5-year dividend growth rate is 13.8%. And, its most recent dividend increase came in at 10%. Furthermore, over the last 5 years, NKE has successfully used share repurchases to reduce its outstanding share count by 8.9%. Frankly put, a quick look at this company’s balance sheet shows that it is a very high-quality operation.

However, everything has a fair price. While I think that Nike the company is a wonderful thing, I have to admit that the stock looks really expensive. Because of this, I’m not interested in buying Nike shares today.

Nike spent most of the year in 2017 trading in the $50-$55 range. At those share prices, the stock was trading in the 22x earnings range. Well, since then NKE shares have shot up like a rocket to the $85 price range, representing a short-term bounce of more than 50%. However, NKE’s EPS is more or less flat during this same period of time, meaning that we’ve witnessed a period of massive multiple expansion.

While I like NKE’s forward-looking growth prospects in the near term and over the long haul, I don’t think this ~50% move is justified. Right now, NKE shares trade for nearly 35x earnings. You’ve got to go all the way back to 1999 to find a premium like that on NKE shares. In other words, I think it’s fair to say that NKE is grossly overvalued at the moment.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Oftentimes, I would sell shares that I own that trade with such an irrational premium. However, Nike’s quality is so high that I’m content to hold these expensive shares, accepting the short-term risk associated with their overvaluation, because I’m not interested in trying to time this stock for fear of potentially being left behind should the rally continue.

Since Tiger’s victory at the Masters, NKE shares have popped another couple of percent. I’m surprised to see that there were enough buyers who viewed this short-term bullish catalyst in a favorable light relative to the risk/reward scenario that NKE’s valuation presents. Granted, I’m well aware that there are many investors/traders who pay more attention to momentum than fundamentals. Regardless, I think that’s a sucker’s game over the long term and while I’m happy for Tiger and for Nike as one of his major sponsors, I’m not going to chase this name up here at all-time highs.

Nike is a name that I will always feel comfortable buying into weakness. However, no company is immune to my value principles. If I’ve learned anything as a portfolio manager it’s that patience is typically rewarded in terms of pullbacks. Sales happen all of the time in the market. Spotting them requires vigilance, but I’m confident that investors will have better opportunities to buy Nike shares in the future than they do today with shares trading at multi-decade-high premiums.

The article was previously published for members of The Dividend Growth Club.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.