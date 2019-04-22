Precision Biosciences, Recent IPO: Unique ARCUS Gene Editing And Allogeneic CAR-T Platform

The company's allogeneic CAR-T technology may have competitive advantages like one-step processing, only 10 days of manufacturing time, an optimal mix of T cells, and proprietary technologies like stealth versions.

ARCUS gene editing platform may be more specific and have less off-target side effects than CRISPR/Cas9.

Precision Biociences (DTIL) was incorporated in Delaware in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. The company recently launched its IPO on NASDAQ pricing its common stock at $16/share. The company's stock is trading below the IPO price after the recent biotech sell-off and is at a good Buy level here.

Novel ARCUS gene editing platform which may be more specific and have less off-target side effects

The company is developing therapies targeting cancers, rare diseases, infectious disease like chronic hepatitis B and improving plant foods using its proprietary ARCUS gene editing platform.

ARCUS platform uses a different nuclease than CRISPR. CRISPR most commonly uses a nuclease called Cas9. I-Crel is an endonuclease found in the genome of algae Chylamydomonas reinhardtii, which evolved for performing a complete gene insertion edit. Unlike nucleases like CRISPR or ZFN, I-Crel is a natural enzyme that evolved to edit a specific location in the algae genome by inserting a gene using the HDR process. Moreover, I-Crel has an in-built natural on-off switch because it remains inactive in the absence of its DNA binding site. The slow mechanism of action of I-Crel also reduces the probability of off-target side effects. I-Crel is also smaller (one-fourth to one-sixth) than CRISPR/CAS9, ZFN or TALEN nucleases and thus can be delivered using various vehicles.

ARCUS is the result of 15 years of research work honing the I-Crel nuclease. The company modifies I-Crel by re-engineering it and created customized endonucleases for particular applications called ‘ARCUSnucleases’. The company creates a customized endonuclease for each particular application, thus each ARCUS nuclease for a particular application is unique and patentable. The company has obtained patents for 3 ARCUS nucleases as compositions of matter and have pending U.S. and foreign claims for over 250 ARCUS nucleases as composition of matter. Some of the IP for the platform was licensed from Cellectis (CLLS) and Duke University.

Does ARCUS gene editing platform have advantages over CRISPR, ZFN, TALEN etc.:

The company claims that their gene editing technology is more specific and efficient. They have found that the technology showed high efficiency of gene editing and less off-target side effects in preclinical studies. The biggest advantage that they claim is the low probability of off-target side effects.

Three applications of R&D Pipeline developed from ARCUS platform:

Allogeneic CAR-T with competitive advantages

This seems to be the first priority for the management. It uses donor-derived T cells that are gene edited ex vivo using ARCUS. One major risk with allogeneic CAR-T is that donor T cells express TCR and can cause graft-versus-host disease. Gene editing using ARCUS is performed ex vivo to knock out TCR genes in the DNA, thus producing universal donor T cells. The company claims that it causes less product to product variability and that they have the ability to produce allogeneic CAR-T at a large scale in a cost-effective manner.

Competitive advantages of Precision Bio’s allogeneic CAR-T platform:

Rather than the usual two step method used to create an allogeneic CAR-T cell (knocking out TCR gene and adding the gene that gives the T cell the ability to recognize and kill cancer cells), Precision Bio has the ability to do this process in a single step, which is protected by 9 different patents (see the figure below).

(Precision Bio's one step allogeneic CAR-T processing platform, source)

2. The company’s allogeneic CAR-T pipeline is the 10-day manufacturing process which is the shortest in the industry per their claim.

3. The company’s allogeneic CAR-T platform is an optimal mix of T cells that maximized the proportion of younger T cells that undergo the most robust proliferation as well as an optimal ratio of CD4/CD8 cells.

4. CAR-T cells created using the company’s technology are more heterogeneous and have less product to product variability.

