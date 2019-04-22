Upping Your Investment Game With UMH:  One Step Further

The retail investor is more educated on investing than ever before; largely because the autodidactic opportunity is more ample than ever before. Fundamental investment knowledge can be obtained cheaply through books from Graham, Marks, Buffett, and Dalio among countless others and individual stock insights are available for free on platforms like Seeking Alpha. This vast trove of information affords the part-time investor with greater skills in less time spent. I suspect a large portion of retail investors are now familiar with basic fundamental analysis and can distinguish stronger companies from weaker companies. This article will discuss the market impact of a more knowledgeable retail investor and how to position in this environment. Specifically, we look at how investment patterns have distorted valuations in the manufactured housing sector and how this has made UMH Properties (UMH) opportunistic.

Shared Knowledge

The viewpoints and decisions of individuals (myself included) are highly shaped by their environments. Those who receive their financial education from similar sources are likely to prefer similar stocks.

Inevitably, certain sources of financial learning have been far more popular than others. This leads to the teachings presented in the more popular texts having outsized weight in the collective mindspace of investors.

While prevalent ideas likely exist across the entire market, I am only privy to those in the REIT world. Certain ideas have garnered a massive share of the market’s mindspace. In particular, there seems to be a laser focus on the following issues.

Track record of dividend growth

Management alignment

AFFO coverage of dividends

Healthy balance sheet

Low volatility

All of these are legitimately positive attributes. These are definitely things investors should look for. However, they too often are thought of in absolute terms. I worry that these strong fundamental ideas are being executed more as the following:

Only buy stocks with a dividend growth track record

External management = sell

Greater than 100% payout ratio = sell

Greater than x% leverage = sell

High volatility = sell

The sheer prevalence of this set of learning has created a well-educated mob that buys up the stocks exemplifying all 5 positive attributes and sells those that are missing one or more. When these fundamental attributes are phrased as absolute rules, one crucial bit of information is lost: Valuation.

Prices are getting heavily distorted. The REITs that are being bought are good companies, so to that extent the market’s education is working. They are successfully separating the wheat from the chaff. However, I fear these good companies are being bought at prices so extreme that they are bad investments. Likewise, there are some mediocre companies that have maybe 3 or 4 of the highly desired attributes that are trading at opportunistic prices. Decent companies, but great investments due to valuation, and these REITs are being overlooked by the crowd.

The Next Step

It is wonderful to witness this trend of part-time investors becoming increasingly savvy at stock selection. In my opinion, the next step in the learning process is to take that fundamental analysis with which many are already adept and pair it with valuation.

I would advocate that instead of thinking about these fundamental principals as rules, we should think about them as merits and demerits.

Rather than avoiding externally managed REITs, think about it in terms of discounting that REIT for potentially misaligned management. In cases where one would want to own an internally managed REIT at 14X FFO, perhaps the externally managed REIT is opportunistic at 12X FFO.

A company with solid fundamentals may otherwise trade at 13X FFO, but perhaps it is worth paying 14X if there is a particularly strong record of dividend growth.

How much of a discount to expect or a premium to pay for various attributes will ultimately come down to a judgement call, but when thinking of it in these terms it brings valuation back into the mix and affords finding opportunity in distorted markets like we have now.

Opportunity from distortion

While I believe distortions exist across multiple REIT sectors, perhaps the clearest example is in the manufactured housing space. Notice the huge valuation gap between UMH Properties at 15.7X 2019 FFO and its sector peers in the mid 20s.

This gap is a recent phenomenon that occurred in the last 5 years as UMH only rose modestly while Equity Lifestyle (ELS) and Sun Communities (SUI) took off in near perfect unison. Source: SNL Financial

I would posit that much of the difference in pricing performance is due to ELS and SUI checking all 5 boxes (dividend growth, aligned management, covered dividends, healthy balance sheet and low enough volatility), while UMH only checks 4 of the boxes.

What is UMH missing? Dividend growth.

SUI has modestly grown its dividend since the recession.

Source: SNL Financial

Equity Lifestyle has an impressive dividend growth track record that even extends through the recession.

Source: SNL Financial

In contrast, UMH’s dividend has been flat for over a decade.

Source: SNL Financial

The market has correctly identified ELS and SUI as having better dividend track records, but the magnitude of response seems excessive. A nearly 10 turn difference in multiple is a huge valuation gap that I believe represents market distortion. I think the flat UMH dividend is sending the wrong signal to the market and making it look like UMH is not growing.

In 2008, UMH’s dividend was way too big for its earnings power. Over time, however, UMH materially grew its earnings power and now fully covers its dividend. As growth continues, UMH will have capacity to increase its dividend by simply maintaining a healthy payout ratio of AFFO. With 2019 AFFO projected at $0.87, AFFO payout currently sits at 83%. I am anticipating dividend raises to kick in once the payout gets to 80% so it could happen in the near term.

The dividend histories of UMH and its peers look quite different but going forward, all 3 companies are positioned to grow dividends at a similar rate. Far too much emphasis is being placed on the lack of historical dividend growth and I believe it is causing the market to miss the bigger picture.

Fundamentally, UMH has been knocking the ball out of the park and has substantially outgrown its peers.

Source: SNL Financial

I think a 10 turn gap in trading multiple is excessive and represents significant distortion. At current pricing UMH has significantly enhanced return potential and represents a value play on the rapidly growing manufactured housing space.

2 nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long UMH. I am personally long UMH. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer’s abilities as an investment advisor representative.

Conflicts of Interest. We routinely own and trade the same securities purchased or sold for advisory clients of 2MCAC. This circumstance is communicated to clients on an ongoing basis. As fiduciaries, we prioritize our clients’ interests above those of our corporate and personal accounts to avoid conflict and adverse selection in trading these commonly held interests.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.