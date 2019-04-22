Tivity And Nutrisystem: Synergies Undervalued

By Federico D'Anna and Stefan Larsen

Unless you're close to retirement, you've probably never heard of SilverSneakers or its provider Tivity Health (TVTY), which lost 32% of its market cap in just one day with the announcement that it was going to acquire weight management firm Nutrisystem (NTRI). The acquisition decision of Tivity CEO, Donato Tramuto, has so far nullified years of enlightened management, during which the CEO turned a company, once capital intensive and unprofitable, into a Mecca for shareholders. This acquisition destroyed almost $1 billion worth of value despite the fact that Nutrisystem shareholders only received a premium of about $285 million, with top management citing $35 million of immediate cost synergies. In the aftermath of all this dramatic price action and in light of these circumstances, an opportunity may have arisen for investors interested in the vigorous wellness industry to make a play. Revenue diversification, complementary sales expertise, and growing political incentives are only few of the elements making the acquisition valuable. Yet, investors seem to be attributing a higher weight to the two major risks of the operation: the debt burden and customer concentration risks. Therefore, before anyone can move into this special situation confidently, let us expand on the reason the current situation may not reflect a realistic valuation.

The Wellness Industry

Years ago, Paul Zane Pilzer published a book named The Wellness Revolution, where he estimated the value of the wellness industry to be around $500 billion. When he adjusted the valuation in his following book, The New Wellness Revolution, he still fell short of the actual value despite a six-fold upward revision. By 2017, the global wellness economy had been valued at $4.2 trillion; it continues to expand faster than global economic growth.

Tivity's model is situated in the workplace wellness industry and, in economic terms, the size of the industry can be measured by looking at the expenditures made by employers to improve employee wellness. Despite the significant growth of expenditures in the last few years, reflecting the shift in employers' mentality towards wellness expenditures as a means of cost-saving, this market is still very small when compared to a $500 billion a year economic burden due to a sickly workforce with all the direct and indirect costs arising from a lack of productivity and medical bills. Much of the spending in this industry is concentrated in North America and Europe, motivated by the desire to lower healthcare costs and increase competitiveness. Since the healthcare burden is mostly borne by employers in the United States, U.S. companies have the strongest incentives to control the otherwise unsustainable escalation of U.S. medical costs whilst also improving the productivity of employees.

This need to control healthcare costs is actually more than just important, it's vital. In fact, in 2005, provisions of health benefits exceeded profits for the Fortune 500's largest corporations, putting their viability in question. Wellness may be the only solution to situations like these, as it's focused on increasing fitness and preventing disease rather than simply responding to disease with over-priced medication and traditional healthcare services (The New Wellness Revolution). This massively bolsters the value proposition of Tivity Health and Nutrisystem's services. Improving eating habits and promoting an active lifestyle are both viable paths to curb down these costs.

Additionally, it can be noticed that most of the latest products, services, technologies, and innovations in wellness are catering to the wealthiest consumers and developing in market niches rather than broadly. In a free market, private actors have the right to pursue whichever segment they consider profitable. Yet, in this case, the choice to follow the proverbial yellow brick road is backed by strong population trends. Millionaires are the fastest-growing minority in the USA and the developed world today. As income increases, growing wealth finds a valuable companion in the desire for fitness and health to enjoy that wealth with. With these trends, services like Tivity's, and especially NTRI's, should see some secular tailwinds.

As a last note on the wellness industry, we should also mention that it is very competitive due to several substitute weight loss products and methodologies, be it running bracelets, gyms, step trackers, and so forth. Additionally, what constitutes "wellness" and a "good lifestyle" is subject to a lot of debate, leading to variable rigor in wellness solutions offered to consumer markets. Consumers will often be paying for peace of mind and lack of hassle rather than results when it comes to healthier living, one of the reasons why Planet Fitness (PLNT) has had such a strong run in terms of revenue growth. Hence, firms like NTRI, which are focused on consumer markets, also have to compete with less effective but also less jarring programs and lifestyle changes. However, as in anything, the paradigm will eventually shift to people being more interested in what actually works, which should favour Tivity/NTRI offerings.

A Look at Tivity and Nutrisystem

Before we assess the merger, it is worth spending a couple of words on the actors that will be on stage, beginning with Tivity, which primarily focuses on improving health within the senior population. This niche is particularly interesting since every day 11,000 individuals in the U.S. turn 65 and become eligible for the Tivity SilverSneakers program. Their offer includes:

SilverSneakers: A senior fitness program for members of Medicare Advantage

A senior fitness program for members of Medicare Advantage Prime Fitness: A fitness facility access program

A fitness facility access program WholeHealth Living: Complementary services offered through partners

The first is the crown jewel of the company and the books reflect its dominance: SilverSneakers comprises 80.4% of total revenue, followed by Prime with 16.7%.