5. Stealth cell versions of allogeneic CAR-T: These versions of the company’s allogeneic CAR-T use short-hairpin or shRNA to suppress beta-microglobulin gene to a level that is 5% to 20% of the normal that is just enough to reduce the rejection of allogeneic CAR-T cells by the recipient's body without eliciting a natural killer cell response. The company is developing stealth cell versions of its CD-19, CD-20 and BCMA targeted CAR-T programs.

5. Extensive in-house and scalable manufacturing capabilities.

Applications of the company's allogeneic CAR-T program:

Targeting CD19, termed as PB-CAR-0191:

Indications

Relapsed/refractory acute lymphocytic leukemia, ALL: FDA orphan drug designation

Relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, NHL: the company believes that this will be the first clinical trial for an allogeneic CAR-T program in r/r NHL.

Preclinical data:

PBCAR0191 prolonged survival in mouse models of leukemia and lymphoma at multiple doses. It was observed to be well-tolerated in these studies and no adverse events were observed.

(Source)

FDA has accepted the IND and the first patient in ALL indication will be dosed this month. In the phase 1 trial, approx. 9-18 patients will be enrolled and three different doses will be tested for a follow-up period of 11 months. Interim data is expected in early 2020.

2. Targeting CD20:

Relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small cell leukemia

This product candidate termed PBCAR20A will be tested in leukemia/lymphoma patients who relapse with CD-19 disease after autologous CD19 CAR-T failure. If the data shows success in this population, a combination product using both PBCAR0191 and PBCAR20A may be developed. IND submission is planned for Q4, 2019 followed by a phase 1 study in r/r CLL. In preclinical studies in mice, PBCAR20A prolonged survival in a lymphoma model.

(Source)

3. Targeting BCMA: PBCAR269A is an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate targeting BCMA which is expressed in multiple myeloma. In preclinical studies in mice, these CAR-T cells prolonged survival in a mouse model of multiple myeloma.

(Source)

An IND submission in this indication is expected in 2020 followed by initiation of a phase 1, dose escalation trial.

4. Targeting CLL-1: PBCAR371A is an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate targeting r/r acute myeloid leukemia, AML where CLL-1 is expressed commonly. After successful studies in mice, the company plans to submit an IND for this product candidate in 2020 and start a phase 1 trial in r/r AML.

(Source)

Precision Bio has a license agreement with Servier for individual T cell modifications against 6 unique antigen targets. The first target was selected by Baxalta and the remaining 5 are still to be selected by Servier over first 4 years of agreement. Under this agreement, Precision Bio received $105M of upfront payment and may receive up to $1.6 billion in potential milestone payments (including up to $401.3M in developmental milestone payments and up to $1.1 billion in commercial milestone payments), plus tiered royalties ranging from mid-single to sub-teen percentages on global net sales.

Some of the intellectual property rights for allogeneic CAR-T were also licensed from Cellectis.

Potential competitors in allogeneic CAR-T: Allogene (ALLO), Editas medicine (EDIT), Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP), Sangamo therapeutics (SGMO), Moderna therapeutics (MRNA).

In-vivo gene correction pipeline with competitive advantages

(Source for image: Form S1)

Competitive advantages of the company’s in vivo gene editing platform:

Specificity

Easy delivery due to small size of ARCUSnucleases.

Efficiency

Data so far: In non-human primates, ARCUS platform showed high efficiency editing of PCSK9 gene resulting in 85% reduction in serum PCSK9 levels after a single IV dose. This reduction in serum PCSK9 level resulted in significant reduction in the serum LDL cholesterol levels. The treatment was well-tolerated even at the highest dose. The data was published in the journal Nature Biotechnology in June 2018.There was permanent effect due to the gene modification even after two years of follow up.

(Source)

The company has a research collaboration agreement with the Orphan Diseases Center at the University of Pennsylvania led by the gene therapy pioneer James Wilson. Several of the liver-directed gene therapy projects are being conducted under this agreement in collaboration with Dr. Wilson.

