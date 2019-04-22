XLK Weekly: Price Discovery Higher To 77.84s, A New All-Time High

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher amidst the recent buy-side breakout above prior all-time highs. The primary expectation did play out as sellers trapped early week at prior resistance, as price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point high, 77.84s, a new all-time high ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 77.82s.

14-18 April 2019:

This week’s auction saw minor pullback in Monday’s trade to 76.37s. Minor buy excess developed there before buying interest emerged, 76.48s-76.60s, driving price higher to 77s into Monday’s close. Sellers trapped, 76.93s, into Tuesday’s auction, as buy-side continuation developed to 77.25s. Selling interest emerged there, developing balance ahead of Tuesday’s close where buy excess again developed into Tuesday’s close.

Tuesday’s late buyers held the auction as price discovery higher developed in Wednesday's trade to 77.70s. Selling interest emerged there, 77.66s/77.58s, developing balance into Thursday’s auction. Again, a minor pullback developed in Thursday’s trade to 77.24s where a buy excess developed, driving price higher to 77.84s, ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 77.82s, new all-time highs.

This week’s auction saw failure of the prior key supply as price discovery higher continued to 77.84s. The auction saw a series of minor pullbacks where structural buy excesses developed, driving price higher to form a new unsecured high, 77.84s. The market now trades to new all-time highs. Within the larger context, a structural buy-side breakout attempt remains underway.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s unsecured high, 77.84s. Sell-side failure to hold at this resistance would target new all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure would target key demand clusters below, 76.80s-76.50s/75.90s-75.70s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path remains buy-side within the context of a near-term buy-side breakout. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias shifts buy-side above 76.27s. Response to the breakout is of major structural significance in coming weeks.

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a dramatic move from the levels of extreme pessimism developed early January now to levels of extreme optimism. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level, albeit more muted. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low which now serves as meaningful support within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January). The market has auctioned from levels of extreme pessimism and now trades near extreme optimism into the multi-year area of extreme bullish sentiment. Bullish sentiment in technology has reached new highs for the year as bullish sentiment in the broad market has paused. This warrants caution regarding further buy-side potential for technology shares. New all-time price highs are developing as the availability of “greater fools” may be diminishing.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

