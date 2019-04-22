Critical Elements: A Slow And Most Painful Grind Down To 52 Week Lows

The company is in a tough situation currently, needing to secure project financing but finding its stock trading at/near 52 week lows. Fortunately, it's early days for the lithium hyper-growth story, the world will need a lot more (new) lithium mines to come online, and the tide can turn at a moment's notice if/when sentiment believes demand >>> supply (again).

A Stage 2 vertically integrated solution may make the most sense for the company, but it will be costly and likely a joint venture partnership will be needed to make this scenario a realistic possibility.

The recent lithium bear market has seen prices falling for all lithium end products, especially spodumene concentrate, which may make a stand-alone Stage 1 operation less economically viable today.

After publishing a Bankable Feasibility Study in September 2017 for its Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project, Critical Elements has been unable to finalize any type of Binding Off-Take Agreements with third parties.

The bear is in full control of the lithium sector at the moment, and certain stocks are suffering from its wrath more so than others. One company in particular that has seen its share price decimated in recent years is aspiring lithium developer, Critical Elements (OTCQX:CRECF).

Shares of CRE.V (the native ticker symbol for CRECF) are down a staggering -69.41% since the start of 2018, now trading at C$0.52/share.

So just exactly what happened?

Background

First, let's go over some background history. Critical Elements controls the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project, located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of Quebec, Canada, which in recent years has become a hub for hard rock lithium exploration.

In September 2017, the company published a Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) showcasing a 17 year mine plan to initially produce spodumene concentrate (with preliminary plans in place to later enter stage 2 of production, switching focus to producing higher margin (value) lithium chemicals, carbonate/hydroxide).

The BFS highlights lithium reserves of 26.8 Mt at 0.85% Li2O.

When compared to other hard rock lithium peers, Critical Elements' Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project is not necessarily high grade, but the overall Li2O equivalent grade does get a modest boost up to 0.96% (from 0.85%) after factoring in tantalum byproducts, which is a unique feature of this particular deposit (the tandem of lithium + tantalum is also a combination of minerals found in Pilbara Minerals' Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project, located in Western Australia).

Back in September 2017, after Critical Elements released their BFS, sentiment towards lithium stocks was reaching a fervor and shares of CRE.V were trading as high as C$1.53/share.

So, although the project economics outlined in the BFS for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project only look half-decent (featuring an after-tax NPV [8% discount rate] of C$726 million with an after-tax IRR of 34.9%) and the base case scenario required the use of very high lithium sales price assumptions (i.e. $750/t for 5% chemical grade spodumene concentrate), all was forgiven because the entire lithium sector (along with lithium stocks) was in a bull market.

Further, at the time of release of the BFS, Critical Elements still had the backing of Helm AG, it's strategic partner, who the company had been working with for years already and it seemed imminent that the two parties would close out a deal to finalize a binding take or pay off-take agreement (which was anticipated to be signed 60 days after the official filing of the BFS).

In fact, as recently as June 2017 (just a few months prior to the release of the BFS), Helm AG and Critical Elements closed a financing for $3 million, so publicly speaking, the partnership between the two companies appeared most strong.

Indeed, all was looking well for Critical Elements, and the share price of CRE.V even reached an apex in the ~C$1.80/share range in the fall of 2017.

However, by year's end of 2017, it became clear that Critical Elements and Helm AG were not going to be able to iron out a deal together (as the 60 day maximum window for executing a binding off-take agreement elapsed, with no news announced to the market), and as such, the former was going to alter course, instead, electing to engage with Canaccord Genuity as its strategic financial advisor in search of locating a new strategic partner.

Although the inability to agree to terms with Helm AG was no doubt disappointing news for Critical Elements' shareholders, in the grander scheme of things, it didn't seem like altogether that big a deal at the time, either, because by the start of 2018, lithium sentiment was still very positive and shares of CRE.V were still trading comfortably above C$1.00/share.

In fact, there was room for optimism as the following news release published by the company in February 2018 made it a point to highlight that:

More than 12 non-disclosure agreements with strategic parties are now in place and currently in the process of reviewing the data room, illustrating the competitive tension in the lithium market.

Likely, many speculators who were most bullish on the Critical Element story were caught off guard, as shortly after the above press release was issued, a widespread brutal bear market impacting the entire lithium sector would take flight.

Near the end of February 2018, the following shocking headline was dropped on the market, courtesy of Morgan Stanley, which in hindsight, was the spark and to this day still remains the rallying cry for bears, who have united and taken complete control of the lithium sector.

Present Day

Fast-forward to today, and the following chart illustrates just how badly the share price of CRE.V has been massacred since September 6, 2017, the day the BFS was released to market.

