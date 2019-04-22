Merger Arbitrage Mondays - April 22, 2019

Merger activity increased last week with five new deals announced and six pending deals closing.

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 70 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 3 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 30 Stock Deals 15 Stock & Cash Deals 12 Special Conditions 3 Total Number of Pending Deals 60 Total Deal Size $858.94 billion

On April 16, 2019, The U.S. Justice Department told T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) that it has concerns about their merger in its current structure. On April 16, 2019, Nightstar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NITE) announced the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. On April 18, 2019, USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) and Gebr. Knauf KG announced that all required regulatory approvals and clearances needed to close the previously announced acquisition of USG by Knauf have been received. On April 19, 2019, Gaming Partners International Corporation (NASDAQ:GPIC) delivered a written communication to NASDAQ stating that it intends to consummate its merger with Angel Holdings Godo Kaisha on May 1, 2019.

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit INUV 11/05/2018 ConversionPoint Technologies, Inc. (N/A) $2.22 $1.38 06/30/2019 60.87% 321.99% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $3.75 04/30/2019 44.80% 2044.00% S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. $7.56 $5.77 06/30/2019 31.09% 164.45% MOGO 04/15/2019 Difference Capital Financial Inc. $3.19 $2.75 06/30/2019 15.89% 84.08% STC 03/19/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) $50.01 $43.83 06/30/2019 14.09% 74.54% LKSD 10/31/2018 Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) $7.90 $7 06/30/2019 12.86% 68.01% WCG 03/27/2019 Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) $282.92 $252.29 06/30/2020 12.14% 10.19% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $7.39 06/30/2019 8.25% 43.66% BXG 03/04/2019 BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE:BBX) $16.00 $14.91 05/15/2019 7.31% 116.01% MXWL 02/04/2019 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) $4.75 $4.46 06/30/2019 6.50% 34.40%

Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Celgene, Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) and Finisar (FNSR). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CELG, BMY, FNSR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.