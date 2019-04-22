Why Deere & Company May Or May Not Benefit From An Imminent Trade Deal

It’s assumed that an imminent trade deal will benefit agriculture and Deere, but there’s reason to be skeptical that exports to China will increase as much as some expect.

The trade conflict between the U.S. and China and the resulting tariffs on agricultural commodities seem to have affected Deere based on its price action.

Deere has rallied in recent weeks and now trades at roughly the same level it was in early 2018, although with a lot of ups and downs along the way.

Farming in the U.S. has obviously been impacted by the trade conflict with China and the tariffs on agricultural commodities in particular. This can be quite clearly seen in prices for certain agricultural commodities, soybeans especially. Quite a number of companies exposed to agriculture have been directly affected as a result. One of the affected companies is Deere & Company (DE).

If we look at the chart below, we can see that the shares of Deere seem to respond to major developments in the trade conflict between the U.S. and China. For instance, Deere began to decline in March as reports emerged that a trade conflict may be about to begin. The stock lost roughly a fifth of its value at one point.

The stock recovered after it hit a low of about $130 in late October, which is when the Trump Administration announced that talks with China to find a trade resolution would begin. Fast forward to today and Deere has now regained all its losses over the last year. It's now at roughly the same level it was in early 2018 prior to the trade war erupting.

Why Deere is exposed to agricultural commodities subject to tariffs

Deere is a major supplier of farm equipment, and it has a lot at stake in the trade war. That's because the tariffs are making life difficult for the farmers that account for many of Deere's customers. If a significant number of farmers are in economic distress and farms have to close because of it, then it's fairly certain that there will be an eventual impact on equipment sales at Deere.

However, the actual impact on Deere has so far been far more muted. Operationally, Deere has actually done fine despite the existence of tariffs. In fiscal 2018, net sales and revenue increased by 26% to $37.36B. Net income rose by 10% to $2.37B. The table below lists the results for Deere while the trade war was going on.

Revenue YoY change Operating profit YoY change Q1 2019 $7984M 15% $769M 21% Q4 2018 $9416M 17% $1063M 22% Q3 2018 $10309M 32% $1283M 28% Q2 2018 $10720M 29% $1494M 17% Q1 2018 $6913M 23% $636M 51%

Source: Deere

Uncertainty regarding trade seems to be holding back Deere

Yet, despite Deere posting good results, the stock has essentially gone nowhere over the last 15 months. It's safe to assume that the uncertainty surrounding tariffs is holding back Deere, especially if we take into account the charts for Deere and company earnings in the preceding quarters. A trade resolution and the prospect of no more tariffs would be welcome to Deere because it would mean no more uncertainty.

The good news is that recent reports suggest that progress has been made in trade talks. Shares of Deere have in turn responded positively to these developments. In fact, ever since Secretary Mnuchin suggested that trade negotiations with China on April 10 had been very productive, shares are up by almost 7%. The latest news suggests that a trade deal may be concluded as soon as the end of May.

What effect could a trade deal have on Deere?

It's easy to see why a trade deal would be positive for Deere. Not only would it remove the uncertainty associated with trade disputes, but it's also widely anticipated that any trade deal will include vastly increased purchases of agricultural commodities by China. In theory, this should be a boost for Deere as more farming equipment will be needed to accommodate increased farm output. It's no wonder that the stock has rallied in recent weeks in the hope that a trade deal is imminent.

Soybeans in particular look to be a big beneficiary. According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, soybeans were by far the top agricultural export in 2017, the year before tariffs were implemented. Soybean exports were worth $21.6 billion in 2017, more than double the amount for corn, the second biggest agricultural export.

Most of those soybeans went to China. Of the 112 million tons of soybeans consumed in China, imports accounted for 95.5 million tons. Brazil exported the most to China at 50.9 million tons, which gave it a market share of 53%. The U.S. came in at second place with a market share of 34% or 32.8 million tons. These numbers suggest that there is a lot of demand for soybeans in China that could be met by U.S. production, at least on paper.

Furthermore, soybean demand continues to rise, primarily because of changes in dietary patterns. As people consume more meat, more protein is needed to feed livestock. Soybeans with its high protein yield is ideally positioned to meet this demand. China is a good example of this. With more and more people consuming more meat, soybean consumption in China has grown by almost 10% annually.

Deere could be ideally positioned to reap the benefits

The exact details of a trade deal are not known, but some reports suggest that China could import an additional one trillion dollars worth of products from the U.S. One trillion dollars is a lot of money, and it's hard to imagine that number can be reached without vastly increased purchases of agricultural commodities.

In fact, in order to get to that number, China will likely have to make changes to where it sources many of its imports. A trade deal could in effect redirect the global flow of agricultural commodities such as soybeans. More would be purchased from the U.S. and less from major competitors such as Brazil and Argentina.

This would we good news to Deere because its sales of farming equipment is a lot higher in the U.S. than it is in Brazil, Argentina and the rest of Latin America as the table below indicates. Competitors of Deere have a much stronger presence in these countries. Less sales for them and more for Deere would not be such a bad thing. On the contrary, it's reason to be bullish.

Market Net Sales U.S. and Canada $18.8B Western Europe $5.1B Latin America $3.4B Asia, Africa and Middle East $2.9B Central Europe and CIS $2.2B Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand $0.9B

The flip side of the bullish argument

However, while some people assume that a huge boost in exports of agricultural commodities is a virtual certainty with an imminent trade deal, there is an argument to be made that China may not boost its imports as much as expected. If this happens, then Deere may not quite see the growth in demand for its products that some people anticipate and assume as a given.

Take soybeans as an example. While on paper, there is a lot of scope for the U.S. to increase its market share in China from the current one-third, there is a major issue that may make this very difficult in practice. Let's assume that China did buy less soybeans from places like Brazil and Argentina and more from the U.S., the latter would see its market share increase at the expense of the former two.

The big problem for China in this scenario is that it would make it very dependent on the U.S. as a supplier of a very critical commodity. Without enough soybeans for its livestock, the population in China could be left without enough pork and other staple foods to feed itself. This could potentially happen if there was another trade dispute in the future between the U.S. and China.

The reality is that China can never be sure that this cannot happen. So China may be fine with the U.S. supplying a third of its soybean imports, but much more than that may not be something that China is comfortable with. Suppose that there is a crisis between the U.S. and China down the road, China would find itself in a situation where it has no alternatives to the U.S. for its soybeans and other essential imports.

China would have put itself in a position where it cannot retaliate with its own tariffs on American products like soybeans the way it does now. The U.S. would be the winner by default in any future trade dispute due to China's inability to survive for very long without enough food. This does not make sense from a strategic perspective.

Some skepticism concerning a trade deal is warranted

A trade deal has yet to be concluded and nobody really knows what will be in the final draft. But based on the price action for Deere, it sure seems that many out there assume that agriculture will be a big winner. Increased agricultural exports would certainly be positive for farms that haven't been doing all that well in recent years.

However, it's a fact that China has always placed great emphasis on food security. Heavy reliance on U.S. farms would run counter to this belief. History shows that China considers making sure that there are enough domestic stocks of food as essential to its survival. In my opinion, it's highly unlikely that China will abandon this position in order to secure a trade deal.

If this is correct, then a trade deal may not be as imminent as believed. It could even be way off, assuming there is one. In the end, exports of farm products to China may not increase as much as expected and demand for products from Deere may also not rise as much. Deere may benefit from a trade deal if or when there is one, but it's not such a sure thing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.