In the model presented for the merger, Tivity represents the "calories out" phase. Through their intricate web of affiliates and locations, their value proposition consists of helping reduce spending on healthcare due to medical issues driven by a sedentary lifestyle; getting old people off the couch and into gyms. Here comes the interesting part, crucial for understanding the rationale of the merger. Health plans heavily rely on companies such as Tivity to improve the health condition of their customers and hence improve their margins. This reliance is mutual with 45% of Tivity revenues derived from three health insurance companies: Humana (HUM), UnitedHealth (UNH) and BCBSA (TVTY 10-K Risk Factors).

As for Nutrisystem, they are a company that has operated in the wellness industry for over 40 years. Nutrisystem uses data analytics to offer personalized nutrition solutions. Tailoring their offer to each individual customer, they are able to enhance engagement and loyalty. Products are tasty and require minimum effort on the customer-side when confronted with measurement and actual preparation. No counts of calories nor points. Customers are provided with breakfast, lunch, dinner, and snacks, all of which run through an auto-delivery program. The biggest breakthrough was the recent launch of a genetic-based product that uses proprietary algorithms to provide an integrated and personalized action plan focused on eating behaviours, nutrition, and metabolism (NTRI 10-K Business).

Let's get down to the numbers now. The company appears solid financially: revenue for 2018 was $691 million and adjusted EBITDA came in at $104.1 million for a solid EBITDA margin of 15%. It should be noted that NTRI disappointed in terms of sales with a slight decline YoY, something merger critics are likely going to see as the reason for NTRI shareholders to take the cash. However, what is very compelling - and important for the merger - is that NTRI has a CCC of 22 days, which is quite exemplary for a company that turns over inventory to make money and which derives the majority of its revenues from the actual selling of food items (NTRI 10-K Financial Statements).

In the model presented for the merger, Nutrisystem represents the "calories in" phase. The company's current product line offers customers many meal choices, all clinically tested, with more than 150 foods and plans. Plans include comprehensive counseling options from trained weight loss coaches, registered dietitians, and certified diabetes educators. These can be customized to specific dietary needs and preferences including the Nutrisystem D program for people with Type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes. The company also has the ability to reach for individuals who are simply looking to simplify their meal preparation without trading off quality or health (NTRI 10-K Our Products).

The Merger

The two companies look highly complementary. It is pointless to spend an hour sweating in the gym if on the way home you stop by a fast-food drive-in to get a double cheeseburger and a diet coke. A healthy lifestyle and self-starvation sound like an oxymoron too. The merger has, in fact, been marketed along these lines with the calories in and calories out equation, but the market is evidently not convinced.

In the words of Dawn Zier, CEO of Nutrisystem, this acquisition can "change the paradigm for health and wellness and provide significant upside growth opportunities in the coming years". Health plans are starting to ask for more well-rounded solutions and the Tivity-Nutrisystem binomial fits the bill. Tivity Health has access to health insurance companies, a channel that is surrounded by significant entry barriers, which it can now give NTRI access to for revenue synergies. There are also other factors that may yield revenue synergies:

Twenty-five percent of the NTRI database is eligible for SilverSneakers and the rest is a potential target for Prime Fitness (TVTY Q4 Conference Call).

The two customer bases have overlapping interests.

Diversifying the TVTY portfolio and increasing its scale will benefit stakeholders and lead to value capture: better solutions and lower medical costs.

Acquisition creates a new independent revenue stream and significant potential growth opportunities.

The introduction of a previously lacking direct-to-consumer marketing team for Tivity.

It is well documented in corporate finance literature that revenue synergies don't reliably come to pass. Nevertheless, with an overwhelming number of factors lending themselves to revenue synergies in this merger, we should keep in mind that at least some are likely to be realized, although their exact number is uncertain.

There are additional reasons why this merger makes sense. As we mentioned before, TVTY derives approximately half of its revenues from only three health insurance providers. This concentrated customer base represents a big potential threat to the profitability of the company. As the contracts get close to maturity, this creates a lot of uncertainty around the ability of TVTY to continue and deliver the numbers. If it becomes generally economical, nothing prevents health plans from integrating similar services to Tivity's into their activities.

United Healthcare seems to be the only one among the three that has seen a reason to act on this vertical integration, consequently pulling clients away from TVTY, providing those beneficiaries with offerings from wholly-owned Optum. Revenue from United Health is estimated to be around $60 million, of which one-third is expected to be lost in the near future (TVTY 10-K Risk Factors). In the event of further consolidation by the health plans, considering the lack of a proper direct-to-consumer marketing strategy, Tivity has an acute revenue diversification problem with few resources to adapt. The Nutrisystem acquisition, similar to the deal offering Walmart associates Tivity's Prime Fitness service, serves to dilute these health plans as part of the customer base by gaining new customers and expanding into new consumer markets.

