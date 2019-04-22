This REIT Has 11% ROIC Along With 23% Dividend Growth

American Tower Corp. (AMT) has had a massive run over the past year as management continues to execute on growing and diversifying the company. With a T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Sprint Corp. (S) tie-up already built into the stock, the possibility of the deal going south or being restructured could be an instant additional boost for the company. With a strong domestic portfolio, American Tower's growth into international markets, especially India, is already paying dividends with much more upside possible as those markets move more and more into the digital age. The long awaited move towards 5G technology could easily be a gift that keeps on giving for American Tower shareholders as it rolls out domestically and internationally over the coming years.

Over the past decade, American Tower has aggressively grown its return on invested capital at over an 11% clip as it continues to expand into international markets while solidifying their domestic dominance with other tower companies such as Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) and SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC). American Tower has also grown its dividend at a hefty annual 23% rate since 2012 that currently shows little sign of abating as the company's dividend has been growing even faster than the company's stock price over the past year.

Data by YCharts

American Tower has experienced all of this growth and bullish stock behavior even when there is a merger deal in the works to bring the big four wireless companies of AT&T Inc. (T), Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), T-Mobile, and Sprint down to three after Sprint agreed to a ~$26B all stock merger deal with T-Mobile. As American Tower makes the majority of its revenues from selling space on its towers to the big 4 for each and every piece of wireless equipment placed on each of its towers, dropping the number of its prime customers down from 4 to 3 could be a potentially negative development for American Tower over the long run. Doubt is starting to spring up though that the deal will go through in its current form as the DOJ appears to have notified both parties that the current deal is unlikely to be approved according to the Wall Street Journal.

American Tower is seeing its aggressive moves into India paying off as it spent ~$1.2B to buy approximately 20,000 towers in India at the end of 2017 from Idea Cellular and Vodafone Group PLC (VOD). American Tower is betting on the future of India moving quickly towards a digital-first economy as it fully embraces 4G technology. India's demonetization of its currency resulted in moving from 100,000 digital transactions a month to over 76 million transactions a month a year later after it removed ~86% of the country’s currency notes by value from circulation. The country is currently adding about 110 million smartphone users a year based off of 4G technology that American Tower is in prime position to benefit from.

4G will continue to be the focus for American Tower for quite some time as the shift to 5G will be gradual but significant as different spectrum bands are deployed over time. As new spectrum bands are rolled out, such as 600 megahertz or 2.5 gigahertz, wireless companies need to potentially deploy new equipment on specific cell towers that utilize that spectrum which now is available for that company. This highly profitable strategy will most likely be similar when 5G gets expanded over the coming years as well, giving American Tower some nice potential tailwinds in the coming years.

American Tower currently operates around 171,000 communication sites while diversifying into international markets such as Africa, European markets, Latin America, as well as its big bet on India. International property revenue growth for American Towers for 2018 was about 18% with organic tenant billings growth of approximately 8% as its strategy so far is working in additional key localized markets such as Mexico, Brazil, and South Africa. Its current tenant leases in India have an average remaining term length of over 4 years which should help keep churn to a low 3%-4% rate as it continues to expect 8%-9% organic tenant growth for India in 2019.

American Tower deployed about $1.4 billion for its rapidly growing dividend in 2018 as well as over $230 million to repurchase the company's stock. It spent over $940 million in CapEx for a combination of new site builds, primarily in international markets, along with adding capacity to existing sites. American Tower also spent nearly $2 billion on new assets, again primarily in international markets, as it continues to grow as fast as possible to gain scale in rapidly growing emerging markets. In 2019, it continues to plan dividend growth of at least 20% while spending another ~$800 million on its India business as it figures out if it wants to continue to grow independently in the country or if it can find a suitable financial partner so that it can diversify quicker and more fully in other international markets.

A couple of the risks for American Tower at this time is that the stock has had such a nice run over the past year, it naturally could be due for a consolidation or pullback. The stock has churned a little over the past month below the psychologically important $200 level that investors might be taking profits at, but it is still vastly outperforming some of its key benchmarks in the REIT industry.

Data by YCharts

Although not important in the long-run for stock performance, important levels like this might take a little time to break through with a potential surge afterward to new highs. Another risk for the company is that the future of technology could change leaving traditional cell phone towers not as lucrative as they currently are although this technology is still in the future as traditional cell towers still provide the most bang for a wireless company's buck. Finally, with international expansion comes its own inherent risks from political upheaval, to currency rates, or maybe countries like India and other developing countries are not fully ready yet to embrace 4G technology and American Tower is pouring money into a bad investment. Risks are there but so is the obvious reward which is why I continue to recommend buying American Tower on key pullbacks or when it churns at a level for a month or more.

American Tower is experiencing exceptional stock price appreciation as its dividend growth continues to handsomely reward investors. Its core domestic market is looking strong as shadows of doubt continue to circle around the potential T-Mobile/Sprint merger in its current form while its 4G focus slowly shifts to a 5G strategy over the coming years. International market expansion is the future of growth for American Tower such as its aggressive move into India as it transforms rapidly into a digital-first economy. 5G looks to be a gift that could potentially keep on giving for years to come as American Tower's growth shows no signs of slowing down. Risks are there for the stock including the possibility that its cell phone towers become obsolete over time or that the stock runs too fast in too short of a period, but I believe the rewards continue to outweigh these risks. I continue to own American Tower with no plans to sell any shares in the foreseeable future. Best of luck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.