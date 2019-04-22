Why I Just Doubled My Position In 12%-Yielding Annaly Capital Management

I have doubled my position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY) last week below $10. As far as I am concerned, Annaly Capital Management makes a very attractive value proposition at the $10 price level since shares have formed out a bottom and are sensibly valued. Annaly Capital Management may have a narrow margin of dividend safety, but the mortgage REIT offers investors an attractive risk/reward-ratio and a 12 percent dividend yield.

Annaly Capital Management - Business Snapshot

Annaly Capital Management is a mortgage real estate investment trust with an equity value of $14 billion. The mortgage REIT invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate loans and now also operates a middle market lending business.

Source: Annaly Capital Management Investor Presentation

Annaly Capital Management today is a diversified capital manager with a huge size advantage over its competitors. The mortgage REIT invests into building its commercial real estate loan and middle market businesses and also acquired other mortgage REITs including Hatteras Financial and MTGE Investment Corp. in the past in order to diversify its portfolio and gain access to more investment opportunities.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Attractive Valuation And Risk/Reward-Ratio

I have doubled down on Annaly Capital Management last week and effectively doubled my position in the mortgage REIT. Annaly Capital Management's share price dropped to $10 at the end of March when the company's dividend payment was stripped out of the mortgage REIT's share price. Annaly Capital Management's shares have bottomed out now and afford investors with an attractive risk/reward-ratio, in my opinion.

Source: StockCharts

The risk/reward ratio is attractive, first and foremost, because the mortgage REIT has gotten cheaper lately. Annaly Capital Management's accounting book value at the end of the December quarter was $9.39/share. Since Annaly Capital Management's shares today sell for $9.99, below the $10 price level I previously identified as a potential buy level for the mortgage REIT's shares, the market valuation implies a slight 6 percent premium to accounting book value.

Thin Margin Of Dividend Safety

Annaly Capital Management has a thin margin of dividend safety, but nonetheless covered its dividend payout, on average, with core earnings in the last seven quarters.

Source: Achilles Research

Though Annaly Capital Management has a narrow margin of dividend safety, the company is the largest mortgage REIT in the sector and has paid a dividend for more than two decades.

Source: Annaly Capital Management

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Annaly Capital Management is a high-yield, high-risk mortgage REIT with wildly fluctuating earnings. Small changes in interest rates and yields can have an outsized (negative) impact on Annaly Capital Management's portfolio and net asset values. Hence, I recommend high-yield investors not to invest more than 3 percent of total portfolio assets in Annaly Capital Management, or any other high-yield, high-risk mortgage REIT for that matter.

Your Takeaway

I am comfortable doubling down on Annaly Capital Management as I think the risk/reward is quite attractive below $10. The mortgage real estate investment trust today is much more diversified than just two, three years ago thanks to its acquisitions of other publicly-traded mortgage REITs, investments in commercial real estate loans, and venture into middle market lending. Annaly Capital Management may have a thin margin of dividend safety, but the mortgage REIT's two decade-long performance and dividend history tip the scale in favor of the mortgage REIT. Speculative Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.