VHT: Demographic Trends Still Strong For Healthcare Industry

For quite some time now, I have been recommending that all investors maintain some exposure to the healthcare industry. One reason for this is the industry's overall defensive nature, which can help reduce the risk that you may be exposing yourself to via positions in more cyclical sectors. The industry also has considerable growth prospects due to various demographic trends in the United States and abroad. This all adds up to a solid case for having some exposure to the sector. One way to do that is by buying shares of the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT).

About The Fund

As is usually the case with Vanguard's funds, the Vanguard Health Care ETF is designed to simply track the performance of an index. In this case, that index is the MSCI US IMI Health Care 25/50 Index. This is an interesting index that does track the performance of companies with all different market capitalizations in the healthcare industry but still be used by index funds like VHT due to the requirements that the Internal Revenue Code imposes that would otherwise prohibit index funds from tracking the industry.

The index is ordinarily a market capitalization-weighted index containing companies in the healthcare industry. Unfortunately though, the enormous size of a few companies in the industry would make it impossible for an index fund to track it due to limitations that the Internal Revenue Code imposes on Regulated Investment Companies, which is what most index funds are legally structured as. One of these restrictions is that no more than 25% of a fund's assets can be invested in a single company. Another restriction is that the combined weightings of any company whose securities account for more than 5% of the fund cannot exceed 50%. Thus, the index that is tracked by the fund has been specifically modified to take these restrictions into account.

Even after modifying the index in this way, there is still a great deal of weighting at the top. As of March 29, 2019, just 10 companies accounted for fully 44.58% of the index:

Source: MSCI

Vanguard's own web page essentially confirms this figure, stating that the 10 largest holdings in the fund account for 44.60% of the total holdings. As might be expected then, these stocks will have an outsized impact on the overall performance of the fund. Admittedly, every one of these companies is a very large and fairly well-financed entity that is unlikely to encounter any sort of financial trouble, but this is still a risk. Perhaps more importantly than this though is the fact that the enormous weightings of these stocks will water down the potentially high gains that we could get from having exposure to smaller and more rapidly growing companies.

As my regular readers on the topic of funds are no doubt well aware, I generally dislike seeing any single position in a fund have greater than a 5% weighting. This is because this is approximately the level at which a position begins to expose a portfolio to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is the risk that any financial asset has that is independent of the market as a whole. The big concern here is that one of these stocks will decline in value independently of the market as a whole, and if a stock that this happens to accounts for too much of the fund, then it would have a very noticeable impact on the overall portfolio. We saw this when the fund's highest-weighted stock, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), declined following last year's $4.7 billion verdict against it for asbestos in baby powder. As we can see above, there are four companies in VHT's portfolio that have a weighting greater than 5%, so anyone invested in this fund may want to keep a particularly watchful eye on those four stocks.

For the most part though, the fund is fairly well diversified across the various sub-sectors of the healthcare industry:

Source: MSCI

As we can see, the largest weighted sector in the index is pharmaceuticals, which accounts for just over 30% of the total index. This is a sector that has been under a lot of fire recently as politicians on both sides of the aisle have been railing against it due to the high cost of drugs. The concern here is that should legislation be passed that is meant to address this problem, then it would almost certainly have a devastating effect on the stock prices of the companies in the sector. As the sector occupies a fairly large weighting in the fund, such an event would be very noticeable on the share price of the fund.

Why Invest In Healthcare?

As I mentioned in the introduction, current demographic trends in the United States as well as in most of the developed world strongly support a bullish thesis for the healthcare industry. Perhaps the most significant of these is the aging of the population. According to the US Census Bureau, there are approximately 72 to 74 million people in the country aged 54 to 73 years. This group is known as the Baby Boomer generation as they were born into the relatively prosperous period following the end of the Second World War. This generation represents approximately 20% of the US population today and is larger than any generation that came before it.

As we can see, the oldest members of the generation will celebrate their eightieth birthdays in only seven years, with the remaining members of the generation following over the next twenty. When we consider the size of this generation, we can see that the number of people aged eighty or above will surge over the coming years. This is important because this is historically the approximate age at which an individual's consumption of healthcare products and services increases rather dramatically. The end result of this for our purposes here should be increasing business for healthcare companies and thus increasing stock prices for such companies.

A second trend that should benefit healthcare companies over the coming years is the rising prevalence of certain conditions such as obesity. The current obesity rate in the United States is 39%, but it is currently projected to increase to 55% by 2045. An obese person generally has higher healthcare costs than a non-obese person due to a variety of conditions that are often caused by or otherwise associated with obesity. These conditions include heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, osteoarthritis, and hypertension, among others. As obesity becomes more prevalent then, we can conclude that these conditions will also become more common. Treating an increased number of cases of these conditions will likely result in higher profits for the healthcare industry, which should prove beneficial for the share prices of the companies that make up VHT.

Expenses

Vanguard is quite well known for its low-cost funds so one might expect that VHT itself would have a low expense ratio. This is certainly the case as VHT's 0.10% expense ratio is lower than most ETFs, including the comparable iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (IYH). However, it is not the cheapest fund in the space as the Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) comes in with a lower expense ratio of 0.084%. As both the Fidelity and Vanguard ETFs track the same index and expenses serve as a drag on returns, the Fidelity offering will likely outperform the Vanguard one over time by virtue of its lower expenses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, all investors should have some exposure to the healthcare industry as both a defensive and a long-term growth play. The Vanguard Health Care ETF is a fairly popular way to gain this exposure and with the exception of a few flaws in the index is generally a good way to do it. Vanguard's offering is surprisingly not the cheapest ETF in the space though, so investors may be better served over the long-run by using something like FHLC to gain their exposure instead due to its lower costs.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.