Indications

Chronic hepatitis B infection: targeting cccDNA

It is partnered with Gilead, targeting HBC cccDNA. Under the agreement, Gilead gets the rights to use their nucleases in HBV human trials. Precision Bio is expected to receive up to $445M in potential milestone payments ($105M in development milestones and up to $340M in commercial milestone payments), and tiered royalties ranging from high single digit to mid-teen percentages on global net sales. The company plans to submit an IND in this indication in 2020.

This could be a big revenue driver in the future. Difficulty with eliminating cccDNA has been the most important obstacle to developing an effective cure for chronic HBV infection. The current treatments suppress HBV but there is frequent relapse because cccDNA is not disabled permanently.

In preclinical studies, a pair of ARCUSnucleases called “HBV 5-6x.33” and “HBV 11-12x.26” produced selective cuts in the HBC cccDNA. This resulted in loss of HBsAg and HBeAg without affecting the expression of normal hepatocyte genes.

(Source)

Potential competition: Arrowhead Pharma (ARWR) is using RNA interference against HBV surface antigen. Other gene editing techniques like CRISPR, TALEN and ZFN are also being experimented against chronic HBV infection though ZFN (Sangamo) is not ideal due to unpredictable context-dependent efficiency of DNA-binding finger modules.

Planned Genetic diseases:

The company is in the discovery stage for these in vivo clinical indications.

Familial amyloid polyneuropathy, FAP

Primary hyperoxaluria

Hemophilia A

Retinitis Pigmentosa

Lipoprotein Lipase deficiency

Familial hypercholesterolemia

The company will announce an in vivo gene correction candidate from the above mentioned indications in H1, 2019.

Targeting $5 trillion size global food/agriculture market using unique genomic editing technology

(Source)

The size of the global food and agricultural market was $5 trillion (2015). The company believes that they have the most extensive experience in crop gene editing in the industry. Targeting foods like canola (partnered with Cargill), stevia, chickpea and monk-fruit. They have a partnership with the agricultural giant Cargill for producing canola that has significantly lower saturated fat content (<4.5% vs. the standard 7%). Global canola oil is estimated to be a $20 billion industry.

Another key potential program is developing natural alternative sweetener from monk fruit (which is related to water melon and grown in the southeast asia) compound mogroside V. The company is collaborating with a large beverage company to re-activate the latent mogroside V pathway in watermelon to enable the production of this compound in North America and Europe. The company is also using ARCUSnucleases to develop citrus varieties which are resistant to Citrus Greening disease (which may help to prevent approx. $8 billion of loss in Florida alone since 2005). They have also validated their ARCUnucleases in collaborative projects with major food and agriculture companies like Cargill, BASF, Bayer CropScience and DuPont Pioneer Hi-bred.

The company has very in-depth experience in gene editing using ARCUS platform. The food R&D pipeline is operated by Elo Life Systems, a fully owned subsidiary of Precision Bio.

(Source)

Australian subsidiary, Elo Life Systems Australia: Plant-based proteins is estimated to be a $10.5 billion industry by 2020. The Australian subsidiary’s main focus is developing improved protein and nutritional profiles in legumes, starting with chickpea.

In-house Manufacturing facility:

The company leased approx. 17,300 square foot space in Durham, North Carolina for a planned cGMP compliant manufacturing facility which is just 7 minutes away from their headquarters. This facility is expected to be operational in the second half of 2019.

Strong and experienced leadership

Co-founder and now CEO, Matthew Kane also has 20 years of experience in the industry, mostly in genomic editing. Prior to founding Precision Bio, he worked at Suros Surgical Systems, a venture-backed breast-cancer focused firm. Co-founders Derek Jantz, PhD (now Chief Scientific Officer), and Jeff Smith, PhD (Chief Technology Officer) developed the ARCUS gene editing platform and are considered pioneers in the genomic editing field. Derek Jantz was also an early developer of zinc finger technology. CFO, Abid Ansari served as the Senior Director, Head of Portfolio Analysis Group for Glaxosmithkline (GSK) and several commercial and capital finance roles at MedImmune. CEO of food-based subsidiary, Elo life systems served as the CEO at Key Gene USA and also as the Director of Translational medicine at Intrexon (XON). Chief Development Officer, David Thomson served as Senior VP, Research and Nonclinical Development for Shire (SHPG).

