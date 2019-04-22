Rakuten Inc.: Undervalued E-Commerce Giant In The Land Of Rising Sun

Rakuten, Inc. (OTCPK:RKUNY), an e-commerce giant based in Japan, often coined as "the Amazon of Japan", has seen its stock price fall from 2015 highs to lows in late 2018 and into early 2019. The stock has recently started to rise with Pinterest (PINS) and Lyft (LYFT) going public, but the stock is still below its 2015 highs, providing an excellent opportunity for investors to accumulate this profitable internet company.

Free cash flow generation remains strong for Rakuten from its Fintech business segment, which encompasses credit card, banking, securities, and insurance services. Revenue for this segment grew 21% in 4Q 2018 compared to 4Q 2017. Its cash position strengthened further by 200 million JPY in 2018 compared to 2017.

Existing investments in up and coming tech unicorns such as Pinterest and Lyft, as well as the launch of a cryptocurrency exchange in the near term, has put the internet company firmly on a global growth track. Just recently, the IPO of Lyft has provided Rakuten with a $990 million gain. These investments provide a much-needed leap from the current domestic revenue contributions. Free cash flow generation from its moat in Fintech segment provides the much-needed cash firepower to invest in future growth.

Company Summary

Dubbed as the Amazon of Japan, Rakuten Inc. is a full-fledged internet services company, with revenue coming from 2 large categories namely Internet Services and Fintech. All in all, its sprawling internet empire and the online platform provide the following services: Online Shopping, Banking, Credit Card, E-wallet style Payments and Transactions, Travel-related applications, Video Streaming, Fashion, Securities Trading, and Mobile Messaging.

Under its Internet Services offerings, largest profit contributor under its wings would be Rakuten Ichiba, Japan's largest e-commerce site operator and has many localized marketplace portals in different countries such as Europe and Asia. It has a long operating history and is a trusted marketplace service provider in terms of logistics and payments support. Under its Fintech segment lies the stable credit card and banking services, where membership and transaction values have been on an upward trend year-over-year, with the latest being 7.5 trillion JPY worth of transactions processed.

Key Catalysts - Growth Roadmap

The company has set its sights on penetrating Japan's mobile market, by offering its services as a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). Rakuten has been investing in the construction of radio stations and performing trials on its proprietary network, which is 5G compliant. While everything is in the investing stage, this could present many cross-selling opportunities by drawing more users into the Rakuten ecosystem. Rakuten can better deliver its shopping, media, and banking contents to users under the Rakuten network which facilitates higher spending due to convenience. Its large membership base is extremely valuable and continued innovation in product offering is vital to maintain its lead in the highly competitive e-commerce segment. Pricing of mobile plans has long been dominated by Japan's big three telecom companies, but the market should not ignore the potential disruption of Rakuten. By offering a competitive mobile pricing plan, customers, in turn, can enjoy better perks on other service offerings under the myriad service offerings.

Rakuten has a strong operating track record in its banking and credit card segments. As can be seen below, its gross transaction for its flagship cards has been increasing every year for the past 10 years. It is akin to American Express (NYSE:AXP) from the US, where a good brand and attractive retail tie-ups go a long way in retaining customer loyalty. The Rakuten brand is synonymous with reliability and this provides a strong base for cash generation to fund its riskier ventures such as taking minority stakes in upcoming unicorns.

Source: 4Q 2018 Presentation Material

Rakuten is no longer just a local champion in Japan, with heavy expansion into overseas markets. It has done so via building a localized version of its highly successful domestic shopping marketplace. It has even established digital securities service offerings in South East Asian countries, such as Rakuten Trade in Malaysia. Besides full-on business expansion by acquiring complementary businesses and buying out competitors, Rakuten has an investments segment (a tech venture capital-style capital deployment arm), with stakes in notable successful start-ups such as US-based Pinterest and Lyft, as well as Singapore-based Carousell. Its IRR since 2012 has been commendable, standing at 24% at the end of 2018. These risky ventures may provide erratic returns individually but with management having skin in the tech business game, management foresight may prove an added advantage.

Valuation

Source: Google Finance

Rakuten Inc.'s share price has been on a 3-year downward trend since 2015 and is still hovering at a 3-year low. At today's price of $10.71, Rakuten is currently trading at an undemanding valuation of 1.5x sales and P/E of just 12.3x. Its closest competitor Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in contrast is trading at a premium valuation of 4x sales and P/E of 92 times historical earnings. Another competitor to Rakuten in the credit card business would be Aeon Financial Service Co Ltd. (OTC:AEOJF) (TYO: 8570), trading at 1.4x sales and a P/E of 12.51. To put it in perspective, Rakuten has the solid backing of its cards business and the growth potential of internet businesses and is trading at a healthy valuation level in line with its cards business peer and way undemanding valuation compared to its internet peer. Five-year free cash flow CAGR stands at a robust growth rate of 25%.

The Bottom Line

Higher year on year free cash flow generation and strong underlying brands in the cards business could be a strong boon to Rakuten Inc.'s stock price in the short to mid term. Its underlying investments and solid bread and butter business are two twin boosters propelling Rakuten Inc.'s growth story over the long term. Investors looking for a strong company with great growth prospects at a good price should use today's share price weakness to start accumulating this undervalued e-commerce player.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RKUNY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Although we do significant research and due diligence, we are not always right with our predictions or recommendations. This also applies to our grammar; please excuse any typos you may find. This article is free to readers with the purpose of assisting with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking and discussion. This article is for educational purposes only; we have not considered your specific situation and we are not your investment fiduciary.