Disney+ Sets The Stage For A Battle With Netflix, Amazon

With Disney now vying for a piece of a 1.1bn TAM, we think there is ample room for long-term growth.

Walt Disney (DIS) is a global entertainment powerhouse that is effectively leveraging its range of popular brands including Mickey Mouse, Frozen, and ESPN. It has both a strong movie track record and a slate of films in the pipeline that are expected to drive growth in its Studio Entertainment business. The Parks & Resorts division is also witnessing solid growth on the back of strong attendance trends, higher ticket prices, higher hotel rates, and customer spending. Plus, the opening of Star Wars Lands in Disneyland should catalyze theme park growth.

The recent acquisition of 21st Century Fox is expected to bolster Disney's television lineup, expand its direct-to-consumer offerings, expand its international footprint, and produce significant value accretion. The economics of the deal will hinge on Disney's ability to integrate Fox's assets and leverage its media outlets while boosting its ability to compete with the likes of Netflix in an increasingly digital media world.

Case in point - global growth in direct-to-consumer paid video subscriptions is exploding from 30 million subscriptions in 2010 to an estimated 810 million subscriptions by next year according to Disney's latest Investor Day. As traditional cable subscription losses mount, we think Disney's new streaming services will combat this erosion and put the company on a more sustainable long-term growth path. In particular, Disney's heavy investments in its ESPN+ over-the-top (OTT) streaming video service and Disney+ will be key. Following the company's Investor Day earlier this month, we have become incrementally positive on the Disney+ business model.

Source: Disney Investor Relations, IHS/KAGAN

The Unveiling of Disney+ Shakes Up the Streaming Video Market

Like an adult Simba roaring high atop the mountains, Disney has established its clout loud and clear through its new streaming service announcements. The investor day preview confirmed out prior bullishness as it gave us a detailed look into the financials and what lies ahead.

One major surprise was Disney's revealing a more content-filled streaming service than expected - Disney+ will offer rich content exclusively from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Lucasfilm, and National Geographic and give users access to its extensive film and TV library including all 2019 film releases. Disney plans to roll out over 25 original series and ten movies during the first year of Disney+. Disney+ will be launched by the end of this year at a low price point of $6.99 per month which we think is likely to attract subscribers en masse.

We also think subscribers' ability to download content without restriction is also likely to be well received by consumers.

Moreover, the interface of the product was showcased - to us, it looks similar to the familiar Netflix interface with a clear emphasis on personalization.

Source: Disney Investor Relations

With Disney+ also expected to be released in European markets in the near future, we think the total addressable market (NYSE:TAM) potential is massive.

Disney+ to Compete with Amazon, Netflix - Can They Coexist?

The Disney+ service will compete directly with rivals Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) both of which have undertaken heavy investment in original content creation.

While it's conceivable that all three companies ultimately emerge as winners in the global streaming business, we think the arrival of Disney+ will be a formidable challenge for streaming competitors to deal with.

But we don't think this is necessarily a zero-sum game - it also very conceivable that this may not be a 'one or the other' choice for consumers. Given the affordable price of the Disney+ service, users may very well add on the Disney+ offering to their existing Netflix or Amazon service. This combination would still be far cheaper than traditional cable package rates.

Disney Earnings Expectations Hit the Reset Button

As impressive as the prior announcements were, the company's implied streaming projections was probably the game changer.

While it was no surprise that the Disney+ service would feature a best in class library of movie brands, widespread device availability, and valuable distribution partnerships, the company's projection of 60-90 million subscribers by fiscal year 2024 (40-60m international; 20-30m domestic) raised eyebrows. As a result, we think the Street's earnings expectations have now been completely reset upwards which. While the projections do seem aggressive, we think it should be viewed in the context of Disney+'s TAM, which the company thinks totals 1.1bn globally (defined as all broadband connected households).

Here's Bob Iger on the Disney+ TAM:

Also on the TAM side, we did give you subscriber counts, so I think that should probably suffice, but I would just go back to what I said in the beginning of the presentation, which is we're a 4-quadrant service. Our brands, when you add them altogether, really do attract the 4-quadrant audience. And there is over 1 billion broadband households around the world capable of high-quality video of the form that we're want to -- going to deliver in the service. So I think that could be our TAM frankly.

Source: Disney Investor Day Webcast

Furthermore, management's guidance toward a profitable Disney+ by fiscal 2024 is a lot sooner than anticipated.

Source: Disney Investor Relations

While the market has clearly already priced this in by re-rating Disney stock upward, we think the detailed guidance provided by the company may actually be conservative given the sheer size of the potential market opportunity and the invaluable Disney brand. We think Disney+ will be the new catalyst for the stock, provided the company can live up to its promise of steady returns and profitability gains.

Concurrent Rollout of Three OTT Streaming Services Another Highlight

The strategic direction presented at the investor day represents a pivot to the direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel. We think this is a market that is destined for acceleration globally, and Disney has positioned itself well to capitalize on this growth.

Management exuded confidence, and many analysts and investors now share this heightened sense of optimism around the company - Disney's near and long-term prospects in the DTC market are encouraging to say the least.

In addition to Disney+, management was also upbeat on Hulu, Hotstar, and BAMTech. Disney's investments in the recently launched ESPN+, alongside its Disney+ investments, should springboard its Major League Baseball BAMTech platform.

Source: Disney Investor Relations

ESPN+ already has over 2 million paid subscribers due in large part to Disney's deal to air UFC fights on its ESPN platform which alone produced an increase of 600 thousand users. We think this growth is likely to continue as the company enhances its already strong sports content offerings.

Two Star Wars Lands, Film Pipeline Keep the Surprises Coming

Disney also announced plans to open not one, but two Star Wars-themed lands in domestic theme parks this summer. These have been well-marketed and we think they could prove to be yet another catalyst for Disney shares.

Disney's 2019-2020 film slate also served to brighten an already positive outlook. On the heels of the wildly successful Captain Marvel release last month, other future releases such as Avengers 4 are likely to drive top line growth. Dumbo, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2, and Star Wars: Episode IX are other highly anticipated film releases on the docket for this year.

Valuation of Disney Shares May Evolve with Disney+

Rather than valuing Disney as the sum of its parts, we believe the investor day may spark a shift in investors' mindset toward evaluating Disney stock based on recurring subscription and revenue numbers for the DTC business and earnings for the company's core businesses.

If the uptake and performance of Disney+ can live up to expectations, this should drive earnings growth and higher valuations. Disney currently trades at 18 times trailing earnings and 20x fwd PE.

As the pieces of the pipeline puzzle start to come together and share buybacks resume, we would not be surprised to see the stock revisit peak 2014-era multiples.

Conclusion

Disney is one of the strongest conglomerates in media boasting a portfolio of well-liked, profitable brands. While competition is increasingly intense as new entrants continue to flock to the digital streaming space, Disney's popularity with consumers makes it a power player to be reckoned with.

The company has high-quality intellectual property, an expanded library of original content, competitive pricing, and a globally-based marketing strategy all of which enhance the credibility of its value proposition.

Despite the big post-Investor Day jump to an all-time high, Disney remains an attractive long-term story, although new investors may wish to wait for a pullback for a better entry point.

It's hard not to like a company with the compelling long-term growth drivers of Disney, a 3.7% dividend yield, and a valuation that appears to have room for multiple expansion in the wake of the conviction-enhancing Investor Day announcements.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.