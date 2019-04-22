SLV: After 50 Years Of Fiat Money, Silver's Time May Come Again

In the event that bullish scenario doesn't come to pass, I show two ways silver bulls can stay long SLV while strictly - and cheaply - limiting their downside risk.

Silver bulls got some encouragement over the weekend from John Plender's review of futures trader and NYU professor William Silber's new book about the monetary history of silver.

5 ounce Viking warrior silver bars (photo via BGASC).

A Silver Bullet After 50 Years Of Fiat Money?

This past weekend's Financial Times included a review (paywalled here) of NYU Stern School of Business professor William Silber's new book about the monetary history of silver that offered fodder for silver bulls. John Plender's review suggested that silver may yet have its day in the sun:

After 50 years of fiat money, the white metal may once again claim its place as a haven. [...] Silber has traded options and futures contracts on Wall Street and it shows in an impeccably researched and gripping account of market shenanigans. In a world of independent central banking the role of precious metals as havens in political and financial storms has decreased. But Silber concludes with a warning that after 50 years of running fiat money - money unbacked by precious metal - central bankers are still on trial. Who can be entirely sure that metallic stores of value have had their day?

Readers who expect silver to have its day again can go long the white metal most simply by buying shares of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). But what if Silber's silver optimism ends up being completely wrong? The good news is SLV is extremely inexpensive to hedge now, so silver bulls can bet on it, while strictly limiting their downside risk. Below are two ways of doing so.

Hedging Your Bets On SLV

For these examples, I am going to assume you have 2,000 shares of SLV and can tolerate a 16% decline over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 2,000 shares of SLV against a greater-than-16% decline by mid-October.

The cost of this protection was $120, or 0.43% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (remember, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask). By way of comparison, the cost of hedging the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) against the same decline by late September was 0.66% of position value. SPY is on a different options calendar than SLV, and, all else equal, options expiring in September should be cheaper than ones expiring in October. But, as a percentage of position value, SPY's were more than 1.5x as expensive as SLV's.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 24% by mid-October, this was the optimal collar to give you the same protection against a >16% decline over the same time frame as the previous hedge.

The put leg of this collar used the same strike puts as the previous hedge, so the cost was the same: $120, or 0.43% of position value (that's not always the case, incidentally: often the hedging algorithm is able to use a less expensive strike in the put leg of a collar). The income generated by selling the call leg, $140, or 0.5% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid) more than offset the cost of the put leg though.

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $20 when opening this hedge, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Choose Your Hedge

Of the two hedges here, my preference would be for the first one. The cost of the puts is so low that it seems better to pay it and have the potential for uncapped upside than to save a small amount of money while capping your upside at 24%. But the choice is yours. Either way, your downside will be strictly limited: heads you'll win, tails you won't lose too much.

