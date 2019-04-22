BDC Heavy Weights: Goldman Sachs Enters The Ring Against Main Street And Golub Capital

In order to do so more completely, we'll be comparing and contrasting it to two other upper echelon BDCs: Main Street and Golub Capital.

Let's review the positives and negatives of Goldman Sachs BDC and determine if we should adjust its allocation in the Institutional Income Plus model portfolio.

In terms of its distribution yield and portfolio quality, Goldman Sachs BDC is a Tier 1 BDC and is one of few that often trade with a premium.

The Value Of Relative Analysis

We at Williams Equity Research look through the lens of probability. It might as well be in our DNA.

This serves many purposes, not least of which is it forces us to remain humble. Why? This frame of reference reminds us we are never certain. Rather, we have varying degrees of confidence in all of our ideas and processes. It encourages us to always question and look for better methods and perspectives. Be wary of those that "know" outcomes they cannot truly know.

Our lead portfolio manager spent years in graduate school studying the application of probability and its related mathematics and logic to industrial, aerospace, and petroleum engineering. The beauty of probability isn't beating buddies in casino games; it teaches you (potentially brutally depending on your professor - WER Lead PM) what you know versus what you think you know.

Attempting to determine what the S&P 500 will do next year, for instance, is mostly futile. It's easy to confirm this. Would you bet your life savings on whatever your prediction is? Suddenly the confident are not so confident. Investment managers are no different than you and I, but they might bet someone else's life savings on their predictions.

The reliability of a prediction increases if the S&P 500 is severely under or overvalued historically by a statistically meaningful variable (e.g. earnings) and with the length of timeline (more reliable to gauge cyclical trends than what the market will do next Tuesday between three and four PM Eastern).

It would be unwise to bet heavily on it short term. Given the market does X or Y (simple conditional probability), one can evaluate the probability that a particular segment (e.g. REITs or BDCs) has a certain outcome over a predetermined period of time with some degree of confidence.

In layman's terms, if the S&P rises each year over the next five years, one might be willing to bet that that BDCs will provide a positive total return over the period. In fact, I bet many people would make that bet. The reliability of this outcome given the prior occurs can be actionable knowledge. We can get even closer to certainty if we isolate more variables and perform a relative comparison. This is where the real value of analysts and portfolio managers lies. It's also one of few areas that is measurable; we know this to be true because industry performance is almost strictly determined by comparing funds and managers to appropriate benchmarks.

Current Direction Of Our BDC Allocations & Why

We must incorporate all useful information which includes traditional bottom-up and top-down investment processes.

While we won't detail it here, a derivation of this approach is that Williams Equity Research is methodically rotating from BDCs with lower portfolio quality (loaded term, more on this later) to those we deem to have higher quality. We can only take what the market gives, but fortunately many of these Tier II and Tier III BDCs have rallied very hard since the December correction. Included in this are Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) and Monroe Capital Corp. (MRCC). Our bullish articles on GAIN and MRCC written at the bottom of the Q4 2018 correction are located here and here, respectively. We have an update on our assessment of Gladstone pending publication which should be live by the time you read this article. We can't yet link to it so you'll need to look through our recent articles. Both MRCC and GAIN are up 40%+ on a total return basis since our recommendations a few months ago and we've encouraged our marketplace subscribers to take profits. This article is one answer to the question of where to invest the proceeds. This is when relative valuation becomes key.

Quality Does Not Have To Be Cheap To Be A Good Deal

As mentioned, we've purposefully decreased exposure away from weaker BDCs toward those with stronger balance sheets, more conservative management, more shareholder friendly fee structures, and better all-around risk versus reward probabilities.

Source: Williams Equity Research Institutional Income Plus portfolio

Part of these portfolio modifications was increasing exposure to Golub Capital BDC (GBDC) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) while decreasing it from Gladstone Investment Corp. and Monroe Capital Corporation. It's important to know when to allocate toward riskier players in a market (e.g. Q4 2018) and when to do the opposite.

