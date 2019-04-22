The Oscar Goes To... Alibaba

The division has been involved in the production of Oscar-winning films.

Alibaba Pictures is a small, but rapidly growing portion of Alibaba Group (BABA). The division has been involved with several high-profile Hollywood productions including 2019’s Oscar winner for best picture. The division is able to leverage the deep data insights of its parent company as well as other divisions to promote, sell, and merchandise its content.

Investors can purchase shares of Alibaba Group directly.

Oscar-Winning Studio

When the Academy Awards were presented on 2/24/19, the movie “The Green Book” won three awards including best picture. “Green Book” has won 18 awards since it debuted last November, including three Golden Globe Awards. While a movie winning so many awards is impressive, what is particularly noteworthy is the fact that one of the movie’s backers is Alibaba Pictures, the film-financing and production arm of Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group.

Other Oscar-nominated films it has been involved in include Lebanese actress-director Nadine Labaki’s “Capernaum” and “On the Basis of Sex,” an early-years biopic of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Background on Alibaba Pictures

Alibaba Pictures traces its genesis back to 2014 when it bought a 60% stake in ChinaVision. It initially registered the company in Hong Kong under the Alibaba Films Group and subsequently changed the name to Alibaba Pictures.

During December 2018, Alibaba Group announced that it increased its stake in Alibaba Pictures to approximately 50.92%, becoming the majority holder in the company. The increased stake also makes it a subsidiary of Alibaba Group, according to a company press release.

Synergies

Alibaba Pictures hopes to leverage Alibaba’s edge in big-data technology and e-commerce and enhance cooperation with other Alibaba’s digital media and entertainment businesses such as Youku (online video), Damai (online ticketing) and Alibaba Literature.

Alibaba can gain insights into consumers’ preferences using its vast treasure trove of data acquired through its numerous businesses. It can use that information to develop content to appeal to those preferences. It can also use that data to better pinpoint its marketing efforts. It can build anticipation for its releases by running teasers on its Youku site. It can drive sales through its online ticketing services. And it can drive merchandise sales through its e-commerce sites.

“Alibaba Pictures harnesses the power of “data + ecosystem” and focuses on building an end-to-end value chain that covers internet-based promotion and distribution, merchandising and financial services,” according to the company’s press release.

Alibaba also owns a nearly 97% Tao Piao Piao, an online ticketing platform, according to CFI which also noted that the company ranked second in the film ticketing market in China with a 30 percent market share.

Peppa Pig

The value of all of these synergies is evidenced in the company’s recently released “Peppa Pig Celebrates Chinese New Year.” Alibaba Pictures produced the movie as a way to draw families into movie theaters during the Chinese New Year celebration. The company’s Tao Piao Piao handled online ticket sales while merchandise from the film, which introduced new characters, was sold by Alibaba’s cross-platform license merchandising business – Alifish.

Finances

To be sure, Alibaba Pictures is a small portion of overall Alibaba Group. According to the company’s 2018 presentation, digital and entertainment, of which Alibaba is a major portion, accounted for 5% of overall 2018 revenues. However, its revenues of nearly $6.5 billion experienced a 20% increase over the previous year.

Adjusted EBITA was a loss of RMB6,034 million (US$878 million), primarily due to our investments in the production of original content and licensing rights and impairment charges on licensed copyrights of RMB2.8 billion (US$407 million), following a regular evaluation of programming that did not generate expected returns.

Summary

Alibaba continues to build out a vertically-integrated online platform that not only encompasses a broad array of retail services but also includes entertainment. Through its many platforms, including Alibaba Pictures, it can create content, target its marketing, drive ticket sales, and cross-sell merchandise.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am the founder of the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce Index, which is licensed to Exchange Traded Concepts and serves as the basis for the Emerging Markets Internet and Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ). I manage an Emerging Markets Hedge Fund that is sometimes long constituents of EMQQ and myself and my family are long EMQQ.