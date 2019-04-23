Bekaert: Refinancing Debt With Declining EBITDA And Free Cash Flow Will Be Tough

The dividend got cut to 0.70 EUR per share, but perhaps the money should have been used to reduce the debt ratio?

Introduction

Belgium's Bekaert (OTC:BEKSF) (OTCPK:BEKAY) used to be one of the European market's favorite investments to gain exposure to emerging markets due to its worldwide presence in steel wire production. Right after the Global Financial Crisis, its share price increased by 600% within 18 months but has been on a relatively downtrend since.

There are three contributing factors to the negative sentiment surrounding Bekaert: The company needs to tackle in excess of 1B EUR in net debt while its EBITDA and free cash flow results are decreasing, the low interest environment requires more top-up payments to reduce the pension deficit, and the economic uncertainty.

Revisiting the company after its 2018 results

In the final quarter of last year, I had another look at Bekaert, the Belgian specialist in steel wire and coating products. The company did face some tough moments as the prices of its wire rods and the uncertainty on the world economy front due to the trade wars weren’t exactly working in the company’s favor. Additionally, Bekaert was also removed from the BEL-20 index in 2018, so we can imagine some index funds also had to rebalance their portfolios based on this update.

'Steel wire and coating products' is a very broad description, but the next slide from the company's presentation provides a good overview of how Bekaert's products are present in our lives. Odds are you will be dealing with at least one Bekaert product this week, wherever you live.

The margin pressure was very clearly noticeable as Bekaert’s revenue increased by 5% to 4.3B EUR, but the gross profit fell by roughly 25% to 527M EUR. Bekaert also tried to control its expenses but was unable to reduce those operating expenses in a meaningful way. The selling expenses decreased by 0.3% but the administrative expenses actually increased by 2% while the R&D expenses also showed a 3% increase. This resulted in the EBIT dropping from 318M EUR to 147M EUR on a reported basis. That indeed is a decrease of almost 54% but we shouldn’t forget the EBIT results of 2017 and 2018 were impacted by a few non-recurring items.

On a normalized basis, the 2017 EBIT would have been 301M EUR, while the 2018 EBIT would have come in at 210M EUR, or approximately 30% lower on a comparable basis. The interest expenses decreased slightly but Bekaert also had to deal with other financial expenses (mainly FX changes), which resulted in a reported net income of just 2.8M EUR. On an adjusted basis (and excluding the 37M EUR loss attributable to non-controlling interests), the EPS was approximately 0.70 EUR per share, and that’s indeed substantially lower than the 3.26 EUR per share in net income in 2017. So it shouldn’t come as a big surprise to see a dividend cut (see later).

Even the cash flow results don’t offer much consolation. Bekaert reports an operating cash flow of 279M EUR and even after adding back the 10M EUR in taxes that aren’t due over FY 2018 and deducting the 60M EUR in net interest expenses, the adjusted operating cash flow was just 210M EUR. Absolutely not impressive considering the total capex bill was roughly 185M EUR. Indeed, Bekaert’s free cash flow result was just 25M EUR although we have to admit this also includes approximately 36M EUR paid into the retirement fund. So on a normalized basis and excluding these payments to reduce the pension deficit, Bekaert’s free cash flow result would have been close to 60M EUR, or around 1.05 EUR per share. That’s still not great for a stock trading at around 24 EUR per share, but at least there would be some cash coming in on top of the cash flow required to maintain the dividend at the current rate of 0.70 EUR per share.

The balance sheet

So, okay, we have established Bekaert remains profitable and free cash flow positive on a normalized basis, but considering it’s planning to pay 100% of its EPS as a dividend and the dividend payment also represents approximately 169% of the adjusted free cash flow including the pension payments and 70% excluding the pension payments, it’s pretty clear Bekaert isn’t able to add much cash to the balance sheet.

In fact, after having a look at the balance sheet, I actually would have preferred Bekaert to suspend its dividend or to pay an even smaller and symbolic dividend.

Bekaert does have approximately 468M EUR in cash and short-term deposits so there’s absolutely no liquidity issue, but the 1.63B EUR in gross debt bothers me a bit. After all, the net debt remains at an elevated level of 1.15B EUR, which, compared to the underlying EBITDA result of 426M EUR remains very high.

In fact, a part of the long-term debt has now been categorized as a current liability, and Bekaert is indeed facing some maturities this year which it will have to address. Lenders may be a bit careful to provide financing to a company with a current debt ratio of 2.7. As such, I think Bekaert will tap the bond market again, as the demand for corporate bonds with a decent yield is still very high in Europe. And should Bekaert market a bond later this year, I admit I’ll have a close look at it.

