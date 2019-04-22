YY: The BIGO Acquisition

On March 4th, YY announced the completion of the acquisition of BIGO Technologies. In this article I will discuss BIGO, the deal and why this acquisition makes sense.

BIGO is “a leading mobile internet company dedicated to improve the way people live and communicate”. BIGO does this by operating multiple apps, including live-streaming app BIGO Live, short-video platform LIKE and voice chat app Hello Yo.

BIGO Live

BIGO Live is BIGO’s core live-streaming app with almost 300 million registered users across the world. In the app users can watch an endless amount of broadcasters broadcast themselves dancing, singing, talking and much more. One of the reasons BIGO Live is such a success is its execution of gamifying the live-streaming experience. Besides interacting with your favorite broadcaster you can unlock items, join live events, level up, earn rewards and send virtual gifts. With this system, BIGO encourage users to chat, donate and log-in daily to receive rewards. A good example is the login bonus calendar.

BIGO Live offers fans more ways to interact with their favorite streamer than the regular watching and chat experience platforms like Twitch offer. For example, broadcasters have the ability to facetime with fans in a feature called ‘Guest Live’.

Oke.. cool, but how does BIGO make money? BIGO is completely ad-free and makes all its money through in-app purchases. To keep it simple, users can buy virtual currency and gift it to their favorite broadcaster. Fans donate to show their appreciation, get noticed, be the lucky fan getting picked in the “Guest Live feature” or be a Top fan and get a place on the top of the screen.

Broadcasters may also use the “Live PK” feature, where broadcasters can battle each other; whoever receives the most donations, wins!

The economics behind live-streaming platforms are quite fantastic; BIGO Live nets about 54% of every donation, which is comparable to YY live (55%) and HUYA (50%). After reaching a certain scale, platforms can benefit from relatively low variable costs and thus increase margins quite easily. Mature live-streaming platforms should be able to reach 20-30% net margins.

One way to track BIGO Live’s performance is by looking at app store rankings. The following table shows the app store rankings at the last day of each month.

I left out a ton of small/poor countries to avoid the table getting even larger than it already is. Furthermore I only had acces to two datapoints for countries such as Bangladesh, Morocco, Nepal and Bahrain, because Sensor Tower does not cover these countries (yet).

I believe this table provides great information about how big and succesful BIGO Live is, and perhaps more importantly its success in monetizing its user base. Furthermore the table shows BIGO Live was able to keep its position steady/growing in most countries.

LIKE

The short-video market is one of the hottest markets in the world, with market leader TikTok taking the world by storm. Both Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) were unable to take market share from TikTok in India, resulting in both companies having to stop operations of their short-video apps.

One short-video app that has survived and thrived is BIGO’s short-video platform LIKE. LIKE has consistently ranked top 5 in India’s most downloaded apps.

Globally, LIKE has more than 200 million registered users, up from 50 million in June 2018. I will spare you guys another massive table, but LIKE has consistently been in the top 250 most downloaded apps on Google play in more than 60 countries. Furthermore, as of March 31st LIKE is a top 250 grossing app in more than 15 countries, including India (#31), Indonesia (#165), China (#135), Pakistan (#37) and Saudi Arabia (#68).

For now, LIKE is still focused on user- and user engagement growth and has not yet introduced ads. LIKE’s current monetization works similar to BIGO Live, where users can donate to their favorite content creators.

LIKE's top competitor TikTok got banned from the Indian app stores on the 17th of April, which gives LIKE the opportunity to gain market share. I believe BIGO avoided the same fate partially because BIGO showed its commitment to the Indian market and regulators earlier this year: In february, BIGO announced the opening of a regional R&D centre and a $100 million investment into India.

Going forward, it is very likely YY will be forced to open more local offices to comply with local regulation.

Other apps

'Hello Yo' is an app which provides free (voice) chat rooms. Hello Yo has also been quite succesful the past quarter improving monetization in South-east Asia and the Middle-east, shown by the following table:

'CubeTV' is BIGO’s e-sports app, which is reasonably popular in Brazil but has been unable to gain traction anywhere else. In the Brazilian market CubeTV competes with NimoTV (HUYA's overseas app) and Twitch.

