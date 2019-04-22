AbbVie: This Dividend Aristocrat Is Set To Crush The Market

Between the 5.5% yield, conservative 10-year EPS growth of 7-8%, and 1.9% annual multiple expansion, AbbVie is set to crush the market.

Despite all this, the markets are showing AbbVie no respect. AbbVie is 17% undervalued, presenting a reasonable margin of safety for investors.

The strong pipeline and the approval of Skyrizi in Japan since my last article on AbbVie bodes well for the company.

While fundamentals eventually win out in the long term, it's abundantly clear that fear and euphoria are the driving forces behind stock prices in the day to day hype of equity markets.

While it's this level of unpredictability and volatility in the markets that often frustrates investors with little patience or those that are new to investing, seasoned investors know that with this volatility comes buying opportunities.

Since I last wrote about AbbVie earlier this year in January, the market has punished AbbVie to the tune of a 13% decline in its share price year to date (as of the $77.65 share price on April 19).

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has soared nearly 16% year to date. I believe AbbVie's hammered stock price this year presents a great buying opportunity for those seeking an entry position or even to those looking to add to their position.

While there are a few potential headwinds that AbbVie is facing that will be discussed in the Risks section of this article, I believe such fears are overblown and will discuss the safety and growth profile of AbbVie's enormous 5.5% yield, new developments since my last article, and AbbVie's fair value in relation to its current stock price.

Reason #1: AbbVie's Safe, Massive, And Rapidly Growing Dividend

With AbbVie's dividend yield nearing an all-time high, it's a fair question to ask whether the dividend is safe. Oftentimes, an abnormally high yield indicates that either 1) the dividend is likely to be cut in the near future or as I believe is the case here 2) the markets are overreacting and while there are risks, those risks are likely more than priced in at the current price.

The first metric that I use to assess the safety of a dividend is the EPS payout ratio.

In the case of AbbVie, the company generated adjusted diluted EPS of $7.91 for FY 2018 as was expected in the prior article against the $3.59 in dividends paid out during FY 2018. This equates to a 45.4% payout ratio for FY 2018. AbbVie's dividend strikes a great balance between rewarding shareholders in the present while also retaining enough capital for future R&D to fund the next generation of drugs that will allow strong dividend increases to continue into the future, not to mention share buybacks like the $5 billion increase to the stock repurchase program approved last December (over 4% of outstanding shares at the current price).

Looking at this year, AbbVie is guiding for midpoint adjusted diluted EPS of $8.70 for FY 2019, which would imply a payout ratio of 49.2% for this fiscal year.

Using the EPS payout ratio, the dividend appears to be reasonably safe.

We'll now examine the safety of AbbVie's dividend using the FCF payout ratio.

Image Source: AbbVie 10-K Form

AbbVie generated operating cash flow of $13.427 billion against $638 million in capital expenditures for FY 2018, for free cash flow of $12.789 billion. When compared to the $5.580 billion in dividends paid during this time, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 43.6%.

Given that AbbVie had 1.479 billion shares outstanding at year-end in 2018 (per page 46 of the 10-K) and that we'll see buybacks this year, I'm expecting annualized dividends to be paid on somewhere around 1.450 billion shares. This would equate to a dividend obligation of $6.206 billion against free cash flow of $13.5-14.0 billion, which would indicate an FCF payout ratio in the mid 40% range.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As both my independent research and that of reputed research firm Simply Safe Dividends has shown, AbbVie's dividend is reasonably safe.

The next logical question an investor can ask is what will dividend growth resemble in the years ahead?

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

I'd expect raises not that far off of the most recent 11.5% dividend increase. When we consider that AbbVie could expand its payout ratio a bit and that earnings are expected to grow 9.6% annually over the next 5 years (according to Yahoo Finance, a notable deceleration from the 20%+ in the prior 5 years), it seems reasonable to conclude that 9-10% raises are likely, should AbbVie be able to come close to the aforementioned earnings estimates.

Now that we've discussed the growth and safety profile of AbbVie's dividend, we'll now delve into the rationale for why I believe AbbVie is set to deliver upon analyst growth estimates in the years ahead.