Strong financials and attractive valuation

Cash reserves are expected as $256M after raising $113.3M for the IPO. Net operating cash use was $51.7M in 2018. The management guidance is that the cash reserves are enough till 2020.

The management expects to use the IPO proceeds as follows:

- $7M-$9M for phase 1a/2 trial for CD19 CAR-T.

- $50M-$52M to advance other CAR-T candidates.

- $12M-$14M to fund cGMP compliant manufacturing facility.

- Remaining proceeds to fund other pipeline candidates.

Comparables valuation:

Precision Bio’s market cap is $636M

Market caps of competitor genome editing companies:

Editas Medicine= $1.26B

Crispr Therapeutics= $1.89B

Intellia Therapeutics= $731M

Sangamo Therapeutics= $1.34B

Market caps of competitor allogeneic CAR-T companies:

Allogene= $3.1B

Cellectis= $825M

Target market assessment: Blue Sky scenario

Chronic HBV Infection: Global prevalence= 257M

Indication Prevalence Expected annual pricing Target cumulative revenue opportunity (over 6 years), at approx. 5% annual decompensation rate who need therapy) Chronic HBV, U.S. 2.2M $90K (similar to Harvoni) Approx. $60B Chronic HBV, E.U. 15M $45K (50% of U.S. price) Approx. $203B Chronic HBV, China 70M $45K (20% of U.S. price) Approx. 378B (likely to be out-licensed locally) Chronic HBV, Japan 1M $45K (50% of U.S. price) Approx. $14B (likely to be out-licensed locally)

Cancers:

Annual price input as $350K in line with recently approved CAR-T therapies.

Indication (all relapsed/refractory cases) Target population (input as annual death rate since targeting relapsed/refractory cases) Target annual revenue opportunity ALL, U.S. 1,470 $515M ALL, E.U. 2,300 $805M NHL, U.S. 19,910 $7B NHL, E.U. 30,000 $10.5B CLL, U.S. 4,510 $1.58B CLL, E.U. 6860 $2.4B BCMA+ MM, U.S. 13,000 $4.5B BCMA+ MM, E.U. 20,000 $7B

Food/agriculture:

Global canola oil industry= $20B

Plant-based proteins industry (by 2020)= $10.5B

Revenue forecasts estimates:

Chronic HBV:

Peak risk-adjusted revenue in the territories described above= $1.14B (2029)

Input probability at this stage= 10% (per Pharmagellan guide)

Input peak market share= 20%.

Target population in each territory= similar to above table under target market assessment.

Indication, market Input annual price Launch year Peak year Peak, risk-adjusted revenue (royalties at peak 15% of revenue for Gilead) Chronic HBV, U.S. Average sales price of $66,600 (as 74% of annual wholesale price of $90K) and 2% annual price increase 2023 2028 $458M Chronic HBV, E.U. $33,300 (at 50% of U.S. annual sales price) and 2% annual price increase 2024 2029 $365M Chronic HBV, China $13,320 (at 20% of U.S. average sales price) and 2% annual price increase 2024 2029 $190M (as approx. 15% of royalties for Precision Bio from Gilead) Chronic HBV, Japan $33,300 (at 50% of U.S. annual sales price) and 2% annual price increase 2024 2029 $104M

Cancers:

Relapsed/refractory ALL and NHL:

Peak risk-adjusted revenue in the territories described above= $140M (2028).

Input probability at this stage= 10% (per Pharmagellan guide)

Input peak market share= 10% due to increased competition.

Target population in each territory= similar to above table under target market assessment.