Nutrisystem has very developed direct-to-consumer marketing competencies. It also has a similar-minded consumer pool: people looking to improve their physical well-being. Thus, the acquisition would also supplement Tivity's marketing weakness in this particular area, as well as yield potential cross-selling opportunities with the introduction of Tivity products into new markets. In addition to the company being able to provide a more comprehensive wellness experience, namely through calories in and out, we see that this acquisition is, in fact, more appropriate than what markets lead you to believe. We would be remiss, however, to not note that there are some aspects that may have investors justifiably antsy.

Tivity is capital light, and as a result of the transaction, the leverage is estimated to surge to 5.0x debt/EBITDA by Moody's. Nonetheless, they intend to pay down the outstanding debt with the free cash flow from the combined company. The plan according to the CFO is to aggressively tackle the debt, targeting a leverage ratio of fewer than 3.5 times by the end of 2020 and fewer than 2.5 times by the end of 2021. Despite it being very ambitious, it looks theoretically within their reach given the cash generative properties of both businesses and positive secular growth. However, if customer concentration threats manifest themselves, Tivity may not be able to do its part to maintain the financial health of the combined entity, especially under the heavy debt load.

The amount of debt exposes the company to interest rate risk, inconvenient in an era of ending QE.

Acquisitions often destroy value for acquirers, due to issues ranging from execution to over-payment. Although the NTRI valuation doesn't seem completely excessive, it isn't remarkably cheap by any means, so over-payment may certainly end up being the case, especially if the economy takes a long-expected dive. Execution, likewise, could end up being a problem since there are a lot of predicted synergies that would need to be realized.

Acquisitions cause a distortion of the economics of the business, allowing for gimmickry. Investors will have a lot less visibility over the long-term viability of the combined entity for quite a while after integration efforts begin, due to all sorts of associated capitalizations, restructuring costs, and write-downs that will make key long-term forecasts hard to determine (Financial Shenanigans).

Health Reform

Before we actually assess the market's reaction to the acquisition, it is worth addressing the health reform, given that the majority of TVTY revenues are tied to government provisions coming through Medicare Advantage. TVTY's core revenues come from SilverSneakers, provided, as previously mentioned, within Medicare Advantage Plans. During the Trump administration, a lot of turmoil has surrounded the healthcare system. Specifically, the discussion has revolved around how the services are to be covered, delivered, and reimbursed (TVTY 10-K Governmental Regulation).

The federal government spent nearly $1.1 trillion on healthcare in the 2018 fiscal year, of which, Medicare claimed roughly $583 billion. It is no wonder that the President has signed an executive order that directs agencies to minimize "economic and regulatory burdens" on the ACA. As the budget decreases, health plans will look for alternatives, more economical substitutes for services SilverSneakers, whether through developing these services organically or acquiring subsidiaries in this highly competitive industry. In the near future, consolidation of the healthcare industry represents a factor to look after, since acquisitions may be a quick way for health plans to get a hold of wellness competencies.

The value proposition deriving from the merger is what's missing in the market's assessment, and the timing is particularly important in this case. As United Healthcare is consolidating its position as a standalone institution, Tivity cannot afford to lose further revenues from its core customers. The term of the contract with United Healthcare continues through December 31, 2020. Adding two new pieces to the mosaic of revenues will allow the management team to conduct negotiations in a more relaxed way, strong of its new and unique value proposition.

Valuing the Acquisition

Making an investment decision around an acquisition as a fulcrum is an important part of Mauboussin's expectations investing framework. The process begins with the assumption that both the target and the acquirer are fairly valued before the announcement of the acquisition. Whether or not the acquirer is a long or short after the acquisition announcement depends on the market's reaction, and what that reaction implies about the present value of synergies. A very high market implied PV of synergies means that markets are optimistic about an acquisition, possibly over-optimistic, in which case the acquirer would become a short candidate. Conversely, a low or negative market-implied value of synergies constitutes a possible long candidate, where the complementarities of an acquisition are not being properly appreciated by the market. The market-implied value of synergies is determined by the following formula:

Market implied PV of synergies = value change from an M&A deal + acquisition premium + costs from greater leverage if applicable

Where the value change is almost always negative and the acquisition premium almost always positive.

From the day before the acquisition announcement to today, a quarter later, the value of Tivity has dropped by almost $1 billion. The acquisition premium paid for NTRI is equal to $285 million. We also need to evaluate the impact that leveraging has had on the company which will make up at least some of the massive difference between $1 billion and $285 million. The cost in consideration will be the present value of costs related to an elevated risk profile, meaning the lost value from a higher discount rate.

