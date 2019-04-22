Financial ETFs Are No Sure Thing

While the rest of the world was obsessed with the details, or the lack of, in the Mueller report, investors were closely watching reports of another kind. That's right, it's earnings season, and those hoping for some rocket fuel for a sagging rally from the early reporters haven't been disappointed. Among them, the biggest U.S. banks that managed to beat mostly reduced expectations and deliver some much-needed cheer into a market where politically-induced anxiety is decimating the healthcare sector.

With JPMorgan (JPM) and that red-headed stepchild of a rented mule Citigroup up strongly in the last week, it seems like happy days indeed for bank stocks and the ETFs that hold them. Serious inflows to bank funds have been recorded, with the Financial Sector Select SPDR (XLF) pulling in over $1.5 billion in new assets so far in just the second quarter! That may seem like a recipe for future success, but we'd advise investors "banking on banks" in 2019 to check their enthusiasm at the door. Banks might have "beat" in the first quarter, but their net-in-margins (NIM) and future growth will be facing some serious pressure going forward.

XLF Is Not the Fund to Watch:

There's a lot to unpack when it comes to talking about bank stocks, but it's easy to understand why some investors are finding a lot to love about the sector. We've already mentioned the earnings reports where some clear winners like JPMorgan and Bank of America (BAC) managed to beat on earnings and income, thanks to NIM expansion along with cost-cutting measures. That helped take the sting out of falling revenue from the more investment-driven side of the business - like trading and investment banking where falling profits were foreshadowed by layoffs earlier in 2018. Just compare JPM to the disappointment that was BNY Mellon (BK) where there was a serious drop-off in investment services and interest income:

Notice the big gap in JPM's chart on the 12th? That, of course, is from their earnings report where they surprised the analysts with both a beat on the revenue and earnings, thanks in no small part to expanding interest income. But what's interesting is when you compare it to a chart of XLF:

If they look highly correlated, it's because they are! XLF, like all SPDR funds, contains only financial stocks (but not just bank stocks) in the S&P 500 and is market-cap weighted, which means sector heavyweights like JPM make up a huge chunk of the fund. In fact, JPM is the second largest holding at 11.67%, just behind Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B), and more than twice the second strongest performer in the group, Citigroup (NYSE:C) at a mere 5%. In other words, XLF is less a bank fund than a mega-cap financial fund, which is why we'll be focusing our analysis on a more balanced product, SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE), an equally-weighted fund concentrated in just bank stocks.

Feeling the Love:

So, why the love for bank stocks now? Consider the fundamental and sentiment factors, and it's no surprise that bank stocks and bank funds have been catching fire. On the fundamental side, bank stocks have been trading at much more 'reasonable' valuations than the broader market for some time now. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and Citigroup both have trailing P/E ratios of around 10, while JPMorgan is the richly-priced member of the pack at 12.6 compared to the broader S&P 500's trailing P/E of 21.9! Bank stocks typically trade at discount to the market on any number of metrics, but with the rest of the broader market richly valued and bank earnings at least stable with signs of life in loan growth and profitability, it's easy to make a case for better times ahead.

Now, add in the 'sentiment' factors, and the story becomes even more interesting. We use that term to describe a number of contrarian indicators, put/call ratio and short-interest among them, which could signal when investors are becoming too bearish on a fund for its own good. And at the start of 2019, investors weren't just avoiding bank stocks, they were seriously betting against them. Our data showed the P/C ratio and short interest for XLF at elevated levels at the end of the 1st quarter, with the number of shares sold short in the top 10% of all rankings going back to the inception of the fund! A similar pattern emerged for any number of smaller bank funds, showing that a lot of investors were banking on more losses for the sector, not surprising, given how much it stumbled in the second half of March.

If some of the sentiment factors we look at as a contrarian signal are suggesting bank stocks and the broader sector have more room to run, why are we saying to be cautious?

Feeling the Bern?

Yes, we've been waiting to use that section title for some time now, especially in the wake of the devastation being wrought on healthcare stocks as the democratic primary field tosses around the idea of Medicare for all. Politics may spill over into the financial sector, although more through a broad fight over taxation policy than any specific proposal, but that's hardly the crux of our argument to avoid bank funds.

It's true, bank funds have begun making it to the top of our Behavioral High Scorers lists, a large part of that was due to the fact that their momentum scores were already high, but not high enough to take them into overdrive while their sentiment scores got a huge boost from the recent wave of negative investor sentiment.

Look at the chart above comparing KBE to the S&P 500. You can see that that KBE came out of the gate strong at the start of the year only to lose ground to the S&P 500 late in March. Whether due to anxiety over earnings season or bad politics, almost all of the bank funds we track had a near identical breakdown in the second half of March before this latest bout of buying pushed them back to line with the broader market. But that's all this rally has done, push them back to where they're trading with the broader market, but not ahead of it, and in the case of KBE, it's run smack into prior resistance going back to last fall.