The above basket includes the higher quality BDCs Golub, Goldman, Solar Senior Capital (SUNS), Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC), and Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN). Notice how tight the year-to-date performance is after excluding GAIN's highly impressive 34%+ capital gain return. The "Tier 1" BDCs didn't fall much during the Q4 pullback and consequently haven't risen substantially. There are many differentiating factors separating these companies' strategies and portfolios, but one factor stands out:

BDC Current Yield (excluding special distributions)

Goldman Sachs BDC 8.6% Solar Senior Capital 8.2% Solar Capital Ltd. 7.7% Golub Capital Corp. 7.1% Gladstone Investment Corp. 6.8% Main Street Capital Corp. 6.4%

Goldman Sachs BDC announced a $0.45 quarterly distribution alongside its financial results on February 28, 2019 resulting in a current yield of 8.6%. This is the most compelling distribution yield of the top tier BDCs based on our qualitative and quantitative analysis. Main's relative positioning in particular improves incorporating special distributions which were $0.275/share in both June and December of 2018, in aggregate adding about 1.4% to its annual yield, but GSBD remains highly attractive. We'll focus our comparison on Golub and Main Street going forward.

Premium/Discounts to NAV

Somewhat counterintuitively, BDCs with the greatest premium to NAVs have historically rewarded shareholders the most. In the past 10 years, Main Street increased its NAV by nearly 90%; there is no doubt this is an incredible metric. At the same time, it has traded with an average of 35-66% premium to NAV over that time frame. Buying MAIN anywhere near its NAV has resulted in 25%+ gains in the following 12 months with few exceptions. Let's take a look at where Goldman, Golub, and Main Street stack up today (4/19/2019) based on 12/31/2018 NAVs.

Golub Capital BDC 13.9% Premium to NAV Goldman Sachs BDC 15.5% Premium to NAV Main Street Capital Corp 58.7% Premium to NAV

A small pullback coupled with a marginal increase in Goldman's NAV in future periods will reduce the premium below 10%. This has historically been a strong entry point.

Stock Performance & Comparison

Most investors, even professionals, tend to put too great of an emphasis on past performance. This is a crippling weakness if you allow it to be.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

The comments on our bullish Monroe article are quite telling from an investor psychology point of view. While there were a few quality ones, most were emotionally biased complaints that didn't negate facts or data. I noticed a long time ago that this is a powerful indicator that a company is poised for significant share price appreciation. That of course depends on the underlying fundamentals being sound. A similar but not quite as controversial situation occurred on our Gladstone recommendation which was published a mere day after our Monroe bullish assessment.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

This demonstrates an important aspect of investing in all types of financial markets. Optimum risk versus reward is like a wave. It may move slowly and methodically or it may come out of nowhere and disrupt all calm. We must adapt to the wave, not fight it. In Q4 2018, all BDCs were on sale, but the middle quality range offered the best risk-adjusted returns. The wave has dissipated, however, and now the highest quality BDCs are comparatively cheaper. The normalization of the tide will eventually close the gap and we plan on profiting from it. Given Goldman Sachs BDC's position as the highest yielding of the group coupled with the fact we know both the BDC and management team well, we determined it was currently best suited for deeper evaluation. Our goal is to ascertain why GSBC has failed to rally and to what degree it is positioned to succeed in the near to medium term.

Goldman Q4 Financials Vs. Top Peers

Net investment income for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $0.56 per share, equating to an annualized net investment income yield on book value of 12.7%. Net asset value per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 was $17.65 as compared to $18.13 as of September 30, 2018; gross and net originations were $154.2 million and $101.3 million, respectively. Investments in first lien debt constituted 79% of gross originations during the quarter. The Company’s investment portfolio increased by 4% quarter-over-quarter. The Company’s Board of Directors approved the renewal of the Company’s stock repurchase plan that authorizes the Company to repurchase up to $25.0 million of its common stock if the market price for the common stock is below the Company’s most recently announced net asset value per share. The Company has agreed in principle with its joint venture partner in the Senior Credit Fund, LLC (“SCF”) to dissolve the SCF. The Company expects to receive half of all assets currently held by the SCF. The SCF’s investment portfolio was comprised of 97% senior secured first lien debt investments across 32 portfolio companies as of December 31, 2018. Upon consummation of this transaction, the Company’s first lien debt exposure and single-name portfolio diversification will meaningfully increase. On February 27, 2019, the Company increased the amount of the commitments to its revolving credit facility to $795.0 million.

