General Mills - What You Do With All These G(r)ains

Given the challenges facing the company, what should be a fair valuation for the company at this point, and should you capture some of the profits made?

General Mills has recovered from recent undervaluation and is currently valued at a blended P/E of ~16 compared to ~12.5 during lows.

In this article, I'm taking a look at the current valuation of General Mills (GIS). The company has been part of my portfolio for some time, and I loaded up further during the 2018/2019 dip. The stock has now rebounded from its extreme undervalued lows and has recovered above what can be considered fair value, and is on its way back to premium valuation. The question for GIS shareholders becomes whether to take home some of the profits gained during this increase in share price, or whether to wait for an even better opportunity.

General Mills - Restructuring

General Mills was founded back in 1866 with a single flour mill. Since its founding 150 years ago and during its lifetime, the company has branched into a variety of different products and sectors. During its history, it has owned food products and ventures, clothing and even toy manufacturing/sales. Back in the mid-'90s, the company refocused on providing consumer foods exclusively, and no shareholder will be ignorant of the fact that General Mills has pushed into pet foods with its acquisition of Blue Buffalo in 2018.

Company areas and new company focus

Today, General Mills is split into the following segments.

The company represents several $1B+ revenue brands across the world, several of which are not only available but also well-known outside of the US. Even I love me some Old El Paso during Swedish "Fredagsmys" (where we often eat Tacos).

Pet Food accounts for 8% of company sales and is set to potentially increase even further. The company's main sales come through selling to large retailers such as Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and while many brands are known outside the US, almost 3/4th of company sales are made within the US.

As a whole, the company is well-diversified into many different product categories, which has provided General Mills with a hedge by playing in so many different fields. The entire business is in the midst of a restructuring process involving many different growth initiatives (Source: Investor Presentation) as well as expansion plans in both the pet food segment and other branches of the company.

In short, when you're investing in General Mills, you're investing in a company that's in the middle of a turnaround/expansion process.

The Company Finances

General Mills is a company that's ~150 years old. It's paid uninterrupted dividends for 115+ years. It has re-focused its markets several times during this history, and it's likely to need to do so again in the future. The company is no novice when it comes to an ever-changing market, and historically speaking, it has always adapted to new developments. There's little to say that this time will be different.

Such adaption also shows in the company finances. Despite challenges, the company has targeted and continues to maintain a sub-60% payout ratio in terms of earnings when it comes to dividends.

Perhaps most impressively, despite the changes in the industry and acquisitions, the company has continued to provide growing earnings and a strong overall trend of FCF.

Company sales lagged and peaked in 2014 and have more or less sloped downward since then, and haven't recovered to those levels since. While company RoIC/RoE has dropped somewhat during the past few years, margins have actually increased during the five-year period.

Retail sales have also improved recently, with each of General Mills' products (from cereal to desserts) gaining market share over the past year, solidifying the company's performance and sales (Source: Investor Presentation).

In fact, over the past few years, negative trends in most product segments in the company have turned around, showing positive share performance for the first time since 2016.

The company has managed to bring results in its cost-saving program, adding up to $1.6B over three years. This is also considering that the program is not yet finished, with another $450M savings targeted for FY19.

GIS is further working to reduce the overall working capital. It has already achieved a 62% cumulative reduction and is targeting a further reduction in FY19.

The turnaround in finances has also been felt in FCF, where performance has gone back to pre-restructuring levels (Source: Investor Presentation).

The company's priorities regarding uses of cash are clear, with CapEx taking the first place. What's clear however is that GIS intends to continue paying a generous dividend.

For FY19, it targets a net sales growth of 9-10% and almost flat organic net sales growth. Anticipating certain challenges to continue, the company expects EPS growth to either be flat or slightly negative, but does however guide for operating profits to grow during the year.

The debt was and remains a red mark in General Mills' book, as following the acquisition of Blue Buffalo, it's looking at a 4.29X net debt/EBITDA, with a less than 8.0X interest coverage rate in terms of operating income. General Mills is currently BBB-rated and has a 53% debt/capital ratio (Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs). The purchase of Blue Buffalo caused both Moody's and S&P to downgrade the company's credit rating, which previously was at a BBB+ S&P rating.

