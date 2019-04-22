RCS: Income Stream Recently Cut

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) as an investment option at its current market price. Since 2019 began, RCS has seen a consistent climb higher, along with most of the high-yield market. However, the stock has abruptly turned around in the short-term, as RCS was included in PIMCO's latest round of distribution cuts, sending the share price markedly lower. Despite the drop in both current income and share price, RCS still trades at a sizable premium to NAV, which makes the fund look quite risky on the surface. Furthermore, the agency MBS market, while performing pretty strongly over the past few years, seems to be underperforming the non-agency MBS sector. With mortgage defaults low and the American homeowner continuing to benefit from strong jobs numbers and rising wages, investors seem willing to reach for yield in non-agency debt, which could limit the gains in the agency sector going forward.

Background

First, a little about RCS. It is a closed-end fund whose objective is "to generate a level of income that's higher than that generated by high-quality, intermediate-term U.S. debt securities. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation." The majority of its portfolio consists of mortgage debt and US government bonds. Currently, the fund is trading at $9.70/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.0612/share, which translates to an annual yield of 7.57%. I covered RCS back in January, and reiterated a bearish outlook on the fund. Since that time, RCS's performance has been exactly flat, falling $.20/share in market price while returning an identical amount in distributions. While not "bad" on the surface, it compares against many PIMCO CEF funds that have seen strong gains in that same time period. With that in mind, I wanted to do a follow-up review to see if my outlook on RCS warranted a change. After careful consideration, I continue to view RCS in a negative light, and I will explain why in detail below.

UNII Report - Not Providing Much Comfort

To begin, I want to cover RCS's current income production. Given the distribution cuts that many PIMCO CEFs, including RCS, experienced recently, this continues to be an area of paramount importance. In fact, this area is particularly painful for RCS, as the fund saw its distribution drop from $.072/share to $.0612/share, which represents a 15% drop in current income and went in to effect this month.

With this in mind, I want to critically examine RCS's current income metrics to see if it is possible to argue that the fund warrants such an expensive price. While the drop in the distribution is certainly painful short-term, strong UNII figures could give investors renewed confidence going forward. However, after a review of PIMCO's April UNII report, RCS still seems to be struggling to earn income in the short-term.

To illustrate, consider RCS's UNII stats during my January review, listed below:

Now, let us consider the same metrics, which came out last week (4/15):

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, the figures are largely the same, with the exception of the UNII balance decreasing by another $.01/share.

My takeaway here is, while this report is not terrible, it does not have a lot to give us confidence either. The UNII balance continues to be negative, which is clearly part of the reason for the recent distribution cut. Furthermore, while the distribution coverage ratio is indeed over 90%, that does not seem to warrant a 37% premium. While I would view this coverage ratio as sufficient in order to meet RCS's new, decreased distribution, the negative UNII balance continues to leave the fund with little room for error. With other PIMCO CEFs trading at cheaper valuations, registering positive UNII, and not having suffered distribution cuts, I would not consider RCS a smart investment choice at the moment.

Valuation - Still Crazy

A second point on RCS is, unsurprisingly, the fund's valuation. Sitting at a premium of over 37% to NAV, RCS has moved from being the second most expensive PIMCO CEF in January to the most expensive today. This, quite frankly, surprises me, especially considering there are many PIMCO CEFs that did not see their income stream cut, yet trade at cheaper valuations. While RCS has experienced a share price correction, it has not been too profound, considering the large premium that still exists.

In fairness to RCS, I should point out that a premium of this size is typically a non-starter for me. Even if the fund had not seen a distribution cut, I would likely caution against positions for that reason alone. However, in order to be as objective as possible, I want to illustrate what this level of premium means for a fund like RCS, in isolation. To do so, I have compiled some relevant metrics related to the fund's NAV, illustrated in the chart below:

Current Premium To NAV 37.2% Premium in January 41.2% 1-year Premium Average 36.4% 1-year Premium High 50.4% 1-year Premium Low 24.5% Number of PIMCO CEFs with premiums > 30 2 (out of 21)

Source: PIMCO (with calculations made by Author)

As you can see, RCS certainly looks expensive on the surface, but the fact is the fund is actually trading right around its one-year average, and well below its one-year high. Notably, the fund has also seen its premium decline since January, making it a relatively cheaper option since my last review.

That said, the larger story, I believe, is that RCS clearly has the ability to trade much lower than its current level. Furthermore, those one-year statistics are taking into account an income stream that is 15% higher than where it sits today. For me, logic indicates that RCS will have a hard time trading at former premium levels, when its current income is worth less than it was for the past 12 months. While investors could continue to gamble on the fund in the short-term, I suspect the fund will have a difficult time maintaining a price at the top of its short-term trading range, given the negative implications of a distribution cut. Furthermore, considering RCS is one of only two funds that trade above a 30% premium level, there are multiple options that are significantly less expensive to buy at current levels. With this high premium price and declining income stream, RCS just simply does not offer a compelling value proposition.