Source

NAV per share took a moderate hit, falling from $18.13 to $17.65 (-2.65%) quarter over quarter which was the most significant negative within the key aspects of Q4 cited by management (we only included those we thought were most useful). For context, here are the changes of several peers:

GBDC's NAV went from $16.10 to $15.97 (-0.81%) SLRC's NAV went from $21.95 to $21.75 (-0.91%) MAIN's NAV went from $24.69 to $24.09 (-2.43%) GSBD's NAV went from $18.13 to 17.65 (-2.65%) SUN's NAV went from $16.81 to $16.30 (-3.03%)

In fact, every BDC I follow, which is the majority, experienced NAV losses except Gladstone Investment Corp. Main Street's decline in NAV is detailed below over time for better context.

Source

In terms of recent trends in NAV and compared to its Tier I peers, Goldman Sachs BDC was approximately even to Main Street and underperformed BDC stalwart Golub.

The rest of the stats cited by Goldman's management were strong. Goldman Sachs BDC is also simpler with the recent ending of the JV in the Senior Credit Fund ("SCF"). For a skilled analyst, the actual impact to the portfolio structurally is minimal. For someone taking a more "cursory" view of the stock, this move will significantly decrease complexity and improve asset diversification.

Why? The holdings of the SCF will now be listed normally alongside all the BDC's other holdings. The real purpose of the SCF, which management has been open about, is permitting Goldman to avoid leverage limits. It is no longer necessary with the loosening of leverage constraints. Some market participants see the dissolution of the SCF as a negative, indicating a lack of trust in Goldman's management. This may well be the case, but it's hard to verify. Notably, the company's share buyback program remains in place and helps keep the share price at or above the NAV. Goldman Sachs BDC is one of very few BDCs that frequently trades above its net asset value as we will discuss shortly.

Source

This is a highly informative chart. We can see that Goldman steadily grew the investment portfolio and after tax total investment income over time. Net investment income per share has remained flat or increased every quarter since late 2017 with Q4 establishing a new recent high at $0.56. That last figure was the headline most often associated with the reporting of its last quarterly results. Golub's NII decreased quarter over quarter from $0.34 per share to $0.33. Main Street's NII increased by 12% from $38.1 million to $42.1 million. For the critical NII metric, Goldman outperformed Golub but underperformed Main Street.

Main Street +12% NII Goldman +3.7% NII Golub -2.9% NII

Trends in Portfolio Construction

Another important trend more difficult to detect is management's purposeful move toward 1st lien senior secured loan rather than those lower down the capital structure. This aligns with WER's analysis of the BDC and leveraged loan market. Goldman believes the best risk adjusted opportunities are also in higher quality assets given the current and expected market environments. In the last three quarters of 2018, 83% of the fund's originations were 1st lien loans. Approximately 90% of Golub's new middle-market loans in recent periods were one-stop loans which includes more layers of the capital stack than just 1st lien positions but have proven to have 1st lien quality. Main Street's lower-middle market and traditional middle market loans have also been 88-96% 1st lien in recent periods. The loan activity of Goldman and Golub are detailed by type in the below charts.

Goldman Sachs BDC

Source

Golub Capital BDC

Source

Overall, Goldman's recent origination activity is similar to that of both Golub and Main Street.

Source

The latter arguably exercised stronger loan underwriting as measured by their performance. It'll be interesting to see if Goldman's portfolio company behavior shifts from its already favorable position more toward that of its even stronger peers.

NAV per share, however, has remained relatively flat with Q4's figure disappointing marginally. The primary reason provided for the drop in NAV was the restructuring of the Animal Supply loan. The other item is the significant increase in debt to equity ratios which were recently in the 0.70-0.79x range until spiking to 0.90-0.94x in Q4 2018. The increase was planned and part of Goldman's strategy in response to the relaxation of the BDC debt limit. In comparison, Main Street's net debt to equity was 0.65 at the end of 2018 and Golub's was .99, which, while the highest, is in line with their goal of 1.0x. Also keep in mind that Golub's overall portfolio is more conservative which must be taken into consideration when evaluating leverage risk.