Reason #2: AbbVie's Extensive Pipeline, Recent Developments, And Industry-Leading Management

Image Source: Evaluate Pharma

The primary reason for my optimism toward the future of AbbVie lies in 1) the increasing global demand for prescription drugs and 2) in AbbVie's ability to capitalize on its deep pipeline.

While the concentration risk of Humira is still very real at the present time with approximately 61% of AbbVie's net revenues derived from the blockbuster drug, the company has an ambitious yet reasonable plan to adequately address the concerns that go along with a post-Humira AbbVie.

Image Source: AbbVie Investor Presentation

While investors sometimes forget, AbbVie's growth plans aren't dependent on the continued success of Humira as management has planned for life after Humira for many years now.

The next generation immunology drugs with Upa and Risa are the two drugs to be most excited about out of the many things AbbVie's investors have to be excited about.

In fact, Risa was just approved in Japan for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Management also expects that its strategic imperative of highly differentiated assets is going to come to fruition, with CEO Richard Gonzalez adding:

"We are now confident that with risankizumab and upadacitinib, we have accomplished our objective. Both of our next-generation immunology therapies have demonstrated across multiple clinical trials superiority versus Humira and other competitive offerings...We expect to launch both risankizumab and upadacitinib in 2019, and based on their profiles, anticipate broad formulary access." CEO Richard Gonzalez

The approval of Risa in Japan was the first prong of just that and it is only the beginning of many positive developments to come in 2019 for AbbVie. Upa is also expected to launch in the second half of this year, which will be the major contributing factors in the expected 10% adjusted diluted EPS growth for 2019.

Risa and Upa have shown tremendous efficacy across all late-stage clinical trials and as Chief Scientific Officer Michael Severino stated, "We've announced recently that we had a positive CHMP opinion recently and we're nearing the time frame for an approval decision in the U.S. Those discussions are ongoing very well."

This is highly encouraging news as those two drugs figure to be critical to offsetting future revenue declines in Humira.

Meanwhile, oncology drug Imbruvica has already been approved for nine indications and management is targeting eight more in the years ahead.

The other oncology drug, Venclexta has been approved for two indications and there are nine more planned, with a couple of those expected to come this year. Venclexta is for that reason expected to double its sales this year.

Image Source: Evaluate Pharma

These two oncology drugs are the other key drugs for AbbVie in the years ahead as oncology is projected to grow at an astounding double-digit rate through 2024.

And while Mavyret doesn't figure to be a drug with growth in the years ahead, it has proven to be highly effective in treating Hepatitis C with a 98% response rate. Therefore, management expects Mavyret to be a notable contributor to AbbVie's revenue for the next few years.

It is for the foregoing reasons that Evaluate Pharma ranked AbbVie as possessing the second best drug pipeline in the industry behind Novartis.

The $20 billion in total Humira sales that AbbVie was guiding for FY 2018 proved to be correct, with AbbVie recording over $19.9 billion in total revenues from Humira for FY 2018. The management has a good handle on what to expect and I'm confident that they'll able to roll with the punches of the pharma industry, so to speak.

Besides the extensive pipeline of AbbVie, the secondary reason for my optimism toward AbbVie is the veteran management team headed by CEO and 40+ year veteran dating back to his time with Abbott Labs, Richard Gonzalez. Gonzalez has proven himself as a capable CEO since he took over in 2011 and has served in a variety of roles throughout the company in his 40+ year career. Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Michael Severino also has over 20 years of industry experience. AbbVie's management team possesses the necessary knowledge and experience to guide the company through the highly complex pharma industry and its life beyond Humira.

AbbVie has both a deep pipeline and the management necessary to capitalize fully upon its pipeline, expanding its drugs into every indication it possibly can.

Risks To Consider:

While AbbVie has quite a bit to remain bullish on, I'd be doing readers quite an injustice if I didn't discuss the risks facing AbbVie.

After all, like every equity investment faces its fair share of risks. AbbVie is no exception.

As with every pharma company, the threat of loss of exclusivity is one that must be taken seriously, and companies cannot become complacent. AbbVie's concentration risk with Humira accounting for roughly 61% of 2018 revenues only exacerbates and exponentially increases this risk. While the pharma business is a boom and bust cycle with patent expirations being detrimental to a company's financial results, it does drive companies to continually innovate, such as AbbVie is doing.