Indication, market Input annual price Launch year Peak year Peak, risk-adjusted revenue ALL, U.S. Average sales price of $260K (as 74% of annual wholesale price of $350K) and 2% annual price increase 2022 2027 $4M ALL, E.U. Similar to the U.S. price 2023 2029 $6.4M NHL, U.S. Similar to the U.S. price 2022 2027 $54M NHL, E.U Similar to the U.S. price 2023 2028 $83.5M

Calculation of the value of operations:

Mean data for the industry as mentioned in the Pharmagellan guide was used. COGS were input as 15% of revenue. S,G & A were also input as per the guidelines of the Pharmagellan guide (only for ALL, NHL since HBV indication commercialization will be done by Gilead). Free cash flow was calculated from net income by adjusting non-cash expenses, depreciation and change in working capital. Cost of capital was input as 15% initially and then decreased to 12%, and then 10% close to maturity. For calculating the terminal value, only the revenue from ALL and NHL was used since most of chronic HBV will be treated by maturity. Using this risk-adjusted NPV method, the value of operations from the above indications was calculated as $1.16 billions.

Calculation of the fair value for equity:

After adjusting for non-operating cash, net operating loss carryforwards (risk-adjusted) and liabilities (using the guidelines of the McKinsey's textbook of valuation), the fair value for equity was calculated as $1.32 billions or $27/share using diluted share count.

Please note that this fair value of the stock does not represent the final valuation for all the pipeline components. At this current stage of development, the probability is input as 10% in line with the industry average but as we see more development in the pipeline, the probability of reaching the market will increase as well resulting in an increase in the fair value of the stock. I also have not added the revenue contribution from the gene editing in rare diseases, cancers like MM and CLL, and the food/agriculture pipeline yet. Once we get more data on these parts of the pipeline, I will add their contribution to the valuation as well.

Initiating coverage on Precision Bio common stock with a Buy rating and $27 first price target (2 year time frame).

There is no sell-side analyst coverage on the company's stock yet.

Subscribers to the premium service are eligible to request a copy of the DCF valuation model for their own use.

Near-term catalysts:

Interim data from a phase 1a/2 clinical trial for PB-CAR0191, allogeneic CAR-T in B cell r/r ALL and NHL in early 2020.

IND submission for CD20 targeted allogeneic CAR-T in Q4, 2019.

IND submission for BCMA and CLL targeted CAR-T candidates in 2020.

IND submission for Gilead-partnered HBV targeted product candidate.

Announcement of next in-vivo gene editing product candidate in H1, 2019.

Early institutional investors:

These include VenBio, RA Capital, Adage Capital, Amgen Ventures, Gilead, Cowen Healthcare, Franklin Templeton, etc. The institutional funding is $317M so far.

Post-IPO insider buying:

FMR, LLC bought $800,000 of stock.

A director bought $800,000 of stock.

Another director bought approx. $100,000 of stock.

Unique selling proposition:

Novel gene editing platform which has shown efficacy and safety in preclinical studies.

Partnership with Gilead, Servier and Cargill adds conviction to the pipeline.

Capable of low cost manufacturing at a large scale through new planned facility.

Risks in the investment:

Gene editing is still an area of biotechnology which is in infancy. Precision Bio still has not conducted clinical trials of its gene editing platform. Risks like off-target mutations which may even result in serious side effects like cancer may be seen if the gene editing is not specific only to the targeted organ. If the clinical data is not satisfactory or side effects are seen, it is possible that the current partnerships with big pharma like Gilead, Shire, etc. may be broken which may put considerable financial burden on Precision Bio. The company may also need to raise capital periodically till its product candidates enter the market which may result in shareholder dilution and put downward pressure on the stock price.

Disclaimer:

This article represents my own opinion and is not a substitute for professional investment advice. It does not represent a solicitation to buy or sell any security. Investors should do their own research and consult their financial adviser before making any investment. Investing in equities, especially biotech stocks has the risk of significant losses and may not be suitable for all investors. While the sources of information and data in this article have been checked, their accuracy cannot be completely guaranteed.

I/we are long DTIL, ALLO, EDIT, SGMO, CRSP.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DTIL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.