Starwood Property Trust: This Beastly REIT Is Leading The Blast

Back in November we recognized that Starwood was “cheap” and when we saw a definitive margin of safety with catalysts in place, so we took action.

Commercial Mortgage REITs are different from Equity REITs, because they do not own real estate. Most operate by originating commercial mortgages.

Last year we launched the commercial mortgage REIT Index called BLAST, that includes five of the most popular companies: Blackstone Mortgage (BXMT), Ladder Capital (LADR), Apollo Commercial (ARI), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), and TPG Real Estate (TRTX).

We decided to create the Index as a tracking tool, so we could compare the performance with other Indexes such as the Equity REIT Index, referred to as DAVOS, and the Net Lease REIT Index, referred to as SWANO.

As you can see, the BLAST (commercial mortgage REIT Index) has returned 13.0% year-to-date, compared with 12.6% YTD for the SWANO (net lease REIT Index) and the DAVOS (Equity REIT Index). We cover a wide range of Commercial Mortgage REITs that include the following:

As you can see, these REITs offer a wide variety of dividend yields, ranging from 5.26% for Hannon Armstrong (HASI) to a yield of 11.36% for Colony Capital (CLNC).

Remember that Commercial Mortgage REITs are different from Equity REITs because they do not own real estate, most operate by originating commercial mortgages (some of them also own real estate: STWD, LADR, and ARI for example).

Commercial mortgages are usually floating rate loans, meaning they’re tied to LIBOR and this means that usually profit in a rising rate environment. These days, there is strong demand for CRE debt capital, driven by a high volume of over-leveraged and near-term loan maturities that provide for strong transaction volume fueled by improved economic conditions.

The commercial mortgage REIT sector can be further broken down into two categories: pure balance sheet lender and balance sheet/conduit lender.

A pure balance sheet lender originates or purchases loans for their own balance sheet and holds these loans on their balance sheet (although they may sell participation units in the loans to diversify some of the risks). Examples include Blackstone Mortgage and Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

A balance sheet/conduit lender originates and/or purchases loans for its own account (balance sheet) or to be sold into a securitized vehicle such as CMBS (conduit). Ares Commercial Real Estate (ACRE), Ladder Capital, and Starwood Property Trust are all conduit lenders.

There are differences between these two types as well and risk can be further diversified. Balance sheet lenders originate loans with the intent of holding them on their books. Balance sheet/conduit lenders originate loans for both their own books and to sell into securitized markets such as CMBS.

The risk with balance sheet lenders is relatively straightforward - the risk that the loans don't perform as expected. Balance sheet/conduit lenders have the risk of non-performance as well as the risk that the conduit market experiences a disruption and cannot take as many loans as expected.

Here's a snapshot of the BLAST participants:

As you can see, Starwood Property Trust is the top-performer YTD in the BLAST Index and today I decided to take a closer look at this company. Our last article on Starwood was in November 2018 and at the time I wrote:

… the primary function for a lender is to manage credit risk, similarly the job for an investor is to evaluate each company, and valuation plays a big role in the decision-making process.

We decided to upgrade Starwood from a hold to a buy at the time, and I explained that “after breaking down the latest earnings report card for Starwood, I’m warming up to the business model.”

The Business Model

The Business Model

Starwood Property commenced operations in August 2009 (when the economic recovery was underway) by raising around $1 billion, and since that time, the company has deployed over $51 billion, the current portfolio is over $16 billion spanning multiple business segments.

Source: STWD Investor Presentation

As viewed above, the portfolio consists of multiple business segments. The company is externally-managed by Starwood Capital Group, a privately-held asset manager founded in 1991 by Barry Sternlicht, and since inception, SCG has acquired over $97 billion of assets, with current assets under management of $60 billion. SCG is a worldwide leader in public-private/private-public market executions, including the creation of eight NYSE-listed companies.

Source: STWD Investor Presentation

Starwood Property (the commercial mortgage REIT) is a leading real estate finance company and the largest commercial mortgage REIT. Unlike many of the peers that invest primarily in senior secured (first mortgage loans), Starwood Property has a more diversified business model that includes commercial lending, residential lending, CMBS investing, special servicing, and CMBS loan originations.

