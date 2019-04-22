Timberwolf Equity Research: Investment Strategy Statement

Investment Strategy

I would qualify my investment style as being value-oriented with a focus on US and Western European equities. I look for opportunities across the entire market-cap range, although I have usually found the most interesting opportunities to be among small- to mid-cap companies. I generally focus on consumer-facing companies, with a particular interest in beverages and tobacco. I have a decidedly bottom-up style, with much of my ideas originating from information glanced from investor materials such as SEC filings and investor presentations, trade publications and general financial news.

Securities I am interested in

I also tend to look at emerging market stocks in the same sectors, if only to collect additional information about local market developments in certain product categories or regarding certain brands. Some examples would be the different Coca-Cola (KO) bottlers operating in Latin America and Asia that I have written about before. I have also looked at majority-owned but publicly-listed subsidiaries of American or European multinationals, such as Philip Morris Czech Republic and H.M. Sampoerna, both of which are majority-owned by Philip Morris (PM). Oftentimes you can get some additional insights from these subsidiaries that are quite relevant to analyzing their parent companies. Another consideration is that such companies sometimes offer better growth opportunities, while their association with an international parent or franchise owner keeps corporate governance risk in check. H.M. Sampoerna for instance is Philip Morris’s Indonesian subsidiary, which is one of its most important markets in terms of volume.

More recently, I have looked into several listed franchise partners of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ), which did not result in an investment but provided me with a better understanding of the Domino’s system in international markets, in particular the extent to which different markets provide different restaurant returns. For instance, Domino’s Pizza Group and Domino’s Pizza Enterprises are the UK- and Australia-listed master franchise operators for the Domino’s system which have generally done quite well as Domino’s Pizza itself of course. To a large extent, the outperformance of Domino’s Pizza and those two franchise partners is a result of the technology developed to leverage mobile ordering, which has propelled same-store sales growth.

Undoubtedly, the success of both companies has prompted the master franchise partners for Turkey and Russia (DP Eurasia) and Poland (DP Poland) to seek a listing on the London stock market. The interesting part is that these partners can use the ordering technology developed for the Domino’s system, which could lead to similarly positive outcomes. At the same time, the returns Domino’s restaurants generally provide their operators in the US, Australia and the UK are quite difficult to replicate in the emerging markets these companies operate in, usually because of strong domestic competition and lower average consumer prices. Exposure to foreign currencies is another thing to consider with regards to these companies of course, especially DP Eurasia.

My investment process

I have set up my Twitter account to follow a large number of potentially interesting sources of information, including the obvious financial news sources. There is a very active investor community on Twitter, referred to as fintwit, comprised of analysts, portfolio managers, journalists et cetera who produce an endless stream of news and ideas. Also a lot of trade publications regularly post links to news stories. And of course I have lots of emails coming in with investor materials and some blog updates, such as Ben Thompson’s Stratechery tech blog. There really are a lot of information streams to tap into these days, even to the point that it can become overwhelming. The primary source however is financial filings.

Ideas usually come from digging through a lot of different sources of material. Sometimes a number of ideas pop up within a short time frame, and sometimes you go through a prolonged dry spell. The general price level of the market is a big factor in that of course. With regards to writing articles, I would say that the stronger the conviction is, the easier it is to write an article. When you have problems getting your line of reasoning across on paper, chances are the idea is not that great after all. Another interesting thing I have learned is that the process of writing an investment thesis generally helps me to deepen my level of understanding about the subject at hand. The logical explanation for that would be that the written word tends to expose weaknesses in reasoning that you may not have noticed before. Jeff Bezos also uses this insight because presentations are banned at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) meetings; ideas or proposals have to be written up and read before any meeting starts.

What I look for in an ideal long or short idea

I love it when I can put together pieces of information from separate sources allowing an early insight into the future performance of a company. These things are always very obvious in hindsight, but much more difficult to interpret correctly in the moment. Amazon breaking out revenues from AWS in its filings was such a moment, which I unfortunately missed. A lot of people knew AWS was doing exceptionally well, but few people knew precisely how well until that moment. A potential situation that somewhat resembles that case would be Instagram's contribution to Facebook's (FB) top line. If it ever breaks that out in its filings, you should definitely look into it.

The rise of the smartphone is a good example of something many people observed every day, but I am not sure how many dedicated some thought to the second order business consequences. I know I didn't give it nearly enough thought. Yet the smartphone has provided many second order opportunities because a lot people using phones have changed their behavior, for instance when it comes to how they shop. Aforementioned Domino’s has been a great winner from changes the smartphone brought to how and when people order a pizza. So it pays to look not just at first order effects, such as people actually buying smartphones, but also at second order effects such as people changing where and how to spend their money.

