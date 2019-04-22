RQI: Best Performing REIT CEF, 7.6% Yield

The fund is administered by Cohen & Steers, investment managers with a strong focus on real estate assets, and an even stronger track record of investment success.

The Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) offers investors a diversified portfolio of real estate holdings, a strong 7.6% distribution yield, and market-beating total shareholder returns. The fund's leverage has, however, led to increased risk and volatility, and has significantly increased investor losses during past market downturns. RQI is a high-risk, high-reward investment, but one that I believe will generally outperform the broader market and its peers.

Fund Basics

Sponsor: Cohen & Steers

Distribution Yield: 7.6%

Expense Ratio (Managed Assets): 1.43%

Leverage Ratio: 23.37%

Interest Expense (Managed Assets): 0.80%

Total Returns CAGR since Inception: 10%

Fund Overview

RQI is a leveraged CEF focusing on common and preferred U.S. REIT securities. The fund is actively-managed; asset allocation and ultimately returns are incredibly dependent on the fund's management team. Luckily for investors, the fund is administered by Cohen & Steers, an investment management company focusing on real assets, including real estate. The company is definitely a pioneer in this asset class and has, as we shall soon see, generally outperformed its peers and generated significant value and alpha for its clients.

RQI itself is well-diversified across geographic regions and industry sectors. Industry allocation tends to be quite conservative, the company overweights some of the safer sectors like apartments but underweights some of the more speculative ones, like shopping centers (death of retail, etc.):

(Source: RQI Factsheet)

Looking at the holdings themselves, it seems the fund generally invests in blue-chip, low-risk, and high-quality REITs like Prologis (PLD) or Essex Property Trust (ESS). The company also holds several smaller positions in preferred shares, equivalent to 18% of the company's managed assets, which lower risk even more.

(Source: RQI Factsheet)

RQI is, as mentioned previously, a leveraged fund. Leverage amplifies both gains and losses, increasing risk and volatility. Generally speaking, leveraged funds will outperform unleveraged funds as long-term total shareholder returns are almost always positive, but underperform on a risk-adjusted basis, as leverage increases volatility and is always somewhat costly. Excessive leverage is especially disastrous in bear markets, as leverage ratios tend to increase as losses mount, amplifying losses and volatility even more.

RQI has a leverage ratio of 26.4%, just about normal for CEFs, and most of the fund's debt is fixed rate but short term in maturity. Rising interest rates would have a negative effect on the company, but mostly only after a couple of years.

(Source: RQI Factsheet)

RQI's leverage looks reasonably conservative to me, but it does serve to amplify the fund's risk and volatility:

Data by YCharts

Distribution Analysis

REITs generally offer investors juicy dividend or distribution yields, and RQI is no exception. The fund is currently yielding 7.6%, a very attractive yield, and payable monthly to boot.

RQI's distribution yield is, however, very badly covered. The fund's SEC yield, which measures the dividends plus interest generated by the underlying holdings minus any applicable fees and interest expenses, is only a measly 2.4%, significantly less than the fund's distribution yield. A closer look at the company's latest annual report reveals more or less the same. RQI's annual net investment income only covers about a third of the fund's yearly distributions to shareholders:

(Source: RQI 2018 Annual Report)

The above effectively means that RQI is dependent on capital gains to sustain its distribution yield. As capital gains are somewhat uncertain, this means, in theory at least, that RQI's distribution isn't particularly safe, and that capital appreciation is somewhat limited, as gains are distributed back to shareholders. In a worst-case scenario, RQI would have to engage in destructive ROC distributions, dragging down the fund's NAV and endangering future distributions. In practice, RQI has almost always been able to generate more than enough capital gains to sustain its distributions:

(Source: Cefdata.com)

RQI has more granular data here, but it doesn't change much from the above. Readers should also consider the tax implications of the above. Income and long-term capital gains are taxed very differently, and their treatment also varies according to the investment vehicle used. Consider the tax implications of investing in RQI before doing so.

Performance Analysis and Peer Comparison

RQI's performance throughout the years has been almost always outstanding. Total shareholder returns have averaged 27% for the past ten years, a full 10 percentage points higher than the broader equities/REIT market. RQI's investors have, due to the magic of compound interest, achieved total returns more than twice as large as average:

Data by YCharts

RQI's performance isn't slowing down either. The fund has outperformed the broader market by the same 10% in 2019, and the year has only started:

Data by YCharts

RQI's outstanding performance is partly due to the fund's use of leverage, but only partly. By my calculations, a fund with a 24% leverage ratio should outperform the indexes by about 5%, assuming the underlying holdings performed about as well as the index (no alpha). RQI has outperformed by about 10%, so it seems the fund's managers have generated substantial value/alpha in the past.