Source: STWD Investor Presentation

The Lending Segment

In Q4-18 Starwood Property originated $1.6 billion of loans across 13 investments. The company funded $1.1 billion during Q4-18, of which $1 billion was related to new loans and $145 million was related to pre-existing loan commitments. The company received $806 million from repayments, bringing the size of the commercial loan portfolio at year-end to a record $7.8 billion.

Starwood is also a residential lender, more specifically the company originates non-qualified mortgages (or non-QM) for its residential lending business. These loans are with high FICO scores and low LTVs that do not qualify for agency financing. At the end of Q4-18 the loans in the non-QM portfolio had a weighted average coupon of 6.3% and average LTV of 66% at an average FICO of 724. When securitized, these loans have a double-digit leverage yield.

During Q4-18 Starwood completed its second non-QM securitization: $280 million of loans and retaining $45 million of subordinate securities. At year-end, Starwood held $624 million of loans and $88 million of securities with net equity outstanding for this business totaling $268 million.

Source: STWD Investor Presentation

Going forward Starwood expects strong loan originations in 2019, and on the last earnings call the company’s president, Jeff DiModica, explained,

… like many of our peers we pulled back on investing during the market turbulence of late 2018 as transaction volumes simultaneously fell. At times of market stress, we've always raised the bar on new investments and therefore focus on only the highest value-add investments, through runoff asset sales and A Note sales, we've been able to build a cash cushion for opportunities across businesses in the coming months and quarters without raising new debt or equity capital.

The Infrastructure Segment

Last year Starwood acquired GE Capital's (NYSE: GE) energy project finance assets, comprised of both the full-service energy project finance platform and a $2.6 billion loan portfolio, including $400 million of unfunded future commitment.

In Q4-18 the segment contributed core earnings of $4 million, or $0.01 per share, for its first full quarter results. Although, the majority of this acquisition was completed in September 2018, there was a delayed closing on two loans which Starwood purchased from GE in October 2018 for $146 million. During the quarter, Starwood received repayments of $160 million and acquired three loans with gross commitments of $96 million, bringing the total portfolio to $2 billion at year-end, 97% of these assets are floating rates.

Source: STWD Investor Presentation

I will remind you that I was skeptical of the Infrastructure at first, but Starwood has proven the integration (closed over $250 million in new loans since the acquisition) and the company has a significantly larger pipeline today. It expects these purchases will achieve yields which are very accretive to the portfolio.

The Property Segment

As referenced above, a few REITs (including Starwood) invest in fee-simple real estate, and I consider this a complimentary part of the business model because it provides very stable sources of income.

However, I was skeptical of Starwood’s investment, in a previous article I explained, “I am perplexed as to why STWD acquired the Bass Pro portfolio.”

In late September 2017 Starwood completed an acquisition of a sale/leaseback transaction, where the company acquired $425 million of retail assets and $128 million of distribution centers from the recently merged Bass Pro Cabela’s entity.

During Q4-18 Starwood sold four properties within its master lease Cabelas portfolio for a core gain net of tax of $11 million, bringing the year-to-date sales in this portfolio to $209 million. The company said it has “now completed the sales plan that management established for the assets in this portfolio.”

Starwood has now decreased its net equity exposure in Cabelas by 50%, while increasing the current cash yield for the remaining portfolio by 200 basis points, to over 12%.

Source: STWD Investor Presentation

The wholly owned assets in the property segment continue to perform very well with a blended cash on cash yield of 11.4% and weighted average occupancy of 98%. Collectively, these assets are financed with debt containing an average remaining duration of nine years and weighted average fixed rate of 3.8%. In Q4-18 the Property Segment contributed core earnings of $33 million, or $0.12 per share.

Source: STWD Investor Presentation

The Investing and Servicing Segment

Less than one-tenth of Starwood's revenue from the service and mortgage conduit and CMBS businesses and servicing segment. The company has a 20+year track record of real estate debt investing spanning several cycles, the company invests primarily in mezzanine CMBS.