In the event that AbbVie is not able to move on from Humira once it loses its exclusivity in the United States around 2023 (two-thirds of Humira revenues), this would be detrimental to the company's prospects and impede its ability to deliver on the analyst estimates of high single-digit earnings growth in the years ahead. Moreover, any material change in that date of sometime around 2023 to a year or two earlier would pose issues to AbbVie as well.

The bears believe that AbbVie is a one-trick pony, so to speak and they won't be able to replicate the success of Humira and replace the eventual revenue declines from Humira. Concentration risk and concerns over AbbVie's ability to replace lost revenue from Humira are the primary reasons for AbbVie's struggling stock price as of the past year and counting.

Fortunately, for AbbVie, I don't believe the current reliance on Humira for revenue is going to end up costing them in the long run. As we discussed above, they have plenty of highly promising drugs with blockbuster written all over them. Even in an industry as fraught with uncertainty as pharma, it only takes one or two drugs to radically transform and shape a company's future as Humira has shown us (hopefully, a couple of blockbuster drugs to reduce concentration risk).

We also can't forget the risk that the pharma industry is highly complex and while some acquisitions pay off majorly, others such as AbbVie's 2016 acquisition of Stemcentryx for over $10 billion has proven to be a complete and utter failure, which also increased the company's leverage to one of the highest in the industry.

However, even in the likely scenario in which in Rova-T (a drug that has proven to be worse than the standard of care thus far) ends up producing $0 in revenue, the $35 billion in non-Humira revenue expected in 2025 is adjusted for the inevitable failures of once-promising drugs like Rova-T.

Said another way, it would take an abnormally high amount of failures for AbbVie to not be able to move on from Humira.

The debt load of AbbVie that partially stems from the failed Stemcentryx acquisition is something that needs to be addressed to strengthen the company's fundamentals. Fortunately, management is taking the steps necessary to deleverage its balance sheet and by the end of 2019, analysts expect AbbVie's leverage ratio to be near the industry average of 1.9 compared to its current level of 2.5.

Moreover, the interest coverage ratio of 8.8 and credit rating from S&P of A- shows that this company's balance sheet is already in a decent position.

This will only improve with the launch of Upa and Risa this year as that will add more certainty to AbbVie's long-term diversification strategy and revenue.

Another risk that is a threat to AbbVie is the possibility of litigation by other pharma companies against AbbVie on the basis of AbbVie's products infringing upon their intellectual property, which could prevent AbbVie from selling a certain product while also causing AbbVie to incur legal costs.

Because of the limited nature of controlled clinical trials, it is also worth noting that ongoing and extensive studies on the efficacy and safety of a drug could require AbbVie to amend its conditions of use for a product, which could reduce market acceptance of a product. In a worst-case scenario, sales of a drug could also be halted by authorities in the midst of safety and efficacy issues.

If any of AbbVie's products result in unsafe conditions or bodily harm to any of its customers, not only could this cost AbbVie considerable sums of money in legal settlements and legal defense, but it could also harm the public relations of AbbVie and its ability to attract and retain new customers.

We can look to Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and their defense of talc baby powder as well as the $387.5 million to settle 25,000 cases over the blockbuster blood thinner Xarelto as Exhibit A in the mind-boggling legal costs that drug makers often face.

As with any investment in pharma or any business in the healthcare industry for that matter, there are also a fair and growing share of regulatory risks that accompany an investment in AbbVie. After all, this is arguably the largest risk facing AbbVie and its competitors.

Further exacerbating AbbVie's tumbling stock price is also the concern of a potential eventual regulatory overhaul to address the ever-increasing healthcare costs in the United States, which has taken the likes of industry peers such as Pfizer (PFE) and Amgen (AMGN) lower as well.

The recent proposal by the US Department of Health and Human Services that calls for the elimination of drug rebates between drug makers and pharmacy benefit managers or PBMs would result in declining net drug prices, and harm the financial results of companies such as AbbVie.

