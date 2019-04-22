Domo: Keep Riding The Rocketship

Domo remains an overlooked small-cap name. Its market cap is still hovering below $1 billion. In its private days, Domo was worth north of $2 billion.

The company's guidance for FY20, at +22% y/y revenue growth, also came in two points stronger than Wall Street consensus of +20% y/y.

Domo's Q4 results were a major catalyst behind the rally. Revenue growth accelerated from the prior quarter, and losses came in far lower than expected.

Since the beginning of the year, shares of Domo have nearly doubled. This is the company's first major breakout since its bruised IPO.

It took a bit of time, but Domo (DOMO) is finally getting some of the respect it deserves. The Utah-based business intelligence software company has posted a string of great results in Q3 and Q4 that have proven to investors that the company is both growing robustly while preserving its cash reserves. When the company went public at $21 per share last summer, investors wrote it off as a small player in a crowded field (competitors include heavyweights like Microsoft (MSFT) and Tableau (DATA)) with alarmingly high losses. Now, however, the narrative has shifted - Domo is a niche vendor with a blue-chip client roster, and as one of the smallest BI companies in the market, it remains a venerable acquisition target.

I've been a bull on Domo ever since its IPO, and I continue to believe Domo's rally has steam. The company has technically just experienced a ~22% correction from its March highs in the mid-$40s, creating a perfect buying opportunity. It's a great time for investors to review the bullish case for this stock.

FY20 outlook far exceeding expectations, especially with the expected ramp in sales hires

Domo's recent rally was largely sparked by a better-than-expected guide for FY20. Here's a look at the numbers below:

Figure 1. Domo FY20 outlook Source: Domo Q4 earnings release

The company is pointing to a revenue range of $173-$174 million, representing 22% y/y growth over FY19 revenues of $143.5 million. This clocks in two points higher than Wall Street's consensus expectations at $170 million. And given Domo's tendency (alongside the majority fo the software sector) to prefer following a smooth beat-and-raise pattern throughout the year, it's more than likely that Domo's actual growth in FY20 will still come in a few points higher than +22% y/y.

There's certainly room to believe that Domo's guidance for FY20 is still conservative. Domo exited Q4 at a 31% y/y revenue growth rate, which represented one point of acceleration to Q3's growth rate of 30% y/y. Given that we've seen no signs of deceleration yet, it's difficult to see growth slipping to the low 20s in FY20.

Bruce Felt, Domo's CFO, also sounded off bullish notes on this year's sales momentum on the Q4 earnings call (key points highlighted):

With this in mind, I think fiscal 2020 will be our year of accelerating new ACV. The primary driver for new ACV acceleration is our plan to add 30% more new quota-carrying reps during the year in contrast to the net decrease in North America reps in fiscal 2019. I'd like to point out that it takes time to hire, train and ramp the new reps to generate accelerating new billings and total billings, which includes renewal billings, takes even longer to build momentum. We have taken all the above into account as we constructed our billings plans for fiscal 2020 and as such, we plan to generate $198 million of total billings in fiscal 2020."

If Domo managed to achieve ~30% y/y revenue growth despite a decline in quota-carrying reps (QCRs) in FY19, it's almost impossible to believe that it will only achieve ~20% y/y revenue growth in FY20 with a 30% y/y bump in QCRs.

This sales force-driven acceleration is compounded further by an extension of Domo's product offerings, leading to potential cross-sell opportunities. As I noted in a prior article, Domo has made a recent push into data science, with a new offering called the Domo Data Science Suite. This product takes Domo beyond its typical "lay" user base consisting of business analysts and executives, and makes Domo more relevant to actual data scientists and other technical experts. Last month, Domo doubled down on its data science investments by announcing a partnership with Amazon (AMZN), which is sure to draw wider publicity for the offering. And, further on the subject of new offerings, Domo has also released another new vertical-focused offering called the Domo Media Suite, specifically tailored toward media buyers who want to track their ad buying and ROI.

Last but not least, Domo's guidance on the bottom line was perhaps even more important than its top-line views. Investors are incredibly sensitive on Domo's losses (far more so than on other tech companies), given that Domo's liquidity and huge operating loss margins are constant risk factors. Domo's EPS range of -$4.07 to -$3.99 also came in substantially above Wall Street's consensus of -$4.30.

Cash burn finally seems to be slowing down

On that note, Domo also seems to have been able to finally rein in its massive cash flow losses. Immediately post-IPO, investors feared that Domo had little runway left to continue operating without either a debt raise or a dilutive secondary offering. While Domo's cash burn is still heavy, it's finally starting to slim down:

Figure 2. Domo cash flows

Source: Domo Q4 earnings release

Operating cash flows in FY19 were -$131.4 million and capex clocked in at $6.4 million, indicating free cash flow of -$137.8 million. That's a 12% improvement over FCF of -$156.0 million in FY18 - which, considering that Domo's revenues and expenses have grown significantly since going public, is a major achievement. Domo's FCF margin in FY19 was -92%. While that's certainly not a pretty number, it's far better than -144% in the prior year.

Domo has indicated a laser focus on keeping cash flow under control in the coming year. Per the CFO's earnings call comments:

We are planning to decrease our cash burn sequentially each quarter of fiscal 2020, starting with Q1 adjusted cash flow from operations of about $24 million and in total, $76.5 million for the year."

Domo still has $177.0 million of cash on its balance sheet, so as long as it executes on its promise to reduce FCF burn this year, there's more than a year left on the company's cash runway.

Valuation still modest

Despite the rocket ship advance in Domo shares, the company still remains well below its ~$2 billion private valuation. At its present share price in the ~$35 range, the company is trading at a market cap of $933.2 million. If we net off the $177.0 million of cash and $97.2 million of long-term debt on the company's balance sheet, we are left with an enterprise value of $853.4 million.

Against Domo's baseline FY20 guidance view of $173-$174 million in revenues, this represents a forward valuation multiple of 4.9x EV/FY20 revenues. Comps in the ~20-30% growth range, on the other hand, tend to trade at far richer multiples:

While it's true that Domo's heavy losses might call for some conservatism in its valuation multiple (after all, if and when Domo needs to raise capital, investors are likely to get diluted), I'd say that Domo is worth at least 6x forward revenues, implying a price target of $41 and 20% upside from current levels.

And while Domo isn't as cheap as it was earlier in the year, I'd also still argue that a sub-$1 billion valuation makes Domo an attractive acquisition target for larger software vendors wanting to get their foot in the BI world. I'd imagine names like Salesforce (CRM) and Workday (WDAY) are potential acquirers. Neither have any business intelligence offerings, and a solution like Domo would extend Salesforce's push into end-to-end platform offerings, as well as Workday's recent focus on ERP.

How should investors react?

In spite of the monstrous rally that Domo has already enjoyed this year, this stock still has plenty of upside left. The company is beefing up its sales force by a considerable amount, leading us to believe that its current revenue forecast for ~22% y/y growth (decelerating about ten points from FY19) is quite understated. In addition, Domo's consistently improving margins have shown that Domo is not the cash burner that it used to be. Stay long here and use any dips to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.