Atlassian: Big Valuation Starting To Bite

Atlassian could also be impacted by the successful IPO of Zoom. While primarily a video conferencing company, Zoom is also a popular collaboration tool.

A pricing change last fall could also have pulled in billings from FY20, implying risk for the coming year.

This is a rare move for a stock that is typically a crowd-pleaser during earnings releases. Last quarter, Atlassian popped 10% on earnings.

It's a rare day when shares of Atlassian (TEAM), the Australian software vendor behind a suite of collaboration and project management tools, sinks on earnings. After reporting Q3 results and releasing Q4 guidance, Atlassian's stock dropped nearly 10% - the exact opposite reaction that investors had to Atlassian's last quarter. A glance at the headline figures wouldn't tell the whole story - as per usual, Atlassian beat Wall Street's targets handsomely on both the top and bottom lines, and its Q4 guidance was above expectations for revenue - which, in my view, offsets the slight miss on the EPS forecast.

Data by YCharts

Let's quickly dive deeper into Atlassian's most recent results. See the company's earnings summary below:

Figure 1. Atlassian 3Q19 results Source: Atlassian Q3 earnings release

Revenues grew 38% y/y to $309.3 million, smashing Wall Street's estimates of $304.6 million (+36% y/y) by a two-point margin, and showing only one point of sequential deceleration relative to last quarter's growth rate of 39% y/y. Operating margins fell slightly to -9% versus -5% in the year-ago quarter, but nevertheless Atlassian's pro forma EPS of $0.21 still beat Wall Street's expectations of $0.18.

At this juncture, investors are asking two questions: first, if Atlassian's results were this good, what's behind the precipitous fall in Atlassian shares; and second, is this a buying opportunity? Let's cut to the chase: despite the sharp drop in a perennially expensive stock, investors should still stay on the sidelines here.

What's ailing Atlassian stock?

In my view, there are two drivers behind Atlassian's fall from grace, neither of which will cease being headwinds in the short term. The first is valuation, a risk I had pinpointed on this stock since last quarter. Alongside names like Workday (WDAY), ServiceNow (NOW), and Adobe (ADBE), Atlassian belongs to a rarefied breed of SaaS stock that has always maintained a huge valuation and nearly never fails to impress investors with every quarterly release. That big valuation seems to be catching up with the stock now.

At Atlassian's post-earnings share price of ~$102, the stock is trading at a market cap of $24.42 billion. After netting out $1.77 billion of cash on its balance sheet and $845 million of long-term debt, the company has an enterprise value of $23.50 billion.

In the next fiscal year (FY20), which begins in July, Wall Street is expecting Atlassian to post revenues of $1.53 billion (per Yahoo Finance),representing 27% y/y growth over FY19's midpoint revenue guidance of $1.206 billion. This indicates that Atlassian is trading at a mammoth valuation of 15.4x EV/FY20 revenues. Very few software companies - even the most expensive investor darlings - are able to maintain such elevated multiples forever. Even after a ~10% haircut in share price, Atlassian still seems like it has a longer way to fall. See where other comps are currently trading (note that these comps' forward growth rates are similar in the mid-to-high 20s):

Data by YCharts

In my view, a ~12x forward revenue multiple appears more appropriate for Atlassian, given where peers are currently trading. This implies a price target of $81, or 21% downside from current levels. Until Atlassian reaches those levels, I'd be more inclined to stay on the sidelines.

The second catalyst behind Atlassian's fall is purely fundamental. Wall Street analysts asked a lot of questions on the Q3 earnings call around Atlassian's recent price increases, which went into effect last fall. Atlassian had, at the time, positioned the price increases as recompense for the various upgrades that the company invested into its product suite. Analysts hypothesized that customers reacted by booking Atlassian products before the price increase, which had a favorable impact on billings in Q2 (indeed, a third-party Atlassian consultant Isos Technology issued a blog post in September of last year encouraging clients to "order up").

Here's how James Beer, Atlassian's CFO, responded to this line of questioning on the Q3 earnings call:

This quarter, you're quite right, when you look at the sequence of deferred revenue, we did see a different pattern emerging and this is very much driven by what we talked about last quarter, where in Q2 we saw relatively robust deferred revenue as various customers stepped in front of the price increases that we had announced in the middle part of September last year and that drove an unusual level of activity in Q2. And so, of course, that activity was drawing from quarters such as Q3 and the fact we think that we will also draw some activity from quarters into the future as well. So, it's very much driven by that moving forward of activity into Q2, driven by customers reacting to price increases that were about to come into play."

The bottom line here is that Q4 and FY20 billings may be adversely impacted by the pull-ins that that Atlassian encouraged due to the price increase. Q2's strength, in effect, may have robbed billings from future quarters. This may drive risk against Wall Street's targets over the next several quarters, and the share price decline is a cautious reflection of a few softer quarters ahead.

Zoom - a burgeoning rival?

The same day that Atlassian reported earnings, video conferencing company Zoom (ZM) went public on the NASDAQ, raising north of $350 million and soaring 72% on its first day of trading. After a bruising first few weeks of trading for Lyft (LYFT), Zoom's incredible IPO success was a breath of relief for IPO and growth investors.

Zoom's success may have hit Atlassian especially hard. Though Zoom is primarily known for its videoconferencing tools, the embedded collaboration tools makes it a credible competitor to Atlassian.

Admittedly, Atlassian's forays into video conferencing are rather limited. The company used to offer a tool called HipChat, which had video capabilities (dubbed HipChat Video). HipChat's functionalities have since been discontinued and rolled into a combined Atlassian + Slack solution, but it's fair to say that Atlassian's product roadmap could one day re-incorporate video collaboration.

The popularity of Zoom, then, might represent a threat to Atlassian's future addressable market. Strength in Zoom's IPO may have spilled over into additional weakness in Atlassian stock.

Key takeaways

In my view, Atlassian continues to look incredibly risky at extremely high valuations. Though Atlassian managed to beat Q3 expectations, the fear that billings might slow down in FY20 due to competition, pulled-in demand from last fall's pricing increase, and natural deceleration are weighing heavily on the stock. Investors should lock in gains and stay on the sidelines until shares come down to more reasonable levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.