For Critical Elements, momentum has been lost entirely, as not only has the share price been decimated, but the company does not appear to be any closer to securing a binding off-take agreements today than it was back on February 7, 2018, the day the last corporate update was given regarding progress being made with strategic partners.

Now, in the context of a lithium bear market, the company will not be given any benefit of the doubt and will have to work extra hard to convince the market that the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project remains viable and has an actual shot of making it into commercial production.

Lithium Price Decline

As mentioned in another article, lithium prices across the board (i.e. carbonate, hydroxide, spodumene concentrate) have been declining, and spodumene concentrate, in particular, has felt the pressure.

Spodumene producers “experienced more pressure as 2018 contracts expired, ushering in a difficult period of negotiation for suppliers, as Chinese converters sought to receive significant discounts due to increased supply” says Benchmark: With negotiations still ongoing for the limited volumes available outside of offtake agreements, prices as low as $620/tonne have been reported in the market – however this has largely been for small quantities of off-spec material. The majority of volumes are being traded at $700-750/tonne for 6% Li2O spodumene concentrate, although there could be some further decreases when Chinese buying activity resumes from mid-February onwards.

As quoted above and further demonstrated in the pricing slide below (for added emphasis), current pricing for spodumene concentrate (ranging from 5-6% grades) is trading in the region of $600-750/t.

Concerns Moving Forward

As an important reminder, it's worth noting again that Critical Elements assumed a base case sales price of $750/t for chemical grade spodumene concentrate (5%), which now seems overly optimistic (i.e. not achievable) in the current market landscape for lithium; from the data above, it would appear as though the sales price for 5% material is closer to the vicinity of $600/t.

With that in mind, for the retail speculator, there's really no way of knowing how discussions are going behind the scenes with different potential end users, but at this time, it's tough to envisage a scenario where Critical Elements will be able to generate ample (if any) free cash flow from Stage 1 spodumene concentrate production alone.

Yes, although it's true that Critical Elements also plans to produce and sell higher margin technical grade spodumene concentrate (the company used a base case price of $1,500/t for 6% material in its BFS) to the market (not to mention some tantalum concentrate, also), as shown in a company slide below, the plan was nevertheless to sell an overwhelming majority more chemical grade spodumene concentrate (5%), which again, has seen prices collapse in recent years.

As a refresher, technical grade spodumene concentrate typically consists of very low iron content (a noteworthy highlight feature of Rose's lithium mineralogy, which not all hard rock lithium projects, globally, can say they can achieve) which is suitable for use in the glass & ceramic markets (not lithium-ion batteries).

From Deutsche Bank Lithium 101 Report (published in May 2016):

Spodumene ores are crushed grinded and liberated into a 6% Li2O concentrate that can be used in industrial markets or converted downstream into battery- grade products. High-grade (7.5% Li2O), low-iron (less than 0.1% Fe2O3) spodumene concentrates are known as technical grade concentrate and can be directly used by downstream “technical markets” users, including glass, ceramics, fiberglass and continuous casting without further processing into lithium carbonate.

For Critical Elements, the gameplan in prior years (when lithium sentiment was much stronger) was presumably to first enter Stage 1 of production (selling both technical and chemical grade spodumene concentrate + tantalum concentrate) and to then use any free cash flow generated to help fund some/a lot of the CAPEX that would be required to construct a Stage 2 secondary processing plant (enabling the company the capability to then sell much higher margin lithium carbonate/hydroxide chemicals).

However, as shown below from the BFS, the total operating costs (after tantalite credits) for producing spodumene concentrate at Rose are expected to be $337/t.

Although on paper it may look as though Critical Elements will be able to safely generate free cash during Stage 1, even in a lower price lithium market environment where spodumene concentrate may sell for as low as $600/t (as discussed earlier), it's important to keep in mind that the company still needs to raise a lofty C$341 million in CAPEX to fully fund a Stage 1 build, so presumably mine financing would have to be achieved through a combination of: debt, equity, pre-payments, streaming, etc.

Likely, a significant portion of Stage 1 financing would need to come via debt financing in order to minimize equity dilution (which would be difficult to avoid in today's market, with the share price of CRE.V trading at C$0.52/share, essentially at/near 52 week lows).

Further, as companies such as Nemaska Lithium (OTCQX:NMKEF) and Altura Mining (OTCPK:ALTAF) have demonstrated previously, when it comes to financing a new lithium mine build as a junior company, debt terms can be extremely expensive (i.e. interest rates north of 10% per annum are the norm since lenders/financiers aren't yet comfortable with lithium investments and will no doubt demand a higher premium relative to other minerals, such as gold for example), which means profit margins could easily be squeezed for Critical Elements in the earlier years of production.