In the CMBS book Starwood sold $76 million of bonds for core gains of $30 million in Q4-18 and also purchased $70 million of CMBS, leaving the portfolio relatively flat to Q3-18 at $1 billion.

Source: STWD Investor Presentation

On the servicing (also in Q4-18) Starwood recognized fees of $12 million (does not include a $2 million fee that was expected in Q4-18 but slipped into Q1-19).

In the conduit, Starwood securitized $692 million of loans and three transactions, bringing total securitization volume for the year to $1.5 billion in seven transactions. The Investing and Servicing Segment contributed core earnings of $62 million, or $0.22 per share to Q4-18.

Grocery Write Down

In Q4-18 Starwood disclosed a $7 million increase for loan loss reserve related to an impairment charge on a $21 million first mortgage loan on a grocery distribution facility located in Montgomery Alabama. This is a free-standing net lease property and Starwood said the loan was “risk-weighted five” in Q3-18.

The tenant filed for bankruptcy earlier in the year, but the bankruptcy court subsequently rejecting the lease. This loan had an appraised value below the loan balance, which resulted in an increase to Starwood’s allowance for loan losses by $7 million.

In addition, Starwood had a $14 million first mortgage loan on a grocery distribution facility in Orlando Florida that is leased to the same tenant. This lease was similarly rejected by the bankruptcy court and the loan was “risk-weighted four” in Q3-18.

No loan losses was required on this loan, since the appraised value of the asset exceeded the loan balance. Both of these loans were originally purchased as part of a pool in 2009.

On the earnings call, Starwood’s founder, CEO, and chairman, Barry Sternlicht, added that “these two loan losses or one loan loss will have brought that portfolio in 2009, nine years ago. So that was a different team actually it wasn't even this team. And this was...two teams ago”.

The Earnings Results

In Q4-18 Starwood’s core earnings totaled $155 million, or $0.54 per share, bringing total earnings per share for the year to $2.19. Collectively, all of the above-referenced investment cylinders delivered an ROE of just over 12% in 2018.

Source: STWD Investor Presentation

Starwood ended the year with over $13 billion of credit facilities, from 27 different credit providers, and $2 billion of corporate debt. The company had $3.9 billion of undrawn debt capacity and a net debt to undepreciated equity ratio of 2x.

Source: STWD Investor Presentation

In Q1-19 Starwood declared a $0.48 per share dividend which was paid on April 15. Here’s a snapshot of Starwood’s dividend history (note: shares yield 8.5%).

Source: FAST Graphs

Starwood Is Becoming a Beast

It’s clear that Starwood has become the consolidator in the commercial mortgage REIT sector. On the latest earnings call Sternlicht said:

... we look more like a bank than we do like a mortgage trust. And that's what we intended to do and we'll hopefully find other lines of business that will meet or exceed our ROE targets.

He added that Starwood:

... could get really bigger. And if it gets really bigger we're going to have to do something with it like spin it out. And that is something we'll look at. We have another child actually went to the Invitation Home's board meeting yesterday and as usual held that stock is doing pretty well. That was spun-off from us as you recall and then merged with Invitation Homes.



He added:

... you could see future spin-off of businesses that might get too big for our current capital base or my trade at a much lower dividend yield they are outside of our penalized beast. So it will all be optionality and the upside for our shareholders. I mean like I said, I mean I'm a shareholder we're going to do what we think increases the value of the company overall and that might include a spin or two...

So let’s compare the beastly REIT, starting with the P/E multiples:

Now let’s examine this EPS chart the illustrates historical and forecast growth (as per FAST Graphs data):

The Bottom Line

We are maintaining a BUY on Starwood, based on the fact that the company continues to generate impressive growth, while maintaining a stable dividend for investors. We especially like the fact there is strong alignment (Sternlicht pointed out “over $100 million owned by senior management). Given the year-to-date price performance, it appears that the market is finally accepting Starwood’s bold moves (into infrastructure) and generating a solid scale-advantage.

Source: Yahoo Finance

With many of the blue-chip names (like Realty Income) hitting all-time highs, it may be a good idea to redirect some of your dividend income into Starwood Property, as we believe shares have more room to run.

Image source

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