Main Street 0.65x debt to equity ratio Goldman 0.94x debt to equity ratio Golub 0.99x debt to equity ratio

Net debt at the portfolio company level increased moderately from 5.3x debt to EBITDA to 5.6x attributable to the issues at NTS and Animal Supply.

Fee & Portfolio Structure

Goldman instituted one of the more shareholder friendly fee structures on their BDC. Upon recognizing the impact of the increase in leverage available to BDCs, Goldman reduced its management fee from 1.5% on gross assets to 1.0%. This is likely a major reason that the BDC manages to trade at and often above its NAV. Due to the realized losses and unrealized depreciation last quarter, Goldman earned no incentive fee. Let me put that into context: manager fees are consistently the second most expensive line item on a BDC's income statement only behind interest expense. Goldman's 11.4% return on equity in the trailing twelve months is in part due to this fee arrangement.

Main Street's internal management results in one of the most cost effective business of its type.

Golub Capital BDC, like Goldman, charges a traditional external manager fee structure. Its annual base management fee is 1.375% with a 20% carry above an 8% hurdle with a incentive catch-up provision. In terms of fees as a percentage of gross portfolio income and structure, the three Tier I BDCs rank as following:

Main Street Goldman Sachs BDC Golub Capital BDC

In terms of debt structure, management has stated they will steadily increase leverage and the dissolution of the SCF improves exposures from being spread across 72 to 99 holdings. Keep in mind the "real" exposures remain approximately the same. The firm recently increased the BDC's unsecured notes outstanding, which have a favorable 4.5% coupon comparable to that of Main Street and Golub, to $155.0 million while also increasing the revolving credit facility to $795 million. GSBD ended last year with $98.6 million of unfunded commitments which are currently being put to work and, all other things equal, will grow the portfolio.

Source

Taken together, this BDC's structure and management strategy resulted in an investment grade credit rating by Fitch last year which was recently affirmed with a stable outlook.

Challenges & Risk

We depart from the continuous comparison of Goldman to Golub and Main Street to take a necessary deep dive into its non-accruals which were unusually high in Q4 2018. While overall portfolio metrics were strong, management faced challenges with NTS Communications and Animal Supply Co. which are on non-accrual status. Let's dig into these two companies and Goldman's investment.

Source

NTS is a telecom company in the CLEC and fiber network business focused in West Texas. Goldman's total cash investment, which includes follow-on capital, was $50 million. That's in the context of a $1.3754 billion portfolio at fair value or 3.6%. In December of last year, NTS entered into a sale which will result in a $56 million cash payment to GSBD for its asset claims. This problematic position is estimated to result in a +7% internal rate of return ("IRR") and a 1.3x multiple. The NTS transaction is expected to close this quarter. In our experience, it is likely many analysts will see this as a "surprise positive catalyst" when Q2 results are announced despite the fact it's effectively a done deal.

Source

On the Q4 conference call, management called the Animal Supply situation more "fluid" than NTS. That's the way someone with an MBA describes what the rest of us would call more problematic and unresolved. Animal Supply does exactly what you think it does, and while it's a leader in its industry, it experienced declining financial performance throughout 2018. Goldman determined the best course of action was to restructure its debt for equity to delever the company.

WER recently obtained a business contact that worked at Animal Supply at the time Goldman made the investment in the firm. Due to our relationships spread throughout the institutional investing space, we often know someone with direct lending, investing, or work experience with many of the firms we run across within BDCs' portfolio company holdings. We reached out to them while writing this article. Our source stated that both Animal Supply sales people and end clients of the firm were experiencing 2-3 month delays receiving certain types of compensation. The firm's problems weren't just impacting their own employees, which is bad enough, but their clients as well. Our source was under the impression that Goldman may not have received accurate data about the firm's operations as they were front-loading sales through incentives to make the firm appear healthier than it was. This reflects poorly on Goldman's due diligence. Our contact no longer works at the firm but stated it still had the potential for a successful turnaround in their opinion due to their market positioning and scale. We'd never let a single source, even a trusted one with relevant experience, sway our opinion of a company too far one way or another. We are firm believers, however, in "the more data the better" and figured some readers would find it interesting.