Also of significance, it's worth pointing out that ramping up and commissioning a new lithium mine is no trivial task and achieving nameplate capacity can take many months (or years even) which means initial cash costs can easily exceed projections from any feasibility study; that is why total operating costs must be as low as possible to maximize profit margins, and in the case of Critical Elements, $337/t isn't very impressive in a low price lithium environment.

For context, please recall that in September 2016 Pilbara Minerals published a Definitive Feasibility for a 2.0 Mtpa Stage 1 production scenario for its own Pilgangoora Lithium-Tantalum Project, highlighting life of mine cash operating costs of "only" $207/t.

Only recently was Pilbara Minerals able to declare achieving commercial production for its spodumene concentrate production, despite having started the commissioning process in July 2018, demonstrating just how tough it can be for a junior developer to transition into a producer. Certainly, falling on the lower end of the spectrum in regards to total operating costs can increase a company's odds for success, but even then, there are no guarantees, and peer datapoints have made it known that the need to tap into the equity markets to raise additional capital (i.e. more dilution) can become necessary if the ramp up process proves more challenging/difficult than expected (everything always looks good on paper, but reality is usually much more harsh).

In addition, unlike its West Australian hard rock lithium peers, Critical Elements has the distinct disadvantage of not being located a stone's throw away from China (where all of the world's secondary processing of lithium is currently taking place, and the country who is the primary customer for battery-grade spodumene concentrate). Logistically speaking, the cost of transporting a low margin product, such as spodumene concentrate, all the way from Quebec to China/Asia will be too prohibitively expensive to make this option viable for not only Critical Elements, but for any hard rock lithium company operating out of Canada.

In other words, it's going to be an uphill battle for Critical Elements to secure mine financing for a Stage 1 build in today's current weak lithium market environment, since as a stand-alone operation primarily focused on selling pre-dominantly spodumene concentrate (again, mixed in with some tantalum concentrate), the profit margins/free cash flow/NPV from Rose likely won't be robust enough for the company to justify the high CAPEX/debt terms spending that will be required.

Ideally, in a perfect world, Critical Elements would be able to execute the preferred strategy of financing/building Stage 1 first and then using free cash flow to help fund Stage 2, but this scenario may no longer be feasible. At this stage of the game, the company may have to try and attempt jumping straight into a vertically integrated operations in order to juice up project economics enough to justify a green light production decision, such as what Nemaska Lithium had to do, but as the latter company has alerted the market, this particular path is a very complicated (and daunting) undertaking for a junior company.

As it pertains to Nemaska Lithium, specifically, the company completed a massive C$1.1 billion financing package in May 2018, and couldn't even make it through completion of the construction phase before realizing it was still somehow massively short on funds and would need to raise an estimated additional C$375 million to finish the job.

No doubt, the train wreck of epic proportions that is Nemaska Lithium has given the entire Quebec region another black eye (RB Energy was the previous big failure in Quebec) and the market clearly has doubts now if lithium production will ever be viable in this corner of the earth, despite the jurisdiction being a prominent one that is pro-mining.

Possible Solutions

Unless sentiment towards lithium can improve in a hurry (and can bring lithium prices and the share price of CRE.V way back up), there does not appear to be an easy solution at this time for Critical Elements to help the company progress their Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project through to production.

As discussed already, a Stage 1 stand-alone operation doesn't seem to really make much sense at this time since it would probably be too low margin in the current weak pricing environment for lithium to generate any kind of meaningful free cash flow (especially as a means to help fund Stage 2) and the only real customer for spodumene concentrate at the moment is China, which is too far away from Quebec.

Again, vertically integrating both Stage 1 and Stage 2 together will also be difficult proposition because the total CAPEX required to finance both stages (mine + concentrator + secondary processing plant) will likely cost in excess of C$1 billion (using Nemaska Lithium as a datapoint, even without factoring in the additional C$375 million they still need to raise to complete the job). Further, although equity financing can be a most powerful tool when a company's share price is sitting at record highs, CRE.V is currently trading at only C$0.52/share, so issuing (much) more script would be too dilutive to existing shareholders.

For Critical Elements, arguably the quickest path forward to production would be to enter into a joint venture agreement with a larger company (one with both a war chest of cash and deep technical knowledge in the lithium chemicals business) who could fund most/all of Stage 1 and presumably Stage 2 as well, perhaps all in one go. This option would in many ways indeed mirror that of trying to go straight into becoming a vertically integrated lithium producer, however, the key difference here (compared to say Nemaska Lithium's own approach) would be that instead of trying to hack it yourself (which is insanely high risk, again for a junior company to try and attempt, and Nemaska's massive blunder is clear proof of the challenges), a joint venture deal likely would involve the trade off of having to give up a large portion of project ownership (at a cheap price, no doubt, in this current buyer's market) for the de-risking that would come along as a consequence of bringing in a more proven "expert" company to steer the ship.

