I'm Not Fearful Of Recent Red Results We're Seeing In REITdom

I've had individuals reach out to me about this sell-off, but I'm not particularly concerned about this short-term move.

Tuesday was a pretty lively day in the DGI section of the stock market. We had a variety of relevant earnings reports, bullish headlines came out on Boeing (BA) and its software fix for the anti-stall issues that it was having with the 737 maxes, there was breaking news in the Apple (AAPL) versus Qualcomm (QCOM) saga, and we saw a strong sell-off in the REIT space in the afternoon. Honestly, there was so much going on that I wasn’t sure what to cover first.

QCOM spiking 23% is huge news. I’ve been long QCOM shares for years, so obviously I’m really happy about this. The Apple dispute has been a dark cloud hanging over QCOM for years now. And Tuesday’s move proves that the stock has been a coiled spring. Furthermore, Apple shares weren’t hurt by the deal. Being that AAPL is my largest holding, this was probably even better news than the 20%+ pop that Qualcomm experienced. AAPL shares closed the day relatively flat, which is good news considering there were rumors that Qualcomm had been seeking billions in damages.

I definitely need to dive deeper into this agreement, but for the time being, I don’t think there’s enough information available yet for me to totally understand the ramifications of the deal. With that in mind, rather than speculate about the details of the AAPL/QCOM deal, I think it’s best to transition to the REIT sell-off. The red that I saw in the REIT space on Tuesday certainly put a damper on the gains that were posted elsewhere in my portfolio. However, I wanted to take some time to pen a piece about that sell-off because I think it’s really important for investors to remember that the REITs have been on an absolute tear as of late and even though we saw a lot of red across the space, I don’t think that now is the time to panic, it’s time to be thankful.

I say thankful because it's pretty amazing that we're looking at strong double-digit returns from these companies over the last couple of years on top of the high, safe yields that they offer. Truly, REITs have provided investors with the best of both worlds in recent years. And frankly put, this is true over the long term as well with REITs proving to be one of the best asset classes in the market. Sure, I don't like seeing big red numbers associated with my holdings. However, I also recognize that moves like this are oftentimes just short-term phenomena and when I focus on the income that the REITs that I hold provide, it's easy for me to ignore the noise in the short term and focus on my bullish long-term thesis.

Now, don’t get me wrong, there are certainly REITs out there that I wouldn’t even consider owning in this retail environment. There are stocks that could be headed towards major issues. As always, not all stocks are created equal. That’s why I love broader market/sector-wide sell-offs. When the market dumps broad swaths of stocks like it did on Tuesday afternoon, oftentimes babies are thrown out with the bath water. Those are buying opportunities that I look for as a value investor.

I’m not a fan of anything with exposure to big box retail. I don’t want exposure to shopping malls (even if they’re the discount variety a la Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT), which I know is a popular pick amongst REIT investors). I’ve been out of the big box space for a while now due to a variety of headwinds that I see playing out in that particular area of the market. Although there are names in that space that appear to be succeeding (Walmart (WMT), Lowe's (LOW), Home Depot (HD), and TJX Companies (TJX) come to mind), I continue to believe that there is too much risk from a landlord’s perspective. However, I do like triple-net REITs in the retail space that focus on smaller footprints, better locations, and well-diversified tenant bases.

I’ve owned shares of Realty Income (O), National Retail Properties (NNN), STORE Capital (STOR), W.P. Carey (WPC), and VEREIT (VER) for years now. Admittedly, I’m not the biggest fan of VER. I went underwater on my VER shares (which were originally ARCP shares back when I purchased them) years ago and haven’t climbed back out of that hole yet. However, I remain bullish on the long-term prospects of O, NNN, STOR, And WPC. Those will be the focus on this piece.

Ticker YTD Return P/FFO 20-year P/FFO Average Relative Over Valuation Current Dividend Yield 5-year Dividend Average Realty Income O 11.07% 21.9 15.7 39.50% 3.91% 4.52% National Retail Properties NNN 7.28% 19.3 14.5 33.10% 3.88% 4.41% STORE Capital STOR 14.41% 17.2 16.3* 5.50% 4.12% 4.66% W.P. Carey WPC 19.64% 16.9 12.2 38.50% 5.33% 6.06%

*STORE has only been publicly traded for 5 years

As you can see on the graph above, all of the names that I own and highlight as high-quality REIT investments have performed well year to date. These YTD returns come after the big down days that the REITs had Tuesday. If it weren’t for that, they’d be even more impressive.

When thinking along these capital appreciation lines, I think it’s important to note that the recent REIT run really began prior to the 1st of the year. For the most part, this is a 2-year story. The REITs performed quite well in 2018 as well and frankly put, I suspect this strength to remain in place so long as interest rates remain low.

The yields offered by U.S. Treasury notes have fallen throughout 2019 and while the near-term future is uncertain with regard to whether or not we’ll see the Fed raise rates, cut rates, or maintain the status quo, I think it’s fairly clear that rates are going to stay low for the foreseeable future (relative to historical averages, at least).

This bodes well for the REITs, whose valuations are derived, in large part, due to the relative strength of their dividend yields when compared to the yields offered by fixed income. This is why we see relatively high p/FFO ratios in the present. I am concerned about the overvalued nature of these multiples, yet as I said, since I don’t see major movement on the interest rate front anytime soon, I suppose this is a risk that REIT investors are going to have to deal with. I think the spread between the REIT yields and the fixed income yields provides a short-term floor in terms of REIT stock prices.

For years we talked about operating in a low yield, T.I.N.A. (there is no alternative) environment. Well, even after a handful of rate increases in recent years, we’re right back where we started in that regard.

Until rates on the U.S. 10-year rise up to the 3.5%-4% area, I think income-oriented investors will continue to pile into equities that offer the yields they require. The high-quality triple-net REITs are prime examples of equities that benefit from this trend.

Realty Income and National Retail Properties are dividend aristocrats, W.P. Carey is well on its way to becoming one as well with a 22-year annual dividend increase streak, and while STOR is a relatively young company and therefore, it doesn’t have the long-term dividend increase streaks that its peers discussed in this article do, I think that company’s portfolio is just as impressive as its older, larger brethren and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if in a couple of decades, we are talking about STOR as a dividend aristocrat as well.

What this all means is that even though equity dividends do not offer the same sort of safety as U.S. Treasury note yields, investors are feeling comfortable with the safety yields offered by these REITs in relation to the low yields offered by fixed income.

It’s Wednesday morning and I’m watching the REITs open down in the red again. But, it’s not just the REITs right now. Telecoms are down big and the utilities are in the red as well. Circling back to the intro of this piece, I’m watching Qualcomm rise another 16%. That stock is up more than 40% in just two trading days. The chips are on fire and the Nasdaq is hitting an intra-day all-time high. To me, it seems clear that the market is on a risk-on mode. Algorithms and big money traders appear to be casting aside defensive, income-oriented names in favor of riskier assets.

I don’t think that REIT investors should be upset about this. Risk-on and risk-off moves happy all the time. When it comes to REITs, I think it’s most important to focus on their operations and their dividend coverage. That appears to be fine and as I said before, low rates are a boon for this industry. In short, this is a keep calm and carry on scenario to me. I’m not worried about the red I’m seeing in the real estate section of my personal portfolio. And while I’m not adding to these names yet because of their elevated valuations and recent returns, I’m not interested in selling either.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BA, HD, QCOM, WPC, O, NNN, VER, STOR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.