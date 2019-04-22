Ionis's Spinraza Still Bests Novartis's Zolgensma

Novartis's 8.7 billion bet

Last year Novartis (NVS) made waves by acquiring the gene therapy company AveXis for an astounding 8.7 billion dollars, setting in motion a rush of additional buyouts in this therapeutic space including Spark Therapeutics (4.8 billion) and Nightstar Therapeutics (800 million). This earth-shattering price tag was likely for AxeXis's spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) AAV gene therapy asset AVXS-101 (which will be marketed by Novartis under the Zolgensma name). The excitement around Zolgensma was mainly predicted on a small, 15 patient Phase 1 trial (called START) which showed disease stabilization and functional improvements in type I SMA patients, potentially providing the first legitimate competitor to Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis's (IONS) SMA therapeutic blockbuster, Spinraza. Indeed, Novartis is expecting FDA approval for Zolgensma next month, with a price tag that could reach 4-5 million dollars.

Novartis's STR1VE data: Inferior to Spinraza NURTURE data

Last week Novartis released additional data on Zolgensma from its Phase 3 STR1VE trial which sent Ionis shares tumbling more than 13%. While media reaction was mostly glowing there was little mention of how this data would alter the future competitive landscape between Zolgensma and Spinraza. So why did investors punish Ionis? The primary reason may have simply been the replication of efficacy data in unique patient cohort since the original phase 1 trial only included 15 patients. Importantly, while this data may increase the probability of a future regulatory approval it appears to be a net negative in terms of convincing pediatric neurologists to prescribe Zolgensma over Spinraza, the current standard-of-care.

If we compare the data (published and unpublished) from the Spinraza ENDEAR, Phase 2, and NURTURE, against the Zolgensma START and STR1VE trials, we can see that Spinraza's NURTURE data is still the clear leader with patients achieving near perfect CHOP-INTEND (a functional grading scale for SMA) scores. Additionally Zolgensma's efficacy data in the STR1VE seems to have weakened relative to the earlier START trial, with CHOP-INTEND increases of 11.8 and 24.6, respectively. We will have to wait until Novartis releases the complete peer-reviewed data package to get a better sense as to what's happened between these two trials but I doubt Novartis executives were popping the champagne with this result.

'Time is brain'

One aspect that stands out in this chart is the idea that earlier intervention likely maximizes to chance to stave off disability in SMA patients. As the NURTURE trial demonstrated, if treatment is initiated prior to the appearance of symptoms function can be preserved remarkably well. This phenomenon follows with what we know about the pathogenesis of the disease: a deficiency in SMN protein leads to selective death of motor neurons and subsequent weakness or paralysis in patients. To put this simply, once these neurons are gone Spinraza and Zolgensma (which work by increasing SMN levels and preventing death of motor neurons) won't have any effect.

The question becomes: Can Zolgensma match Spinraza if administered earlier in the disease course? Novartis intends to answer this question with their ongoing SPRINT trial in pre-symptomatic patients. Unfortunately there a few elements that are working against them. The first is that the START and STR1VE trial patients were quite young, leaving little opportunity for earlier intervention. In fact, the first 6 patients in the trial had an average age of 3.2 months (with Novartis currently concealing the age in the remainder of the cohort). Based on the natural history of SMA its possible that Novartis has already been treating many patients near the pre-symptomatic level.

Anti-AAV antibodies: a major barrier to AAV gene therapies

Additionally Novartis may be contending with a significant biological barrier if they try to dose too early: placental-transferred maternal IgG antibody against AAV9, Novartis's viral vector. Since AAV9 is wild, non-synthetic virus, most adults (including mothers of SMA infants) already have immunity to it (including antibodies against AAV9) due to prior exposure. In utero these antibodies are transferred to the fetus and their presence would inactivate Zolgensma. Fortunately these maternal antibodies are only present in the fetus transiently, with a half-life of ~3 weeks. The eventual clearance of these anti-AAV9 antibodies ultimately allows for Novartis to dose patients, but its important to realize that these antibodies will almost certainly present a considerable challenge in Novartis's pre-symptomatic SPRINT trial (especially given that some type 1 patients already show symptoms at birth).

Novartis may run into antibody issues in another aspect of Zolgensma treatment. Currently, Novartis touts Zolgensma as a 'single injection, one-time treatment for SMA.' While many have interpreted this comment to mean long-term or even life-long therapeutic persistence, there is very little data to suggest that this will be the case. Unfortunately the majority of patients from the original Zolgensma START trial are now on Spinraza therapy so it may be several more years until we can see data from a long-term cohort of Zolgensma-only patients. However Novartis's statement may actually be correct for another reason: The development of anti-AAV9 antibodies after the administration of Zolgensma likely means that re-administration of Zolgensma is impossible. In fact in their New England Journal of Medicine article AveXis trial scientists stated that antibodies to the virus may be a major issue for their AAV-based gene therapy. If Zolgensma wanes over time, patients will need to turn to Spinraza to maintain their motor neurons and function. In this 'ticking time bomb' scenario the onus is on the neurologist to rapidly recognize the clinical signs of waning Zolgensma treatment and begin Spinraza because, as I mentioned earlier, once the patient's motor neurons are lost, they gone!

Trial deaths

Along with the first look at the STR1VE efficacy data last week Novartis disclosed that there was one patient death in the Zolgensma treatment group. In their statement Novartis said, “Preliminary findings indicate this occurred in the context of a severe respiratory infection followed by neurological complications in a symptomatic SMA Type 1 patient, and was deemed possibly related to treatment by the investigator," helping to alleviate safety concerns related to Zolgensma treatment. However over the weekend, and just a few days after this first disclosure, Novartis had to provide an update on a second patient death in the Zolgensma STR1VE-EU trial. While it's important to point out that the cause of this patient's death has yet to be determined, this new development certainly casts a dark cloud over Zolgensma. In a potential worst case scenario it may lead to regulators delaying Zolgensma approval until safety can be firmly established in a larger patient cohort.

Conclusions

AxeXis and Novartis have claimed that Zolgensma will be competitive against Spinraza. Unfortunately Zolgensma has yet to best the efficacy data from the Spinraza NURTURE trial. It has yet to demonstrate the long-term, multi-year persistence that would justify a (potential) multi-million dollar price tag for a 'one and done' treatment. It has yet to demonstrate a clear safety profile in patients. At this point Biogen and Ionis's Spinraza franchise looks safe from the Zolgensma threat.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.