The acquisition will require Tivity to increase its liabilities by $1.18 billion. This means that based on book values, Tivity's D/E ratio rises to 3.19. Given that most of these bonds have 5 years till maturity, and the current 5-year risk-free rate is 2.31%, applying a premium of 4% from the Bank of New York Quarterly Review for B2 bonds gives us a cost of debt of 6.31%. Using the following CAPM assumptions, conservatively estimating Tivity's incremental investment at a total of 60% of incremental sales, and assuming sustained operating margins, the business' value declines by a quantity between $100 million and $300 million at various points within an assumed 4-year growth appreciation period given wellness industry level growth (6.5%).

Table 1: Leveraged CAPM Inputs

Cost of Debt 0.049849 Yield to Maturity on LT Bond 0.0631 Debt Weight 0.761337 Cost of Equity 0.08362 Equity Weight 0.238663 Risk Free Rate 0.0231 Market Premium 0.055 Beta 1 Cash Tax Rate 0.21 Tax Rate 0.21 Last Year's Sales 606299 Sales Growth Rate 0.065 Operating Margin 0.22 Incremental Fixed Capital Rate 0.3 Working Capital Investment Rate 0.3 WACC 0.049939 Threshold Margin 0.213325

Table 2: Tivity valuations with Leveraged CAPM inputs

YEAR 1 2 3 4 Sales 645708.4 687679.5 732378.65 779983.262 Operating Profit 142055.9 151289.5 161123.3 171596.318 NOPAT 112224.1 119518.7 127287.41 135561.091 Incremental fixed-capital investment 11822.83 12591.31 13409.75 14281.3837 Working capital investment 11822.83 12591.31 13409.75 14281.3837 FCF 88578.47 94336.07 100467.91 106998.324 PV of FCF 84471.33 85790.69 87130.655 88491.5479 Total PV of FCF 84471.33 170262 257392.68 345884.229 PV of Residual Value 2201092 2235471 2270387 2305848.19 Corporate Value 2285564 2405733 2527779.7 2651732.42 Non-operating Assets 1933 1934 1935 1936 Debt 1235388 1235388 1235388 1235388 SHAREHOLDER VALUE 1.052109 1.172279 1.2943267 1.41828042

Table 3: Tivity valuations before assuming leverage for acquisition (when it had no debt)

YEAR 1 2 3 4 Sales 645708.4 687679.5 732378.65 779983.262 Operating Profit 142055.9 151289.5 161123.3 171596.318 NOPAT 112224.1 119518.7 127287.41 135561.091 Incremental fixed-capital investment 11822.83 12591.31 13409.75 14281.3837 Working capital investment 11822.83 12591.31 13409.75 14281.3837 FCF 88578.47 94336.07 100467.91 106998.324 PV of FCF 82161.64 81163.29 80177.079 79202.8463 Total PV of FCF 82161.64 163324.9 243502.01 322704.86 PV of Residual Value 1332834 1316639 1300640.5 1284836.42 Corporate Value 1414996 1479964 1544142.5 1607541.28 Non-operating Assets 1933 1933 1933 1933 Debt 55388 55388 55388 55388 SHAREHOLDER VALUE 1.361541 1.426509 1.4906875 1.55408628

Wrap Up

Even if we assume an upper bound of value loss resulting from greater leverage, the market is still implying a substantially negative PV of synergies of about $400 million. In light of the fact that Nutrisystem and Tivity have some evident synergy opportunities from greater revenue diversification, complementary sales competencies, similar target markets yielding cross-selling opportunities and immediately realizable cost synergies, an implied PV of synergies well into negative territory does not seem reasonable. Furthermore, both companies are likely to continue experiencing growing markets over a secular period as the value proposition of wellness in an environment where both the incumbent food industry and healthcare industry are generating massive household costs becomes more widely understood. Of course, the markets don't give out free lunches, not easily at least. Tivity's big hit is a reflection of the risks associated not only with the base Tivity business but also from the acquisition itself. Acquisition risks, including failed execution efforts, over-payment, and agency costs from greater latitude in acquisition and post-acquisition accounting, are definitely a real threat to shareholders buying even at the current price. Likewise, consolidation by health plans also constitutes a substantial risk to Tivity's revenue streams, that in light of a rather heavy debt-load, could seriously undermine the combined entity's financial health, even with the diversification benefits from the NTRI acquisition. However, assuming that the companies were quite fairly valued before, markets have remarkably low confidence in the synergy opportunities, and we believe that this undervaluation is sufficient to cover for the many risks. Therefore, in our estimation, Tivity Health is a buy.

