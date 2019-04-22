3 REIT Picks That Hit The Cover Off The Ball

I wanted to highlight 3 of our top REIT performers that have hit the cover off the ball – they returned an average of 47% year-to-date.

The periods with a negative relationship — that is, REIT share prices tended to fall on days that interest rates rose — follow a distinct pattern.

In my decade-long career as a financial writer, I have never witnessed a period in which REITs have generated such strong price appreciation in one quarter. In Q1-19, REITs delivered a total return of 17.2%, the best quarter since 2011.

More importantly, and as we predicated, the relationship between REIT returns and long-term interest rates has turned positive. Furthermore, the outlook for the rest of 2019 looks bright, based upon the underlying momentum in the U.S. economy and solid REIT earnings.

As illustrated below, REIT share prices generally rise as interest rates increase during periods of strong economic growth. The positive relationship is because a more robust economy boosts REIT earnings and the value of the buildings they own, while interest rates rise due to the demand for credit (and possibly inflation).

Source: NAREIT

The relationship tends to turn negative, however, when the Fed is tightening monetary policy, because the policies leading to the higher interest rates often slow the economy, which has a negative impact on earnings.

According to NAREIT, “there have been extended periods over the past two decades when REIT stock returns and interest rates mainly moved in the same direction."

The above chart shows the correlation was positive from 2001 through early 2004, and again from 2008 through the beginning of 2013. There were several shorter periods when the relationship was positive, for example, during most of 2016.

From 2004 through 2006, the Federal Reserve was steadily raising its target for short-term interest rates, removing the monetary stimulus that had helped the economy and real estate markets recover from the 2001 recession; REITs responded negatively to rising rates for most of this period.

Similarly, following Ben Bernanke’s testimony on Capitol Hill in May 2013 that the Fed planned to end its purchases of long-term Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities (often dubbed the “Taper Tantrum”), the relationship between REITs and rates once again turned negative.

While the relationship was positive for much of 2016, a period when Fed monetary policy was widely viewed as being on hold, the negative relationship returned around the time that the Fed began raising interest rates.

The period of negative responses is significant because it contributed to REIT underperformance relative to the S&P 500 and other broad market aggregates during the past few years.

That’s why the Fed’s comments that their target for short-term interest rates will remain around current levels, and the return to a positive relationship between REITs and interest rates, is favorable for REIT investors.

Source: NAREIT

Our REIT Lab (referred to as the iREIT Lab) includes over 150 REITs, and in the first quarter of 2019, most all of our portfolios have generated impressive results, especially our New Money Portfolio, that is our proxy for “strong buy” picks.

When we upgrade a REIT from a BUY to a STRONG BUY, we are telegraphing readers and investors that we are standing by the pick and the potential for the stock to return at least 25% over 12 to 18 months. Undoubtedly, the mere fact that the New Money Portfolio returned 22% in the first quarter (30 REITs) validates the strength behind these Strong Buy picks.

There’s certainly no guarantee that these REITs will continue to climb, which is why we actively monitor performance, pricing, and fundamentals. Many of our Strong Buy picks have been downgraded to ordinary Buys, Trims, and Holds based on valuation.

Today, I wanted to highlight 3 of our top REIT performers that have hit the cover off the ball – they returned an average of 47% year-to-date. Keep in mind, we also had our fair share of losers, but given the diversification of the portfolio, our downside is limited.

Note: The worst performers in the New Money Portfolio were CyrusOne (CONE) -.50% (in Q1-19) and Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) +2.7% (in Q1-19).

Photo Source

3 Top REIT Picks That Hit The Cover Off The Ball

Our first ‘Strong Buy’ pick is Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT). We first introduced the company in August 2018 and we later initiated a Strong Buy upgrade in December 2018. The company has returned 40% thus far in 2019 and we have downgraded the company to a BUY, based solely on valuation. EPRT is a Net Lease REIT that began trading on June 21st

One of the things that attracted us to EPRT is the experienced management team that made sure that the portfolio was not saddled with legacy retailers or challenged/at-risk retail concepts (that could negatively impact some of the more established peers). EPRT owns assets where the tenants are providing a service and/or experience to their customers because that tenant-customer relationship adds predictability and stability to the cash flows that support underlying rents.

In addition, EPRT's average property is just $2M and its average box size is roughly 8,000 sq. ft. so the properties are smaller in size, which helps to diversify risk. The company has access to capital for many middle-market tenants which allows it to achieve attractive risk-adjusted returns when completing sale-leaseback transactions (also EPRT uses its own lease contracts that allows the company to receive annual rent bumps, unit-and corporate-level financial reporting, lease assignment provisions, longer lease terms, and master lease provisions).

