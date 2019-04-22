Benefit From Visa's Momentum

The stock price appreciation is justified by the growth rate of their earnings and intrinsic value.

When we look at the stock price of Visa Inc. (V), we can see the stock has strongly outperformed the S&P 500 stock index (SPY) performance over the past 10 years.

The outperformance already in 2008, and the current stock price momentum is not slowing down its speed. The share price of Visa is currently at $160, bringing the total market capitalization value to $351 billion [the twelve-largest market cap, right after Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and before Exxon Mobil (XOM)].

Personally, I have been following Visa’s stock price performance loosely in the previous years. I have been more focused on large bank stocks (like BAC or WFC), as these stocks have been often in the spotlight in the previous years. I knew Visa’s stock had a strong momentum, but I did not really understand their business model and did not make the commitment to buy their stock. As their stock price keeps outperforming the market, the growth rates in their fundamentals remain solid I decided to have a closer look at this stock. In this article I will present a summary of my analysis on Visa and I will demonstrate a trade idea to benefit from Visa and its future price performance.

Fundamentals of Visa

The revenue of Visa is currently $21 billion for 2018 (up from $6.9 billion in 2009). Growth in revenues has consistent, quarter after quarter throughout the last 10 years, often with double digit growth rates:

A similar growth can be seen in their book value per share and the yearly ROIC and ROE rates.

The main source of Visa's income is the fee it charges on the payment transactions which are managed through its network. These transactions have been growing steadily, as electronic payments are on the rise (the shift from paper to plastic). During the first quarter of 2019, the growth was an impressing 11% (year-over-year change).

The fee Visa is charging on these transaction is expected to increase, in line with its competitors, which will further increase its future revenue. This is also reflected in the future estimated earnings ($6.17 for 2020 and $7.18 for 2021).

In addition to these strong growth rates in earnings and return on equity, Visa's ability to turn earnings into free cash flow is impressive. Visa is able to generate large free cash flows, often as high as 40% of their revenues. The free cash flow is a well know metric to analyze how much cashflow a company can generate after all the capital expenditures have been deducted.

Visa has been using these cashflows to return money to its shareholders, by buying back its own stock ($2.4 billion in Q1 19' alone). We expect the buybacks to continue in the future and they add evidence for the bull case for Visa.

Opportunity: Buy long-term call options on Visa

Considering these points above, we think Visa remains a strong investment in 2019 and in the upcoming years. The current P/E ratio of the stock price is 34, which seems reasonable given its current position.

For this reason, we would suggest initiating a long position in a call option contract on Visa. In this way, you can minimize your required investment to benefit from a rise in the underlying stock price. Here we would suggest buying a call option contract expiring on January 17, 2020, with a strike price of $180 (around 12% above the current stock price).

This call option contract gives the holder the right to buy 100 shares of Visa for $180 at any time until 17/01/2020. The total cost of the call option contract will be $345 ($3.45 per common share).

The trade has the following benefits:

The implied volatility of Visa is currently low (120%), considering the implied volatility levels it faced in the past. This implied volatility is the main driver of option prices on Visa, which means the options are inexpensive at these IV levels. This low volatility can also be seen in the general stock indices, which are currently making new highs.

The profit potential is highly leveraged compared to a simple purchase of Visa common stocks. In the graph below, we compare the profit profile of the call options with the profit profile of common V stocks:

The call options will expire on the 17th January, 2020, giving the stock price of Visa time to increase in value.

The risk of this option investment is limited to the debit amount paid for the call options. A purchase of 100 Visa stocks would currently cost $16,100. This call option contract only costs $345 and will give you a similar upward potential from appreciation in the stock price of Visa.

In conclusion

Visa has seen its stock price rise strongly in the previous years, systematically beating the S&P 500 stock index. This can be explained by the company's strong fundamentals and its growing revenue from the advertising market. We expect this outperformance to continue in the future with a rising V stock price.

Investors who believe in Visa can buy common stock at $160 or purchase call options. We prefer the latter alternative, mainly because the implied volatility is this low. Call options are not expensive at these anticipated volatility levels, and investors can use this fact to make an investment in Visa.

Disclosure: I am/we are long V CALLS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.