But a quick chart review can only tell you so much, our fundamental scores can offer so much more context. Yes, it's true that bank stocks are trading for much more attractive valuations compared to the broader market, although that's not something necessarily to brag about. Bank stocks are typically traded at lower multiples than the market for the clear reason that it's almost impossible to determine what risks any bank larger than a regional one might actual be facing. Leverage is at the heart of the modern banking system, and while 2008 might be considered an extreme example now, the fallout from the financial catastrophe showed that most mega banks and larger financial institutions are highly complicated institutions with liabilities that even an army of accountants would have a hard time deciphering

Since then, most large financial institutions have traded at a discount to the broader market, if not to their own balance sheet. The S&P 500 is currently trading at price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 3.41X versus a low of 1.78% set back in March of 2009. By contrast, JPMorgan is trading at a relatively high P/B of 1.69, high compared to, say, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) at 1x or Citigroup at .95X. Those low levels for individual names feed up to the fund level where even the equally-weighted KBE is trading with a trailing P/B of just 1.33x and guess what? That's still relatively high, at least compared to its past!

KBE's current P/B is trading in the upper third of historical averages, not necessarily at extreme levels just yet, while XLF is only in the upper half of its historic range, although we'd suggest that's somewhat misleading, considering its long track record extends will into the financial bubble of the mid-2000s. KBE, by comparison, only began trading in late 2005. For a better comparison, the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), which began trading in June of 2009, is trading at its peak P/B and almost its peak P/E ratio as are both XLF and KBE. XLF and KBE may both trading at lower P/E multiples than the market, but they're also trading close to historic highs relative to their own past! Because of that, our quant models are giving most bank funds relatively low fundamental scores. And, that could soon be the least of their problems.

It's all about NIM

The headlines over megabank earnings have generally focused on who beat on revenue and earnings and how, whether through cost cutting or "less bad" declines in trading revenue, but that only obscures what's really set the winner and losers apart this quarter. The real story is NIM growth, who has it and whether they're growing their loan portfolio. Call it 'organic growth', and while NIM has been growing quickly for most of the larger banks, recent shifts at the Federal Reserve could put a stop to that and which could have even more drastic repercussions for smaller banks as well.

Overlooked in the exultations about the Fed taking a pause from its monetary tightening has been the fact that the financial sector, specifically, the banks that populate most of it, are among the biggest losers from their decision. The spread between what banks received in interest income versus what they paid out is correlated to changes in the Federal Funds rate, the rate at which banks can lend to each other on an overnight basis. It's one of the Fed's most powerful tools; they have direct control over it, it's easy to adjust and has a very immediate impact and as you can see, directly tied to changes in NIM:

The effective Fed funds rate has risen from a low of .07% in the third quarter of 2015 to the present level of 2.43%, which helped lift the NIM for banks across the country. The total NIM for all banks has risen from 2.99% to 3.35%, a slightly better than 12% increase, but the impact of rising rates was unevenly distributed. The biggest banks, here defined as those with assets greater than $15 billion rose the fastest, going from 2.81% to 3.23%, an almost 15% increase! Smaller banks typically confined to a specific market and already enjoying higher NIM saw much more limited growth. And, it was beating analyst expectations for NIM growth that helped make Citigroup and JPMorgan two of last week's best performers.

In fact, some investors are trying to get ahead of the curve in the fund voted most likely to feel the Fed's pinch, QABA, which was down nearly 1% last week and is significantly trailing KBE in 2019 although some technical analysts could argue that it's setting up an inverse head and shoulders pattern, typically considered bullish. Our viewpoint is a little different, as we see steady outflows of assets from the fund and a distinct lack of rocket fuel, in the form of record-low short interest, to provide the necessary thrust for liftoff. Add in the fact that the fund is trading close to peak valuations despite the lackluster returns and a certain lack of enthusiasm by casual investors is understandable.

Serious bank investors who know QABA will give you even more reasons to be anxious, namely the size of their average holdings. The fund holds over 160 stocks; concentrated in small names that typically make up only a very small percentage of larger funds if they're even included at all. That gives the fund an average market cap of just over $2 billion, compared to $7 billion for KBE and $92 billion for XLF, meaning QABA is heavily exposed to those small banks most likely to lose out from further NIM expansion as the Fed putting its tightening policy on hold. And unlike the megabanks, they can't rely entirely on wealth management or trading revenue to carry the load, meaning the only way to maintain growth is through NIM expansion, and if rates are rising, lowering your credit standards to take on more loans is the most likely way to go.

QABA might prove to be the fund to watch for signs of lowered expectations for the broader sector.

Conclusion:

There's no doubt that bank stocks have enjoyed a strong start to the second quarter, but our concerns over investors future returns come down to two factors. First, they need to consider what kind of fund they're using with XLF essentially a "Big Six" bank fund with Warren Buffett thrown into the mix. Second, investors need to be clear both about why they've done so well and whether they can continue growing their revenue going forward. With growth in NIM likely to be more subdued going forward, can further cost-cutting really deliver the earnings growth investors will need to keep them satisfied?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