Arguably the largest risk to the industry as a whole is the possibility of a "Blue Wave" in 2020. While this didn't materialize as much in the 2018 mid-term elections as much as was expected, the warming sentiment toward the "Medicare for All" platform that most of the Democrats are running on in 2020 presents a serious risk to drug makers.

Although "Medicare for All" is unlikely to be enacted after the 2020 elections due to the Senate's 60 vote filibuster, the move to single-payer seems inevitable at some point. The only question is when and what exactly will it look like.

Bulk drug purchases and widespread price controls that often accompany single-payer healthcare systems would almost surely be detrimental to the margins of drug makers and the blow would bring drug makers to their knees.

For a more comprehensive listing of all the risks of an investment in AbbVie, I would encourage interested readers to refer to "Item 1A Risk Factors" beginning on page 10 of AbbVie's most recent 10-K.

Reason #3: AbbVie Is A Wonderful Company Trading At A Deep Discount

Since we've established both the tailwinds and headwinds for AbbVie in the years ahead, we'll now delve into why I believe AbbVie is trading at a discount to fair value.

The first method that I'll use to assess the value of AbbVie's stock is the price to forward earnings ratio. Please note that in the case of AbbVie, I will be using 5-year averages rather than 10+ year averages to establish a baseline for fair value as the company has only been public since its spin-off in 2013 from Abbott Labs.

AbbVie's current price to forward earnings ratio of 8.97 compares favorably to the 5-year average of 12.25, per Morningstar.

In a highly conservative scenario in which AbbVie commands a forward PE multiple of just 10, the company is currently trading at a 10.3% discount to fair value and offers 11.5% upside. This would imply a fair value of $86.57 a share.

Another method that I will use to value AbbVie is the current dividend yield in relation to the 5-year average dividend yield.

Per Simply Safe Dividends, AbbVie's monstrous 5.52% yield is 52% above its 5-year average of 3.63%.

Even in a conservative scenario in which we assume a more diversified post-Humira AbbVie a few years from now has a fair value yield of 4.25%, this would still imply a fair value of $100.71 at the present. This would indicate AbbVie is trading at a 22.9% discount to fair value and offers 29.7% upside.

The final method I will use to evaluate AbbVie's fair value is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input of expected dividend per share into the DDM is unsurprisingly the easiest, as the information can be found in mere seconds. In the case of AbbVie, the annualized dividend per share is $4.28.

The second input of cost of capital equity is another term for required rate of return. This can vary widely from one investor to the next based on preferences, but I prefer to earn at least 10% annual total returns over the long term as that has historically outperformed the broader market.

The third and final input into the DDM is also the most uncertain. However, I believe a very conservative growth estimate for the dividend over the long term is 5.5% (far below the company's past growth and future growth estimates) really illustrates just how undervalued AbbVie is at this time.

Even using a dividend growth rate as low as the above, the fair value of AbbVie's stock is still $95.11 a share. This would imply that AbbVie is trading at an 18.4% discount to fair value and offers 22.5% upside.

When we average the three fair values together, we arrive at a fair value of $94.13. This would indicate that AbbVie is trading at a 17.5% discount to fair value and offers 21.2% upside.

Summary: AbbVie Is Trading At A Historic Yield, Despite Strong Fundamentals

With the yield at 5.5%, AbbVie is currently offering investors an incredible opportunity to either add to their position if they aren't fully weighted yet or to initiate a position.

While the yield is incredibly high and investors need to always be careful about "sucker" yields, AbbVie is no sucker yield. After all, AbbVie has a great pipeline boasting several drugs with legitimate blockbuster potential, and the management to capitalize upon that strong pipeline.

Furthermore, AbbVie is a great company trading at a significant discount to fair value. The fact that a company of AbbVie's potential is also trading at a near 20% discount to fair value in a market that has seen a massive run-up over the past few months is like icing on the cake for investors with a long-term mindset and the risk tolerance necessary for an investment in AbbVie.

Between the 5.5% dividend yield, a conservative 10-year earnings growth rate of 6-7%, and 1.9% annual multiple expansion, AbbVie is likely to deliver 13.4-14.4% total returns over the next decade, delivering sizable alpha in the process.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.