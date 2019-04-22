XLU Weekly: Failed Probe Of Key Resistance Early Week, Price Discovery Lower To 57.21s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLU price action.

As noted in last week’s XLU Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher within the context of a relief rally amidst a corrective phase. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as a minor probe higher to key supply resulted in selling interest that drove price lower to 57.21s ahead of the week’s end, closing at 57.29s.

NinjaTrader

14-18 April 2019:

This week saw rotation a minor probe higher in Monday’s auction as last Friday’s late buyers held the auction briefly. Price discovery higher developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 58.45s, near key supply referenced last week. Buyers trapped there, 58.40s/58.36s, before price discovery lower to 58.05s developed into Monday’s close where buying interest emerged. Monday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as price discovery lower continued in Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 57.29s.

Buying interest emerged, 57.34s, in Tuesday’s auction, as the sell-side sequence paused. Minor price discovery lower developed in Wednesday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 57.21s. Selling interest emerged there amidst structural buy excess, halting the sell-side sequence. Balance development ensued, 57.21s-57.69s, ahead of Thursday’s close, settling at 57.29s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction did not see the primary expectation play out as buy-side failure at key supply drove price lower to 57.21s, forming a structural unsecured low. Within the larger context, this development likely remains part of a potential uncompleted corrective phase.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon market response to this week’s unsecured low, 57.21s. Buy-side failure at this key support area would target key demand clusters below, 56.80s-56.40s/55.70s-55.50s, respectively. Alternatively, sell-side failure at this support area would target key overhead supply, 58.40s-58.70s/58.80s-59.10s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path shifts sell-side within the context of a three-wave corrective phase. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) has shifted buy-side with acceptance above 57.32s. Market behavior in this area in coming days and weeks remains structurally significant.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Utility Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of neutral sentiment developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have also seen rising bullish sentiment from the December 2018 low. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of December 2018’s correction, the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand. Subsequently, price discovery higher back to major resistance and new all-time highs have developed. The market has auctioned from levels of neutral sentiment to extreme optimism as price has made new all-time highs and now pulled back. Sentiment in the broad market has paused as utilities now see extreme optimism.

StockCharts

While data within the associated derivative (XLU sector futures contract) does not confirm extreme herding, the development of extreme optimism warrants caution regarding further buy-side potential for utility shares, raising the question, from where will the “greater fools” come next to drive prices higher still?

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.