In the lithium business, choosing to give up a large portion of project ownership for a song isn't unheard of, and as readers may recall, Lithium Americas (OTC:LAC) sold 50% of their flagship Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine project, located in Argentina, to Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) for "only" $25 million.

For Lithium Americas, although one could always argue they gave up way too much for too little in return, the decision to enter into a joint venture with SQM (and now Ganfeng Lithium) certainly wasn't the end of the world, by any means, and it let the company fast-track development of Cauchari-Olaroz, which remains on track to enter commercial production in 2020.

Compared to many other lithium stocks, LAC is up an impressive 23.90% so far this year.

However, if management over at Critical Elements, along with shareholders, can't stomach the thought of having to "sell low" in the midst of a bear market in lithium, an alternative option would be to try and wait for market perception to revert back to demand >>> supply again (which would be needed to flip sentiment and start the next rally up).

In the event the share price of CRE.V can experience an appreciable leg up, the company would then be in much better position (relative to today) to leverage the use of its script to bring in the necessary financing required to fund the initial CAPEX for the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project. Of course, nobody has a crystal ball and there is no way of knowing if/when the next bull market in lithium will take place, so this particular strategy of "waiting for better days" (i.e. do as little as possible and prioritize conserving cash) could take years to play out, which in effect could cause the share price of CRE.V to weaken even further as no doubt there will be shareholders looking to sell out of boredom.

Lastly, Critical Elements could attempt to execute the "waiting for better days" strategy while at the same time keeping close tabs on the happenings going on nearby Quebec, such as with Nemaska Lithium (or another company), to see if a deal can be worked out and agreed upon between local neighbors.

Perhaps, some form of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity could be reached that would be accretive for both companies and less diluted than a joint venture partnership? Or, once a secondary processing plant is built in Quebec (or somewhere else nearby, say within the borders of North America), Critical Elements could re-focus its efforts again on securing funding for Stage 1, since now it would seem to have a better logistics route for selling its spodumene concentrate than having to go all the way to China, which should greatly enhance project economics.

Final Thoughts and Conclusion

Critical Elements was once a market darling but has fallen on hard times lately, as a broader bear market has taken control of the lithium sector. With the price of lithium products (e.g. lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, spodumene concentrate, etc.) all declining across the board, alongside shares of CRE.V (which are now trading at/near 52 week lows), the task of securing project financing needed to move the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project into production has become exponentially more challenging.

Since strategic partner Helm AG walked away in late 2017, Critical Elements has been unable to seal the deal with any third parties for a binding off-take agreement, and the recent debacle experienced by neighbor Nemaska Lithium (who again, now needs to raise an additional C$375 million to complete construction, after already raising C$1.1 billion ~1 year ago) can't be seen as a good thing, since it only reinforces the perception of Quebec being a most difficult (and expensive) place to do business in, for lithium.

For speculators sitting on the sidelines, doing nothing has been and may continue to be the winning strategy at this juncture. In my own humble opinion, when it comes to Critical Elements, it would be most prudent at this time to take a wait and see approach. In other words, I would need to see fundamentals improve (e.g. a binding off-take agreement, joint venture, financing, etc.) and a clear path forward out of the current "sticky" situation before considering jumping into the fray.

Right now, it's an uphill battle for Critical Elements, and as the following slide from February 2017 will demonstrate, the Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project is already years behind schedule (Stage 1 was previously forecasted to be up and running by Q3 of this year, which is now an impossibility).

Granted, with all that said, Critical Elements does have some reasons for optimism. The Board and Management team running the show does have extensive lithium experience (with President Steffen Haber and Vice President of Finance Marcus Brune both hailing from Rockwood Lithium [acquired in 2015 by Albemarle; ALB]) and forecasts for future demand from various industry experts/analysts are regularly being revised to the upside.

In fact, as I mentioned in a previous article, the latest lithium market demand forecast from Albemarle is now registering 1,000 ktpa of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) being needed by 2025 (total supply for 2018 was ~270kt).

So, clearly the market is going to need a whole lot more lithium supply to come online over the next decade, and although Critical Elements' Rose Lithium-Tantalum Project isn't the highest quality hard rock deposit out there by any means (it lacks the requisite size/scale + high grade), it is located in a Tier 1 mining-friendly jurisdiction, is very advanced stage (drilled and proven out), and has a competent management team in place that understands the lithium market.

For Critical Elements, not being able to lock down a binding off-take agreement in late 2017/early 2018 has come at a huge cost to both the company (project delays) and its shareholders (the share price of CRE.V has been decimated, falling from C$1.80/share to C$0.52/share), but luckily, it's still really early days in the lithium hyper-growth story and the future is unwritten.

To better days ahead.