Potential Turnaround

This necessary business turnaround is the result of an arguable failure to adapt to new market trends, where General Mills initially failed to capture changing consumer preferences into healthier food offerings.

This led to a decline in annual earnings growth, sales growth and has driven the RoE/RoIC almost below accepted levels for a company such as GIS between the years of 2012 and 2015. National sales of natural and organic foods have been growing at double-digit rates, and sadly, this company has been somewhat late to the party and slow to adapt - until now.

However, the company is in the midst of catching up. General Mills is targeting a +100 bps organic net sales growth going forward into 2019 and is looking for the newly acquired Blue Buffalo brand to lead the company's transformation in all things pet foods. The company is looking to capitalize on existing, massive brands such as Häagen-Dazs, Annie's, Old El Paso, and the snack bars to drive growth further, with specific growth plans for each segment and business area.

The company is counting on four parts to drive shareholder returns. Sales increase through the growth of above-mentioned existing brands. Margin expansion by making the above segments more profitable through various initiatives both in and out of stores. Cash conversion/cash returns to investors. Maintaining the dividend is given a priority, though the company went ahead and froze it to conserve cash for, among other things, debt repayment.

Issues - Clear as Crystal

General Mills has several issues which, far from being opaque, are significant and need to be considered whether you currently hold the stock or intend to purchase it.

Put short-Term Dividend Growth Out of Your Mind

General Mills is a DGI company and has a 100+ year tradition of maintaining and sometimes growing the dividend. For the company to completely freeze its payouts, as it did in late 2018, is a little out of character, and it was part of what drove the stock price to the levels seen a few months ago.

Given the company's debt and the requirements for investing in existing brands in order to further grow its business to the levels where it can:

Reduce leverage to 3.5X in terms of EBITDA

Begin to once again grow the dividend

This will take time - most likely, it will take years - given that General Mills needs to pay down billions of dollars in debt. So, if short-term dividend growth is high on your priority list, it ain't gonna happen here.

Yeah - That Debt

We talked a bit about the debt in the finances. Let's go ahead and hammer this home a little. The company currently has a 4.29X net debt/EBITDA (Source: SimplySafeDividends). Not only is this far above the company's historical level of 2.2-3.21X, but also its goal of reducing the debt to 3.5X is also still above the historical lows.

The company's ability to cover its own interest expenses is below 8.0X (5.3X) in terms of operating income. I like to see food producers such a GIS being at a level of at least 6.0X, and General Mills has historically been above 9X in terms of operating income.

Put it simply, General Mills has a bear of a debt load - and it needs to pay it down at least somewhat. That means no more M&As (in all likelihood) - at least not large ones like Blue Buffalo.

It means an increased portion of profits must go towards paying it down. Given the company's annual EBITDA of ~$3.0B, and the ambition to reach 3.5X debt/EBITDA in 2020, the company's room to invest, or grow in other ways apart from improving existing brands, is very small.

Is Blue Buffalo Enough to Right this Ship?

Apart from debt and dividends, we also need to ask ourselves if Blue Buffalo is enough to right this ship and bring the company back to the market-leading brand positions that it has historically enjoyed. General Mills isn't the only company that's entered the pet food market to try and save struggling margins and sales. The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM) is another good example of such a player in the same market opting for a similar strategy.

Going forward, Blue Buffalo and pet foods command 8% of the company's revenues, which isn't yet enough to put a serious dent in the company's core issues, even at a double-digit growth rate (that it most likely will deliver during the coming years). The likely scenario, in my view, is that the brand will grow even more going forward, and may account for a much larger portion of the company sales going forward, but that's not where we are today.

Righting the Ship

General Mills is in the midst of investing in its brands and trying to change the ways certain brands are perceived. The phrases "reshaping portfolio for growth" and "accelerating platforms"/"tremendous growth opportunity" can often be heard and read in current presentation material. The implication is obvious - that reshaping is still ongoing and unlikely to be completed during 2019. What challenges may remain for the company here are hard to predict in their entirety, regardless of how skilled an investor you are.