Fortunately, the pension deficit continues to decrease. Whereas Bekaert had a deficit of 281M EUR as of the end of 2017, this decreased to 260M EUR as of the end of 2018, despite the continuously low discount rate. Yes, there still is a [small] deficit, but I think Bekaert could easily consider to further reduce its payments into the retirement fund. It already wired just 36.4M EUR in FY 2018 compared to 50M EUR in 2017, but this also includes a cash payment to cover some of the provisions it made.

Unfortunately, the pension deficit issue is mainly caused by the low-yield environment which reduces the discount rate Bekaert is allowed to use to discount its future payouts. In the next table, I have put the year-end pension deficits from the past 8 years. Despite making annual payments, the low (and decreasing) interest rates caused the pension deficit to remain relatively stable.

Source: Author table, compiled with data from annual reports

A 0.70 EUR dividend has now been declared

Due to the lower net income and the higher debt ratios, the board of directors will propose a reduced dividend of 70 cents per share to be approved at the Annual General Meeting in May. Based on the current share price, this represents a gross dividend yield of around 3%. The dividend withholding tax in Belgium is 30%, but the country has plenty of double taxation treaties in place which reduce this to a more bearable 15%.

Conclusion

I still have a small position in Bekaert and I’m glad to see the company’s share price increased by approximately 30% since the previous article was published but a part of this investment was recently covered by writing an out of the money call option.

Investing in Bekaert is a bit tricky right now, predominantly because the company doesn’t appear to be too confident in 2019 as it mentions ‘the business conditions in various sectors have begun to trend somewhat lower’. Bekaert does promise to keep the capex limited to 130-150M EUR in 2019 (coming down from 185M EUR in 2018) so this should create some additional room to breathe, and I hope Bekaert will indeed focus on reducing its net debt. That should be priority number one now.

Other news from Europe

A shortened trading week leading up to a holiday usually means a news-light week, and that was indeed the case. However, there were some interesting scraps of news worth mentioning.

Germany’s flag carrier Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF) (OTCQX:DLAKY) says higher fuel expenses have had a negative impact of approximately 200M EUR on its Q1 results, as the adjusted EBIT of the airline came in at a negative 336M EUR. That’s substantially weaker than the positive EBIT of 52M EUR in the same quarter last year, and while the higher fuel expenses are partly to blame, Lufthansa also points its finger at an over-saturated European market where excess capacity is pushing the airfares down.

Rio Tinto (RIO) has published its production results for the first quarter of the calendar year, and shareholders shouldn’t be expecting the financial results to be good considering Rio’s output dropped in almost every division. Especially the iron ore production results and shipments were disappointing due to two unforeseen circumstances: Western Australia was hit by some really nasty weather, while one of Rio’s main export hubs, Cape Lambert, had to deal with a fire.

Luxury brands continue to do very well. After seeing a stellar interim update from LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) (OTCPK:LVMUY) – which means it can afford to contribute 200M EUR to restore the Notre Dame Cathedral in all its glory. In fact, LVMH even pledged to not apply for the 90% (!) tax credit, so it appears to be real generosity at work here – L’Oréal (OTCPK:LRLCF) (OTCPK:LRLCY) also published a brief interim update announcing a 7.7% revenue increase fueled by a strong double-digit percentage increase on its e-commerce channels.

As expected, Italian bank UniCredit (OTCPK:UNCFF) (OTCPK:UNCFY) (OTCPK:UNCRY) has entered into a settlement agreement with the relevant US-based authorities and by making a $1.3B cash payment, UniCredit will no longer be prosecuted for breaching the US compliance laws. An expensive lesson for UniCredit but at least this episode is coming to an end now, and the bank can start looking at the future again.

While the German government seems to have been pushing Deutsche Bank (DB) and Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY) to pursue a merger, several other interested parties have now shown up that could be interested in Commerzbank – which appears to be in better shape than Deutsche. Joining the race: Netherlands’ ING Group (ING) is said to be keen on pursuing an offer as ING is focusing on the retail side of the German market which means Commerzbank’s corporate accounts could be of interest, but UniCredit is also weighing its options. Could we see a bidding war for the German bank while Deutsche Bank will be left out in the cold?

Unilever (UN) (UL) also posted positive initial results from its first quarter as it was able to hike the prices for its products (+1.9%) while it also sold more products, resulting in a 3.1% revenue growth. An excellent performance that deserves some attention, and on the back of these strong results, Unilever has hiked its quarterly dividend by 6% to just over 0.41 EUR per share.

