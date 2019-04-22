ETY: A Good Eaton Vance CEF For Income Hunters

Asset management giant Eaton Vance (EV) has become quite well known for its aptitude at managing a variety of strategic funds over the years and the company's closed-end funds are no different. These funds often have the goal of generating income for shareholders using a variety of different strategies. One of the more traditional strategies is investing in a portfolio of dividend-paying stocks, which is the general strategy used by the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY). This is generally considered to be one of the better equity income funds on the market, although it does implement some use of options into its strategy in order to boost its income and overall return.

About The Fund

According to the fund's fact sheet, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has the objective of providing its shareholders with current income and gains, although it has a secondary objective of producing long-term capital appreciation. It does this by investing in a portfolio of domestic and foreign common stock, focusing mostly on companies that pay a dividend. The fund also sells call options against the S&P 500 index, although it does this to a much lesser degree than the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV). ETY only has call options written against 48% of the value of its portfolio as opposed to about 90% for ETV.

The goal of this strategy appears to be relying on dividends along with capital gains to generate income. With that said, though, the call option writing strategy will also generate some income as the fund will receive premiums upfront for the options that it sells. The goals would be for the option to expire unexercised so that the fund can keep the premium and not have to cough up any money for the difference between the strike price and the index price, thus allowing it to write another option and generate more premium. The average option written by the fund is only 5.9% out-of-the-money, though, so there is certainly a real possibility that the options will be exercised against the fund if the market continues to be as strong as it has been this year.

The fund's portfolio does indeed consist mostly of dividend-paying stocks, with all but one of the companies in the top ten holdings paying a dividend:

Source: Eaton Vance

With that said, though, most of these companies do not really pay very much of a dividend and therefore have very low yields. The inclusion of Amazon (AMZN) in an income fund is quite confusing as the company pays no dividend at all! It seems likely that this company is only included in the fund to help keep its portfolio performance somewhat in line with the S&P 500 index, thus offsetting the risk of the call options, and as a capital gains play. When we consider the overall low dividend yield of these companies, the necessity of those other two sources of income becomes necessary anyway in order for the fund to maintain its current yield.

One nice thing that we see here is that no singular position accounts for an outsized percentage of the overall portfolio. As my regular readers certainly know, I generally dislike seeing any single asset account for more than 5% of a portfolio's net asset value. This is because a 5% weighting is about the level at which an asset begins to expose the fund as a whole to idiosyncratic risk. Idiosyncratic, or company-specific, risk is that risk that any financial asset has that is independent of the market as a whole. Thus, the concern here is that some event will occur that will cause the stock price of a given heavily-weighted asset to decline and it will end up dragging the portfolio down with it. As we can see here, though, ETY does not have any positions that account for more than 5% of its assets, although one of them, Microsoft (MSFT), is close to that level.

Although the fund's literature states that it invests in both domestic and foreign stocks, its exposure to foreign assets is quite limited. Currently, 98.41% of the fund's assets are invested in North American companies while only a scant 1.59% are invested in European equities. The fund has no assets outside of those two regions. This may be due to the fact that Europe is even more of a low-yield environment than the United States is, although there are still a large number of very high-yielding large-cap stocks based on the continent. Regardless, it seems clear that ETY should be thought of as primarily a domestic equity income fund.

Generally speaking, a covered call writing strategy is considered one of the safest options strategies. This is because the investor or fund already owns the assets that it would be required to provide should the option be exercised so the worst case scenario is that the investor is forced to sell a position that they would otherwise prefer to keep. However, that is not exactly what ETY is doing. The fund is instead selling index options against the S&P 500 and not against any individual stock that the fund owns. As ETY does not actually own the S&P 500 index, it would need to come up with the index should the calls be exercised against it. In theory, this is a very risky situation as it has the potential for unlimited losses. In practice, though, the fund's portfolio will probably deliver similar performance to the S&P 500 index so this should offset that risk. This is still something that potential investors should be aware of.

Performance

One of the advantages of a call-writing options strategy is that it has the ability to juice returns. This is because the premium income is added to the returns produced by the other assets in the portfolio. This has resulted in ETY producing relatively strong returns in just about any past period:

Source: Eaton Vance

One of the most impressive things here is that ETY held up very well in 2018, which was a year in which 93% of all assets delivered negative returns. The fund itself only saw its net asset value decline by 4.66%. This was only second down year in the past decade that the fund has had:

Source: Eaton Vance

This historical performance speaks well to the strength of the fund's strategy, even through choppy markets. Admittedly, we might not expect a call-writing strategy to work all that well when markets are weak, but in fact, the premiums that the fund receives help to offset declines in the underlying portfolio. As income-seeking investors tend to be fairly conservative, the fund's ability to weather through adverse market conditions is likely to be appealing.

Distributions

As the primary objective of ETY is the generation of income, we might expect the fund to pay out a fairly high distribution yield. This is indeed the case as the fund yields 8.58% as of the time of writing. As is often the case with funds like this, ETY pays out a regular distribution that is set at a level that management thinks that it can achieve over time. In some months, though, it is possible that the fund will not generate enough money to make its distribution, but overall, it averages out.

One thing that may concern potential investors is that a high percentage of the fund's distributions are classified as return of capital. As return of capital distributions can be a sign that the fund is not generating sufficient returns to pay its distribution, it can be a sign that the fund is essentially returning an investor's own money back to them. As we can see, this was a fairly solid percentage of the fund's distributions over the past two years:

Source: Fidelity Investments

There are, however, other things that can cause a distribution to be classified as return of capital. One of these is a fund distributing unrealized capital gains to its shareholders. Another of these is the distribution of money that comes from the sale of options. ETY does both of these things in order to provide its investors with a source of income that has favorable tax treatment. We do not really need to worry about this.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure that we generate sub-optimal returns from that asset. In the case of a closed-end fund like ETY, the usual way to value it is by looking at the fund's net asset value. Net asset value is the current market value of all of the fund's assets minus any outstanding debt. Therefore, the net asset value is the amount of money that the fund's shareholders would receive if all of the assets were sold and the fund was immediately liquidated.

Ideally, we want to purchase shares of the fund when they are trading for less than their net asset value. This is because, in such a situation, we are essentially acquiring the fund's assets for less than they are actually worth. This is the case right now as ETY currently has a net asset value of $12.09 per share but trades hands for only $11.83 per share, which is a 2.15% discount. This is a fairly small discount, but a discount nonetheless.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is certainly a respectable equity income fund that relies on a combination of dividends, capital gains, and index option sales in order to generate a relatively high level of income for its shareholders. The fund's portfolio is reasonably well diversified and has no overexposure to any single position, which is quite nice to see. The fund is also selling at a discount, which is doubly nice to see. Overall, investors could certainly find some things to like here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I do have long positions in other Eaton Vance CEFs but none of them are mentioned in this article.