Another attraction: EPRT’s weighted average lease term (or WALT) is 14.3 years and that’s the longest lease duration portfolio in the Net Lease REIT space, and one of the lightest near-term lease expiration schedules (only 3.2% of rents expire between now and the end of 2022).

As noted above, EPRT has cooled off, shares now trade at $19.09 with a healthy dividend yield of 4.4% ($.88 dividend per share and $1.65 per share in 2019 forecasted FFO per share). While many net lease bulls were chasing Spirit Realty (SRC) – now yielding 6.29% - we scooped up EPRT under the radar and it has been a terrific pick (P/FFO is 15.5x).

Source: Yahoo Finance

The next ‘Strong Buy’ top performer is Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK). Technically speaking, we also have a speculative rating on this MLP (that is a REIT subsidiary) where the company invests in infrastructure assets, the company serves three masters: wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Landmark is really considered a telecommunications infrastructure REIT because around 60% of its assets are technology-related. Cell towers (15% of ABR) and wireless (45% of ABR) represent around 60% of revenue. New wireless sites alone added each year are expected to be greater than the entire existing portfolio and most individual property owners in this industry have only one or two locations.

Landmark also stands to benefit in the outdoor advertising sector (28% of revenue) that remains one of the most cost-effective means of advertising and its market share has increased, even with the significant growth of internet and mobile advertising. With the continuing shift in the industry from static to digital billboards, Landmark expects to benefit as certain ground leases in its portfolio participate in the growth of advertising revenue on those billboards.

Note: We upgraded Outfront Media (OUT) to a Strong Buy in October 2018 and shares have returned +33% YTD.

Landmark also expects further growth in renewable energy (12% of ABR) as solar and wind electric generation capacity is expected to more than double over the next 30 years. Landmark plays primarily in the utility solar category, where it buys the land underneath massive solar projects.

Collectively, Landmark's properties are difficult to replicate, with significant zoning, permitting, and regulatory hurdles in finding suitable new locations, including the time and cost of construction at a new site. Vacating tenants must often return the property to its original condition.

The reason we include Landmark as a speculative Buy is because of the company’s size (market cap is just around $400 million) and the high payout ratio (the existing quarterly distribution is $.3675). We believe that organic growth (rent bumps) and acquisitions (higher cap rates) will drive earnings and allow Landmark to begin growing its dividend again.

Landmark has returned +44% YTD (we forecasted +60% in 2019) and we’re thrilled to see this pick taking off. We are maintaining a Spec Buy (dropped the Strong) as shares now trade at $16.20 with a dividend yield of 9.1%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Now, I saved the best for the last.

You may recall that last September I wrote that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) “trades at the lowest multiple in the peer group (7.0x) and clearly suggests that the company remains undervalued” and we recognized that “there was still room for significant expansion”.

Keep in mind that Braemar focuses exclusively on luxury hotel investments and we like the specialty sector because of limited supply and pricing strength. The luxury segment has had the greatest long-term RevPAR growth since 1987 with a RevPAR CAGR of 4% versus 3% peers. This is due to luxury properties having higher barriers-to-entry to new supply due to the cost, time and approvals to construct competing properties.

Although small in size, Braemar has a very strong balance sheet as the company utilizes only non-recourse debt at the property level, usually up to only around 50-60% loan to value. The debt profile maximizes the company’s flexibility in all economic environments and the floating rate debt acts as a natural hedge against hotel cash flows.

Even after the payment of the preferred dividends, Braemar’s Cash Available for Distribution (or CAD) Payout Ratio is only 59% as of the end of 2018, compared to a market comparable average of 70-80%. Given the year-to-date price run-up (shares have returned +52%), we have downgraded the company to a HOLD. Shares trade at $13.41 with a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

In Closing

The only way to achieve superior results is to conduct superior research. By carefully analyzing individual stocks, almost microscopically, we have been able to generate impressive results, without chasing yield.

Our fundamental research is rooted in data, experienced research, and in-person interviews with management. Many of the Strong Buy picks have been downgraded to Buys (and Trims and Holds), and given the run-up in REIT shares year-to-date, investors need to be cautious and maintain conservatism (by not chasing yield).

Recognizing that nobody bats 400, we believe we can hit our fair share of doubles and triples, while maintaining responsible diversification that allows us to sleep well at night. Stay tuned for my upcoming article: Navigating the Valuation Gap for these 3 Strong Buys.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMRK, EPRT, BHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.