Zayo: Management Is Considering Its Options

The risk remains that the company will not make bold steps, and erase any gains that have come on the back of the speculation.

Shareholder activism is prompting the company to do something over what is perceived to be a low valuation.

Company management is currently considering several options for the future of the company.

Zayo Group (ZAYO) has been in the news recently with speculation regarding a takeover bid to take the company private, selling off of business units, and possible conversion of some of its assets into a REIT and company management postponing an analyst day while it considers all this. Shareholder activism has been noted, with some disquiet over the company's valuation being felt, and this will rise if management returns from the consideration of its strategic options and do nothing.

We think it is likely that management will announce some fairly drastic changes, especially now that activist investors have entered the picture. We think the options on the table will prove accretive to Zayo's share price, even post-buyout announcements, and thus, are bullish at these levels.

Hold the Line Please

ZAYO is a provider of bandwidth infrastructure solutions for the communications industry in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. It operates through six segments; Fibre Solutions (~35% of revenue), Transport (~27% of revenue), Enterprise Networks (~13% of revenue), Zayo Colocation (~9% of revenue), Allstream (~15% of revenue), and Other (~1% of revenue). The company has an extensive footprint, diversified product portfolio, and a reputation for effective penetration in different markets, and has a track record of making operating leverage enhancing strategic acquisitions, and forging local strategic partnerships.

ZAYO has generated a good deal of talking points. It is probably best to start with the company's board and management postponing the planned 14 March 2019 analyst day as they were evaluating strategic alternatives that may enhance shareholder value.

What are these alternatives?

Well, last year there was the idea to separate into two publicly traded entities, with one providing core communications infrastructure, dubbed InfraCo, and the other leveraging infrastructure to provide solutions for a broad set of enterprise customers, dubbed EnterpiseCo. Existing shareholders would be granted shares in both, but this plan has been abandoned.

In February there were reports of a rejection of a bid of approx US$ 30 per share; indeed the company noted in a 7 Feb 2019 conference call they would engage "with any party that makes a credible proposal that appropriately values the company" probably referencing this bid and others that are reported to have come in.

It was then reported that ZAYO is pursuing the sale of its data center business (zColo), and a company press release indicated the intent for the company to remain focused on building its fiber infrastructure "whether public or private."

There was also a plan to convert to a real estate investment trust (REIT) by 2020, but this has also been rolled back according to Reuters.

There are issues at ZAYO, and management has been thinking of a variety of ways to resolve them. Although it has been outperforming its sector over the last year, ZAYO has seen earnings pressured from a rising cost of goods sold, which is hurting margins and large infrastructure investments - which the company believes are needed to support its competitive position - are resulting in a debt-induced earnings dilution. The company needs to streamline operations, make disciplined capital allocations, and corporate governance could be improved.

This is going to require making changes now that will pay-off in the future, but possibly at the cost of hurting the share price. A major investor has written to company management, boldly stating the company is deeply undervalued, and that there are opportunities to remedy this, yet they have not been taken.

It would appear that board and management changes could be coming through shareholder activism if they do not act. Hence, we believe that management will have to react soon.

Of the alternatives that have hit the headlines, we feel that the sale of the whole business and taking it private is most likely, while the REIT conversion and the zColo sale (and possibly another business unit, Allstream) options seem unlikely.

All three would provide a catalyst for the stock price to rise, but as of now, management is considering its options, and we will have to wait and see what their plans will be.

While we wait, let us consider those alternatives in more detail.

Private Equity Leveraged Buy Out

A group of investment firms including Digital Colony Partners LP, private equity firm EQT AB, and Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners have secured exclusive rights to negotiate a deal for the entirety of ZAYO according to news reports. The reported value range for the deal is about US$ 8-9 billion, which translates into a price of US$ 34-38 per share, above the rejected price of US$ 30. The deal is set to be announced later in April 2019.

Management has also indicated that they have been buying back stock at a price of US$ 31 per share, which they feel is a good price. Thus, we think this points toward offers of at least US$ 31 per share and above (vs the current price of $31.71).

We think that acquiring ZAYO would be a good fit for this consortium of investors, complementing and adding global scale to assets they already own.

REIT Conversion

ZAYO has announced that it has completed the first phase of its feasibility study to convert into a REIT, and it does indeed have alternatives that would enable conversion. It has applied to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for a private letter ruling (PLR) and expects a response by the end of September 2019. If this is obtained then we should see a clear path laid out toward conversion.

A REIT from a telecom company may sound surprising, but there is a precedent. Windstream Holdings (OTCPK:WINMQ) spun out a REIT from its fiber and copper network assets, which is now known as Uniti Group (UNIT). This strategy would require a change in corporate structure, as any ZAYO REIT could only hold its fiber assets and not the transmission equipment that enables them to carry communications traffic.

In addition, this REIT would not enjoy the tax advantages that come with the title - namely, avoiding corporate taxes by paying out a substantial amount of earnings as dividends - until several years after formation due to new regulations introduced by the IRS following the Windstream REIT spin-off.

This remains an interesting approach, however, and ZAYO has significant dark fiber - unused fiber available for rental to companies looking to expand their network - which is ideal for REIT inclusion. It would be expected that current shareholders would receive shares in any REIT spin-off, and they would eventually receive large dividends on those shares, from revenues gained from renting/leasing assets back to ZAYO or other companies.

zColo and Allstream Separation

zColo by ZAYO offers colocation data center (equipment, space, and bandwidth are available for rental to customers) facilities in over 30 markets worldwide. ZAYO has revealed a pro-forma annualized EBITDA of approx. US$ 130 million for this business unit as part of its discussions concerning a potential sale or spin-off. The data center sector has seen consolidation, and we think there would be more than a few willing buyers looking to add to their capacity.

Following Zayo's purchase of Allstream, Inc. purchased in 2016 for CAD$ 465 million, the fiber and data center assets and the customers have been incorporated into ZAYO Canada - a core business. What remained - voice, unified communications, and small enterprise businesses - were retained in another business unit and retained under the Allstream brand. This unit generates some US$ 8-10 million in cash per quarter.

For both of these unit sales, we think shedding them at a premium would be value accretive for shareholders, who could benefit from the return of capital, and strategic buyers should be courted for this. In addition, a sale of either would help to streamline operations and sharpen the focus on the core businesses that remain.

Conclusion

Following the series of announcements, ZAYO stock has responded positively to the prospect of strategic action. Given the concerns raised by major shareholders regarding the company's performance, we think it is likely that management will announce some fairly drastic changes.

They have considerable options, as we have discussed above, all of which should be positive for the share price. Of the three, a sale to the private equity consortium being announced for US$ 38 per share would provide the most dramatic revaluation in the share price. If nothing happens, we do expect the share price to de-rate slightly in the near term, but that seems unlikely given the discontent being voiced by significant shareholders. Overall, we think Zayo offers compelling strategic optionality at these levels and remain bullish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.