Goldman Sachs BDC also invested in ACS Acquisition Holdings, LLC's ("ACS") second lien debt which represented 2.9% of the portfolio at fair value at the end of the last year. Effective February 22, 2019, the ASC investment was taken off on non-accrual status in connection with the exchange as disclosed in the 10-K filing.

Source

For context, below is the end of year risk ratings of Golub, the industry leader in this category.

Source. Remember Golub's rating scale is opposite of its peers; a 5 means "performing above expectations" while a 1 equates to "substantially under performing."

This is another set of valuable charts. The bulk of GSBD's assets, which is in line with other higher quality BDCs, have a ranking of 2 which means the level of risk today is approximately in line with when the investment was initially made. As a general rule of thumb, BDC investors want level 2 and 3 rated assets to be 10.0% or less of the overall portfolio. Most assets rated 3 will result in a breakeven investment scenario or a small gain. Assets rated 4 suggest at least one major factor considered in the underwriting process has turned south and some losses are expected even if that loss is interest income rather than principal. In our experience, at least half of assets rated 4 eventually cause real losses that negatively impact the NAV. We've seen that ring true with Goldman's BDC as well. For many quarters, Goldman managed to avoid category 4 holdings almost completely at less than 1.0% of portfolio assets. The disappointing outcomes with NTS and Animal Supply are responsible for the rise from Q3 2018 to Q4 from 0.6% to 6.4% rating 4 assets. Half of this category is effectively solved through the anticipated NTS transaction. The other half has already been converted to equity and written down considerably.

Goldman's peers aren't perfect either. We mentioned Golub's near flawless track record in this department, but what about equity heavy Main Street? Straight from the latest 10-K:

As of December 31, 2018, our total Investment Portfolio had six investments on non-accrual status, which comprised approximately 1.3% of its fair value and 3.9% of its cost. As of December 31, 2017, our total Investment Portfolio had five investments on non-accrual status, which comprised approximately 0.2% of its fair value and 2.3% of its cost.

Main Street's metrics also declined modestly in the last year. For an investment portfolio weighted approximately one-third to equity, this is still favorable performance. Overall, Goldman has historically tended to outperform Main Street with stats nearly as strong as Golub. More recently, however, the portfolio company issues we detailed above have caused it to fall short of both.

Golub <1.0% non-accruals 12/31/2018 Main Street 1.3% non-accruals Goldman Sachs BDC 7.0% non-accruals

Conclusion & Recommendation

Like every investment, if analyzed thoroughly, there are pluses and minuses to Goldman Sachs BDC. While it would be great if BDCs (and all other companies for that matter) crushed every key metric every quarter, it is not going to happen. Not assuming auditors are doing their job, that is. Here on earth, we have to take advantage when opportunity presents itself and consider selling when all upside possibilities are priced in.

Goldman's recent spike in non-accruals is a serious negative, particularly when coupled with our proprietary knowledge on Animal Supply Co., but it's priced in and no manager is perfect (every BDC has some exposure to investments performing meaningfully below initial underwriting standards. Every single one). With significant mathematical certainty, GSBD is likely to produce NII of at least $0.50 each quarter, which is 11% below what it posted in Q4 for context, compared to a dividend of $0.45 resulting in above average distribution coverage. The distribution isn't likely to be raised in the next 1-2 quarters as portfolio issues are resolved, but it's very unlikely to be reduced. The portfolio issues that have spooked the market appear fully priced-in and any surprises related to recent write-downs are likely to be to the upside.

Given the excellent shareholder-friendly fee structure, above average yield of nearly 9%, very strong distribution coverage, and expectation of special dividends in 2019, there simply isn't another BDC out there with a better risk-adjusted yield with moderate capital gains potential. This can and will change as the prices of other BDCs fluctuate.

We hope our detailed comparisons to Main Street and Golub Capital BDC provided an unbiased and understandable analysis of where Goldman stands relative to its peers. As always, thank you for reading and please "Follow" for more articles like this in the future!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MRCC, GSBD, GBDC, GAIN, SLRC, SUNS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.