Another example of a second order effect arises from music streaming, which in my opinion is changing the economic position of the record companies for the better. So you could buy Spotify (SPOT), which is a great company leveraging a great idea, but seems vulnerable to competition from Apple (AAPL) and Amazon, or you could buy Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF), the owner of Universal Music. Masayoshi Son, the guy running SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY), apparently made an offer in 2013 to buy Universal from Vivendi, when most people were still thinking about piracy and declining album sales. I think it's impressive when you're thinking further ahead than most people, and then back your conviction with money.

A particularly fruitful insight I had was when a German bicycle company called Derby was listed in Frankfurt in 2011. It had a line of e-bikes, bicycles with electric pedaling support, which was selling very well. I had witnessed the increasing popularity of those bikes through my investment in Amsterdam-listed Accell Group (OTCPK:ACGPF), and the revenue growth reported in Derby’s financial updates led me to believe that Derby was vastly undervalued. I think a lot of German investors did not fully appreciate how much of a change the e-bike represented in terms of cycling experience and average selling price, and how much it could improve the economic circumstances of Derby Cycle. The information I put together was what I had seen happening in the Dutch market and seeing the early signs of that growth being repeated in the German market a couple years later. I was lucky to stumble into that insight, since there was a time lag between those two different markets.

My approach to valuation

I like to look at the earnings potential relative to the market price of a company. I do not have much experience for instance investing in companies trading below book value, so I am not an experienced balance sheet investor. In my experience, earnings growth works as its own catalyst in unlocking value over time. Companies trading below book value, excluding special circumstances like legal problems, usually achieve very low or negative returns on invested capital. So if you're investing in a business like that, you get a discount on the theoretical value of the assets, but the economic return on those assets is usually very poor. Unless the economic prospects of that company change, or they get liquidated or taken over, you're stuck in a bad business. So balance sheet investing looks to me like a different kind of investing game than looking for quality assets. When buying into an asset play, you usually need some sort of catalyst for the valuation gap to close and those can take a long time to materialize. I have looked at them, but I don’t think I have the patience for them. If nothing happens, you’re at risk of sitting on dead money. In a great business, you can usually see the progress taking place, which I find useful in checking my analysis, even if the stock price is slow to follow.

My approach to overall portfolio risk

I have generally managed my own portfolio with very concentrated positions and tried to ignore the volatility that comes with it. That worked well when bargains were easily found, but in recent years, my outperformance over the benchmark has narrowed quite a bit. That left me wondering whether the outperformance achieved that way justified the risks. I have no problems with concentration when I feel a very strong conviction regarding my positions, but when your convictions are not as strong, a downturn has a different psychological effect.

This bull market has been going on for quite a long time now and finding real bargains has become substantially more difficult, which also has implications for your portfolio, your potential returns and the amount of satisfaction you get from doing research. So I have tried to bring more diversification into my portfolio over the past year or two, initiating positions in Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI) during the market sell-off a couple months ago for instance. The performance of those two stocks is correlated, primarily because both have exposure to potential FDA regulations and cigarette litigation in the US. I bought them both because I think they're too cheap, but I would decrease my concentration as their valuation normalizes. In the meantime I accept the concentration of headline and regulation risk as it appears to be outweighed by the upside.

I also keep a currency balance of roughly 50% US dollar and 50% euro-denominated investments, with other currency-denominated investments allocated to either one based on geographical proximity. I have generally found the US market to be the most fruitful for investments, but my expenses are in euros, and I therefore don’t want to be fully invested in the dollar.

Since my experience in Greek stocks a couple years ago, I have also tiered markets according to size, currency, political and judicial system and corporate governance. The US, Canada, UK, Germany and certain other Western markets are first tier, with developed Asian markets, Southern and Eastern Europe second tier, and everything else third tier. The way I made this division is rough of course, but it serves as a reminder that investing circumstances are not the same around the world. That may be an obvious observation to some, but I sometimes get tempted to buy on valuation alone. Greece is a good example of a market where the political process got so dysfunctional a couple years ago that I experienced discomfort owning stocks there. Before buying into stocks in second- or third-tier markets now, I need substantially bigger discounts to intrinsic value compared to a stock in a first-tier market.

My portfolio return objectives

My objective is to achieve average returns that are higher than the benchmark I have chosen. It doesn’t work out like that every year, but my average return over longer periods of time is substantially above the benchmark’s average. I don’t take volatility into account, which I assume to be higher in my portfolio than it is for the benchmark I use, which is the MSCI Europe Index. The reason for that is primarily because higher volatility is usually a logical consequence of running a concentrated portfolio, and another consideration is the fact that my returns include a currency effect from the dollar.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, BTI, MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.