Uptick in Agency MBS Issuance

I now want to turn our focus to the underlying assets within RCS to gain a better understanding of what is driving fund performance. Specifically, for this review, I will focus on the Agency MBS market, which makes up almost 60% of the fund's portfolio, as illustrated in the chart below:

Source: PIMCO

While this figure is down from over 64% in January, it still represents a very large portion of RCS, and is therefore an important area to examine when evaluating the fund as an investment option.

To start, I want to first comment on the relative performance of RCS against other PIMCO CEFs with a slightly different make-up. To compare, I want to illustrate the year-to-date NAV gains of RCS compared to alternative PIMCO CEFs which hold the bulk of their mortgage debt in non-agency backed securities. The chart below displays the NAV gains of selected funds, all of which have large percentage weightings in the non-agency MBS space, with little exposure to agency MBS. These funds are the Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), Dynamic Credit and Mortgage Income Fund (PCI), Dynamic Income Fund (PDI), and Income Opportunity Fund (PKO):

Fund YTD NAV Gain % of Agency MBS % of Non-Agency MBS RCS 2.0% 60% 17% PTY 4.9% 2% 32% PCI 3.4% 1% 47% PDI 2.2% 2% 53% PKO 3.1% 1% 40%

Source: PIMCO

As you can see, all of the funds best RCS when it comes to NAV gains this year. And the metric they all have in common a much higher weighting towards non-agency MBS.

Of course, this is not the only factor that could explain the short-term outperformance, but it is a telling sign. Furthermore, there are reasons to suggest this is playing a crucial role. One, as the housing market continues to look very strong, investors seem comfortable continuing to reach for yield in the mortgage debt space. With defaults low, even in the high-yield corner of the market, investors continue to place a premium on the inherently riskier non-agency debt, which are securities issued by private institutions (not by government agencies). The point to keep in mind here is these mortgages typically do not conform to the requirements (in terms of documentation or loan-to-value ratios, etc.) for inclusion in mortgage-backed securities issued by agencies such as Fannie Mae (OTC:FDDXD) or Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC). Therefore, these mortgages are typically seen as riskier, because they likely are given to investors with lower credit scores, and do not have the agency backing.

With that in mind, many investors may decide that agency MBS are the right move for them, and RCS by extension. While year-to-date performance is clearly on the non-MBS side, that does not mean it will last forever, and investors may also be willing to sacrifice some potential gains for the relative safety the agency MBS provide.

However, there is a second point on why agency MBS are underperforming this year - supply. With employment figures improving and wages moving higher, more home-buyers are finding themselves with the credentials to obtain agency-backed mortgages, and lenders are so far happy to provide them. This has increased the supply of available agency MBS for investors over the past few years, as illustrated in the graph below:

Source: Guggenheim

As you can see, the outstanding amount of agency MBS has steadily increased over the past few years. While this is also true of other types of debt, it does reflect why there would be some price pressure on these assets within RCS's portfolio.

Of course, it is worth pointing out that this asset class has been performing very well as the housing market has improved, and investor appetite for mortgage debt has risen as a result. In fact, I have been advocating buying agency and non-agency MBS for some time now, and that has been an investment theme that has paid dividends over time. With that in mind, I am not saying that investors should view agency MBS negatively as a whole here, nor should they purposely avoid this investment type. What I am saying is that non-agency seems to be outperforming, given investors' current risk-on appetite. Further, with the increase in issuance, funds like RCS that are heavily weighted towards agency MBS could see their NAVs climb less quickly, if investor demand does not rise to meet the rising supply. My conclusion here would be to invest in this category through funds that are offering value in other ways, aside from just exposure to agency MBS. I do not believe RCS offers this value, hence my reluctance to recommend it.

Bottom Line

RCS had seen a strong start to 2019, only to face a serious setback with a distribution cut. While some investors may view the share price drop on the back of this announcement as a buying opportunity, I would caution against that viewpoint for multiple reasons. One, the fund still trades at a very expensive valuation, and actually holds the title for highest premium within the PIMCO family, which is not an attractive measurement. Two, income production is still less than stellar. While the distribution cut should help bring the fund's current income more in line with what it has stated it would pay, the high premium the fund trades at tells me the income figures should be much stronger than they are to justify that price. Three, agency MBS appears to be underperforming the non-agency MBS category, which gives me additional incentive to put my money to work with alternative PIMCO funds. Therefore, I continue to view RCS's risk profile in a negative light, and reiterate my "avoid" recommendation of this fund.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.