If the above were to be true, then the company's other funds should also outperform, and they indeed do. Cohen & Steers has two other REIT CEFs, both of which have outperformed the broader market indexes for the past ten years. Cohen & Steers REIT & Preferred Income Fund (RNP) has performed about as well as RQI, while Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI) has only performed slightly better than the indexes, partly because this CEF doesn't use leverage:

Data by YCharts

RQI has also been the best-performing REIT CEF for the past ten years, and the fund generally outperforms the competition in most relevant time frames:

(Source: Cefdata.com)

The second-best performing fund, and the only one with comparable total shareholder returns, is RNP which, remember, is administered by the same company:

(Source: Cefdata.com)

RFI, the company's third CEF, has underperformed most other CEFs as it doesn't use leverage. By my calculations, if RFI did use leverage, its total shareholder returns would be slightly lower than those of RQI and RNP, but still significantly higher than average.

RQI's distribution rate, leverage ratio, and expense rate are just about average, so the fund doesn't really offer any advantages or disadvantages in these areas:

(Source: Cefconnect.com)

In my opinion, the outstanding results of Cohen & Steers three REIT funds is clear evidence that the company, and its fund managers, have been able to generate substantial shareholder value and alpha in the past. I believe they will continue to do so in the future and that, as such, the fund's investors will see significant, and market-beating, total shareholder returns in the coming years. There is, however, one big caveat to the above.

Financial Crisis Performance and the Perils of Leverage

I decided to take a look at RQI's performance during the financial crisis/housing crash, to see how the fund performs under pressure. Results were not pretty. RQI significantly underperformed the broader equity and REIT markets during the crisis:

Data by YCharts

Those were horrendous results, the fund was very close to being wiped out. RQI's underperformance was mostly due to the fund's leverage. By my calculations, and assuming RQI's underlying holdings performed as well as the REIT index, the fund should have gone down by about 70-75%. RQI was down slightly more than that due to its extra fees plus inferior (at the time) asset allocation. Perhaps the fund was forced to sell assets at unfavorable prices, a common occurrence during market downturns, although I can't be completely certain of this.

RQI also performed slightly worse than its peers during the same time period:

Data by YCharts

RQI's disastrous performance during the past financial crisis, as that of its peers, was mostly due to the fund's leverage. In a future crisis or bear market, the stock is all but certain to underperform most unlevered funds, a very clear and significant drawback. As RQI's distribution isn't being covered, a crisis would force the fund to either cut the distribution, or sell a sizable portion of its assets at very low prices to fund it. In either case, the effect on shareholders would be extremely negative.

Now, the past financial crisis was one of the worst recessions in recent history. It hit real estate companies particularly hard, and the negative effects of leverage get amplified as losses get larger. RQI's losses during the past financial crisis are basically a worst-case scenario. The company will most likely perform much better during a future recession or bear market. Still, the company's performance was quite bad, and that is something all investors should consider before making any final investing decision.

Valuation Metrics and Price

RQI is currently looking fairly valued, perhaps a little bit on the expensive side.

The fund's price is slightly above its recent average, but not significantly so, and most REIT funds have also risen in price in the past few months:

Data by YCharts

RQI is also trading at a slight discount, although it is a bit lower than its long-term average. RQI's peers mostly trade at lower discounts, but they have also mostly decreased during the past few months:

(Source: Cefconnect.com)

All things considered, I think RQI is trading at reasonably normal levels. Not the best time to buy, but not the worst either.

Conclusion

RQI's total shareholder returns have substantially outpaced those of the broader market and its peers during most relevant time frames, except during the financial crisis. In my opinion, this discrepancy is due to the fact that although RQI's managers are usually able to generate substantial shareholder value and alpha, they were unable to do so during a particularly harsh market downturn, and the fund's leverage had disastrous, but predictable, consequences.

I believe that the fund's potential for outsized total shareholder returns outweigh its risks, but the risks are very large, and very real. Risk-averse investors, or those looking for more defensive options, should probably consider alternative investment options. Investors looking for REIT funds and willing to overlook RQI's risk and volatility should consider including the fund in their portfolios, as I believe it will continue to outperform its peers and the broader market in the years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.