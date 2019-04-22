Village Farms: Market Price Is $12, And Citron's Target Is $1

Citron believes that the stock should go to $1 and mentions the stock promoters suggesting this name on the web.

Long-term debt is larger than the total amount of cash. Investors should be aware that long-term debt worth $28.5 million should be paid in 2021.

Village Farms (VFF) appears to be under the radar of investors after Citron Research noted that the stock price should go from $12 to $1. While the company is overvalued at 3.98x sales as compared to other agricultural stocks, $5.23 per share and 1.7x sales appear to be reasonable. Other agricultural stocks are trading at 0.2x-1.7x sales. Another feature that investors should review is long-term debt. The company should make a payment of $28.5 million in 2021 and has not enough cash. The free cash flow turned negative in 2018. It means that another sale of equity, after the most recent one announced, should take place in the future:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Business

Registered in British Columbia, Canada, Village Farms International, Inc. operates agricultural greenhouse facilities in British Columbia and Texas. The company mostly produces and sells tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers. Also, cultivation of cannabis and the generation of electricity are also among the company's activities.

Source: Company's Website

The image below provides further details on the company's business structure. Note that Village Farms owns 50% of Pure Sunfarms, a joint venture licensed to produce and sell cannabis products across Canada and internationally.

Source: Annual Information Form

Regarding the number of employees, the company appears to be a large organization. It reports a total of approximately 1,000 employees. See below for further details on the relations of Village Farms with its employees:

Source: Annual Information Form

Income Statement And Cash Flow Statement

The income statement reveals that sales decreased from $158 million to $150 million. Loss from operations also increased by 470%, amounting to $6.6 million in 2018. See below for further details:

Source: 10-K

Investors should understand that the most significant business activity of Village is not the production of marijuana. The sale of cannabis, which is conducted by the company's joint venture Pure Sunfarms, has been advertised quite a bit, but it represents a small part of the activities. As shown in the image below, Pure Sunfarms reports net assets worth $45 million and revenue worth only $4,917.

Source: 10-K

On the cash flow front, in 2017, the company reported positive FCF of $1.5 million. However, it could not repeat the same beneficial figure in 2018. Last year, the FCF was equal to -$5.35 million. See the 10-K below for details:

Source: 10-K

Balance Sheet

With an asset/liability ratio of 2.7x and $11.9 million in cash, the company's financial situation seems very stable. Investors should review certain items. The amount of inventories reported is significant, equal to $22.4 million. However, a large amount of these inventories is presented as deferred crop costs. It is a bit worrying as it is not a physical inventory that the company can sell. See below for details:

Source: 10-K

The image below shows a list of assets. Please note that property decreased by -5.2% in 2018, which is not ideal. Other companies operating in the same sector are currently increasing their amount of fixed assets as they want to gain capacity. The fact that Village Farms is not doing it may surprise investors.

Source: 10-K

The amount of liabilities is not significant as compared to the total amount of assets. However, long-term debt is larger than the total amount of cash. Investors should be aware that long-term debt worth $28.5 million should be paid in 2021. As a result, the company may have liquidity issues at that time:

Source: 10-K

The image below shows a list of total liabilities:

Source: 10-K

Valuation

The total amount of shares reported in the annual report is equal to 47.6 million. Adding 1 million of shares sold, the share count equals 48.6 million. Note that warrants are outstanding, but the total amount is minimal. As shown in the image below, there was an increase in the number of shares in 2018:

Source: 10-K

At $12.16 per share and with 48.6 million shares, the total market capitalization equals $590 million. Adding debt of $32.4 million and deducting cash of $31.9 million, the enterprise value is equal to $590 million. With revenue worth $150 million, the company trades at 3.9x sales. Most competitors in this industry trade at 0.2x-1.7x sales with a gross profit margin of 4%, 9% and even 40%.

Source: YCharts

Using an EV/sales ratio of 1.7x, Village Farms should have a total enterprise value of $255 million. The company has certain subsidiaries that don't operate in the agriculture sector. Thus, investors may say that the total enterprise value should be higher than $255 million. While it is true, the amount of revenue generated by non-agricultural entities is minimal. The enterprise value should not be much higher than $255 million.

Adding back $31.9 million in cash and deducting debt of $32.4 million, the equity value should be equal to $254 million. With 48.6 million shares, the company should trade at about $5.23.

Citron's Valuation: $1

Citron believes that the stock should go to $1 and mentions the stock promoters suggesting this name on the web. Besides, the research firm wonders about the company committing securities fraud. Take a look at the image below for further details or consult this document from Citron:

Source: Twitter

Citron also noted that Village Farms is not a "real player" in the cannabis space. Read the lines below for further details on the way Citron describes the operations of Village Farms. These words may be pushing short sellers to initiate positions on the stock.

"While we believe the whole cannabis space has become overextended, we acknowledge that there are real players in the business who might have expensive stocks versus pretenders whose primary objective is to separate investors from their money as warned by the SEC. We put Village Farms in the category of pretenders." - Source: Citron

The valuation of $5.23 obtained in this article is not far from the estimate obtained by Citron. While the downside is significant, investors should be aware of the securities fraud mentioned by Citron. Stock promoters can suggest the stock without committing securities fraud. Please note that the author of these reports is not a lawyer, and this is not a legal opinion.

Conclusion

While the company has different business segments, the most significant amount of revenue is originated from the production of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers. Other companies operating in the agricultural industry are trading at 0.2x-1.7x sales with a gross profit margin of 4%-40%. Village Farms sells at 3.9x sales with a gross profit margin of 7.1% in 2018. With these figures in mind, the company is overvalued. Other analysts are claiming that the stock price should go to $1. However, $5.23 or 1.7x sales could also be justifiable with other peers trading at similar valuations. To sum up, the downside in the stock price is significant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.