To summarize, BIGO has a successful trackrecord of scaling multiple types of apps worldwide and monetizing them by encouraging users to send virtual gifts to their friends, favorite streamer or favorite content creator. As of Q4, BIGO had 69 million MAU and as of Q1 BIGO reached over 500 million registered users across all its platforms.

The Deal

YY acquired 68.3% of BIGO in a $1,452,778,383 deal, comprising of $343 million in cash and about 350 million common shares (not ADSs). YY already owned the other 31.7%, which means BIGO was valued at $2,216 million.

Considering YY's $1 billion cash position, I would have prefered a cash (and debt) acquisition over 22% dilution.

One of BIGO's biggest shareholders was YY's founder and acting CEO David Li, who knows more about YY's business than anyone else. The deal suggests David Li (and other BIGO shareholders) prefered YY shares over cash for his BIGO shares, which implies he believes YY shares to be undervalued.

Does the acquisition and price make sense?

YY has not yet published BIGO's 2018 financials, so we have to work with management guidance, analysts estimates and my own estimates.

Three scenario's:

As I explained in my previous article, BIGO said it could achieve $1 billion revenue in 2018. In the article I argued that it is very likely BIGO reached the guidance based on how well BIGO performed in the second half of 2018 (guidance was given in June 2018).

Analysts from investment banks are expecting BIGO's revenue to be significantly less than BIGO's guidance I mentioned above. Analysts from several investment banks estimated BIGO's revenue to be $500 - $600 million in 2018 and $900 to $1 billion in 2019. This comes down to 100% growth rate in 2018 and 80% in 2019.

Like I mentioned above, BIGO's solid second half of 2018 suggests to me BIGO must have reached or at least have come close to its own $1 billion projection. But taking analysts' estimates into consideration my current revenue estimates are at $800 million for 2018 and $1.4 billion for 2019.

So, BIGO essentially acquired a $900 million to $1.4 billion 2019 revenue business growing at >80% at a valuation of $2.1 billion. This comes down to a 1.4 - 2.4 2019 sales multiple. That multiple range seems really cheap compared to 'peers' keeping BIGO's growth rate and long-term potential in mind. For example, HUYA trades at 9 times 2019 revenue (80% 2019 growth rate), Snapchat trades at 10 times 2019 revenue (31% 2019 growth rate), iQiyi trades at 3.5 times 2019 revenue (33% 2019 growth rate) and BILI trades at 10 times 2019 revenue (56% 2019 growth rate).

I get that the comparisons are not fair, but it does provide some context around the paid multiple and the potential upside. I would also argue BIGO's path to profitability, market position and long-term growth and margin outlook are (much) better than some of those names.

The strategic rational behind the acquisition also makes sense:

BIGO diversifies YY's revenue streams and therefor reduces YY's 'China risk'. In 2021 more than 50% of YY's revenues should come from outside China, which should lead to a higher multiple.

Furthermore, China's live-streaming market is very competitive with the likes of Momo (MOMO), Tencent Music's(TME) karaoke app WeSing and Weibo's (WB) Yizhibo. Diversifying away from China into less-competitive and higher growth markets therefor makes a lot of sense.

BIGO's expertise in scaling apps worldwide will help YY scale its most recent app HAGO globally. At the same time, YY can help scale BIGO's short-video app LIKE in China.

BIGO's short-video platform LIKE will diversify YY's predominantly live-streaming portfolio.

Final Thoughts

Perhaps more important for the share price, the acquisition completely changes the story around YY. YY post-acquisition is the global live-streaming leader operating 4 massive and 2 big platforms. YY Group has about 300 million MAU, a billion registered users and is very profitable. Furthermore YY will show revenue growth of >70-80% the next few quarters.

Yet, YY trades at less than 10 times 2020 earnings (after stripping out cash).

Thanks for reading & I am looking forward reading you guys' take on the acquisition.