This presents a risk that needs to be weighed into your investment decision.

Valuation

As always, the question it comes down to is what sort of price you're willing to pay for the company that's on the sales block, and currently, we're looking at the traditional food giant, General Mills. Its shares are for sale, so what should we be paying?

This is a great company by anyone's definition, going by RoIC, RoE and other key metrics. It has a long history, excellent brands, and its products are represented all over and outside of continental North America. A 115+year history of dividends is nothing at all to sneeze away or scoff at, and during this 150+ year history, management has shown time and time again that it has what it takes to adapt.

My position in GIS has returned 38% to date, including dividends, and it's not an "old" position per se.

That being said...

...I don't consider today's price to be an appealing valuation for GIS today, yielding 3.8% at a blended P/E of 16.5. While Mr. Market has a clear tendency to assign a premium valuation to this stock, I don't believe that the current market and food developments warrant a premium valuation for almost any food stock - least of all one that snoozed through large parts of healthy/organic food revolution.

It was one thing investing in GIS at a blended P/E of below 14, or even near to 12.0. The potential rates of return were 13-19%, going by very conservative estimates.

Today, however:

Today's valuation would yield you annual returns of barely 4.2%. While going by the historical premium, GIS still could go back up to 15-20% annual rates of return for an investment today, it's my strong caution that you don't assign the company this potential premium valuation. It is no longer (at least currently), in my opinion, in a state to deserve it - nor is any other company in this space, such as SJM, which is also looking at some returns to fair value.

Even giving the company leeway and allowing it 6% annual EPS growth, which going by current histories is being positive, you'd be making barely 8.5% annually at a fair valuation of P/E 15.0 and just below 12% at a historical premium.

To quote my wise father when I wanted to purchase my first car, a Volvo V70, using 90% of my savings, "It's not worth it, son".

So, I don't believe that current GIS valuation warrants your money or investment. If you're interested in owning this company, I believe you should wait for another drop, which given likely issues and headwinds (I don't believe this will be a smooth ride) may happen again.

Wait, Does that Mean You Should Sell Your Stock?

No, not necessarily.

At least, I'm not going to sell my General Mills position, currently exposed at a respectable (in my view) 0.8% portfolio allocation. While I view this return above fair valuation as a bit of irrational exuberance (I believe the company has more to prove), it's not far enough out of character for me to actually consider abandoning this ship and raking in my chips.

I might have done so if valuations headed up towards a blended P/E of 17.5-19.0, and who knows, they still may! Then we'll be looking at a different ballgame.

My general stance as a B&H investor, however, precludes me from selling off simply because I see a small opportunity to do so.

Would it be wrong to sell at this price, if you could take home a 30% capital gain? No. I think you wouldn't be wrong to do so. While the company's dividend is doubtless safe, I don't think it has earned this return to these valuations.

However, my current entry into GIS gives me a YoC of 4.93%. That's a sizeable cash investment locked in at a 4.93% "interest" with ample safety to make me sleep well at night. Not only that. While I don't believe that the company deserves this valuation, I also don't think we'll be seeing P/E 11-12.0 again soon, if ever. If I could invest in the company further at such a valuation, I'd do it, no doubt.

In short, I'm very happy with my GIS position. The share price appreciation gives me plenty of safety here, and my yield is locked in for the time being.

Wrapping Up

I repeat - General Mills is a great company. I bought most of my stake when most people, including authors on SA, were forecasting blood, fire, and Armageddon for this time-tested giant. This investment is just one example of the right investment at the right price/valuation.

However, I won't be buying more, and I recommend that you don't either. The upside, both short- and long-term, simply isn't there at these valuations. You're better off looking elsewhere at this time.

You should, however, watch General Mills closely. Should this stock drop back down, you should have those sawbucks ready to give this company - because as I said in my article about Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)...

...People gotta eat. Yes, Even dogs gotta eat.

Thank you kindly for reading.

Recommendation

I believe General Mills at these levels of ~$52/share to be a "Hold". A P/E valuation of ~14 or below is something I consider appealing and potential for a buy. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

I will update this article, or publish an updated thesis should things change, or/and in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS, ADM, SJM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.