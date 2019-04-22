Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 4/19/19

|
Includes: TGE, USB
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/19/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "significance" of the top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, however, and there are many more "Significant" insider trades with lower dollar values every day in our comprehensive Daily Insider Ratings Reports, which also reach clients before the market opens each morning. In contrast, these free Round-Up articles are delayed.

We employ over a million lines of code programming and our decades of experience analyzing insider transactions to harvest, analyze, and profitably rate insider transactions in real time. When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Nearly Significant" have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group.

The intention of our Round Up articles is to both separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise, and to educate investors that - though insider transactions are indeed an excellent source of investment intelligence - it takes much more analysis than screening by dollar values to make money from insider data.

Seasonal Note: We’re now in the midst of the usual April lull in Form 4 filings, as companies close trading windows to their execs until March-quarter financials are released. Volumes pick up sharply again in May.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • None this session.

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • None this session.

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Aptose Biosciences (APTO);
  • M&T Bank (MTB);
  • Yext (YEXT);
  • U.S. Bancorp (USB);
  • Progressive (PGR);
  • CarGurus (CARG);
  • Bank of America (BAC), and;
  • American Tower (AMT).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • WD-40 (WDFC);
  • Tallgrass Energy (TGE);
  • Lawson Products (LAWS), and;
  • Bank of South Carolina (BKSC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Twin River Worldwide (TRWH).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Don't agree with our Rating? Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history yourself and reach your own conclusions!

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Blackstone

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

AB

$3,180,053

2

Enagas U S A

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

AB

$3,179,426

3

Hassell Fleetwood S

PR,DIR

Bank of South Carolina

BKSC

JB*

$189,200

4

Sharry Sheryl G

TT,DIR

Bank of South Carolina

BKSC

JB*

$189,200

5

Sass Douglas H

VP,DIR

Bank of South Carolina

BKSC

JB*

$189,200

6

Walpole Eugene H Iv

CFO

Bank of South Carolina

BKSC

JB*

$189,200

7

Pittard Daniel E

DIR

WD-40

WDFC

B

$66,000

8

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

Twin River Worldwide

TRWH

B

$65,600

9

Gic Private

BO

Tallgrass Energy

TGE

AB

$27,086

10

Rice William G

CB,CEO,DIR

Aptose Biosciences

APTO

B

$18,507

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Athanasia Dean C

PR

Bank of America

BAC

S

$3,860,324

2

Chatham Asset Mgt

BO

Twin River Worldwide

TRWH

S

$1,650,000

3

Taiclet James D Jr

CB,CEO,DIR

American Tower

AMT

AS

$1,636,468

4

Parafestas Anastasios

DIR

CarGurus

CARG

AS

$1,450,950

5

Distelburger Brian

PR,DIR

Yext

YEXT

AS

$1,234,056

6

Smelcer Wilma

DIR

Lawson Products

LAWS

JS*

$1,206,624

7

Kelligrew James B

VCB

U.S. Bancorp

USB

S

$1,012,200

8

Sauerland John P

VP,CFO

Progressive

PGR

AS

$913,440

9

Hickey Brian E

VP

M&T Bank

MTB

S

$674,121

10

Lerman Howard

CEO,DIR

Yext

YEXT

AS

$613,053

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.