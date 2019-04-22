Ally Financial - Q1 Earnings On Track With My Key Metrics - Still A Solid Value Stock

While the stock has done well over the past few months, it has a long way to go to my $40 price target.

My initial report on Ally Financial this past February 12 recommended the stock for three primary reasons:

The credit quality of its core auto loan portfolio is solid. Its online bank has real value. Ally is managing its capital very well for shareholders.

Ally reported its first quarter 2019 earnings on the morning of April 18. While no stock story is blemish free – even Lyft! – the earnings report kept my confidence in the Ally story intact. Net/net, Ally generated $0.80 in operating EPS, slightly better than Wall Street expected. The company seems on its way to earning the $3.60 a share for this year those Wall Street wizards have in mind. And the stock is selling at a meager 8 multiple of that EPS forecast.

The stock is up 10% since my initial report, but I believe it has lots of room to go. My price target remains at $40, or up another 35% from here. Not bad in a stock market I view as increasingly at risk.

The credit quality of its core auto loan portfolio remains solid.

Consumer auto loans are 52% of Ally’s loan portfolio, and related loans to auto dealers are another 26%. Consumer auto loan quality is therefore paramount to Ally’s earnings. Q1 reinforces my view that Ally’s retail car loan quality is solid:

The charge-off rate declined for the 5th straight quarter year-over-year (YoY). Ally’s Q1 charge-off rate (loan losses as a percent of loans outstanding) was 1.32%, down from 1.47% a year ago.

The delinquent loan rate – the leading indicator for charge-offs – was flat. 60+ day delinquencies were 48 bp (0.48%) of retail car loans, up a bare 1 bp from a year ago.

Loan origination quality – one key leading indicator for delinquencies – remains solid. Subprime quality car loans were 11% of Ally’s originations, flat with the past year and about half of the lending industry average. Used car loans, a riskier category, did rise to 56% of total loans from 50% from a year ago, but that has followed consumer auto purchasing activity, according to Ally. And the retail car loan portfolio grew by only 3% YoY, indicating that Ally is not risking asset quality by chasing growth.

The unemployment rate – the other key leading indicator of loan problems – remains low. The latest weekly reading on U.S. continuing unemployment claims was down 4% from three months ago and down 11% from a year ago.

Finally, Ally conservatively accounted for its auto credit. Banks maintain reserves against future loan losses. While its total charge-offs were $237 million, it chose to provide $282 million to its loss provision, adding $45 million to its loss reserve.

The online bank has real value

Ally is a branchless bank. No brick. No mortar. I boldly argue that the internet is the wave of the future. You may not agree yet, but you will. Ally’s strategy has three consequences:

1. It is growing fast. Its deposits grew by 16% YoY, four times the industry average. Its customers grew even faster, by 20% YoY.

2. It skews young. Over half of its customers are Millennials. I think this adds long-term value to Ally because the average lifespan of its customer base should be longer than the average bank.

3. It skews price-sensitive. Deposit interest rates offered online are significantly higher than those offered in branches because branches are expensive to maintain at 1% or more of deposits. As a result, I am certain that online depositors have a material share of price shoppers.

This factor was evident in Q1. Ally’s deposit costs increased by 71 bp YoY, about 25 bp more than major U.S. banks. That’s not good. But I have two “buts” (not two butts). The first is that the strong, although expensive, deposits allowed Ally to reduce even higher cost borrowed money. As a result, Ally’s total funding costs rose by only 57 bp, or right in line with the increase in its average loan yield. The second “but” is that I, and most pundits by now, don’t expect the Federal Reserve to raise its fed funds rate this year, so Ally’s price sensitivity isn’t as important an issue.

Summing up, Ally’s interest margin – its average asset yield less its funding yield – should trend higher going forward. That’s a good thing for earnings.

Ally is managing its capital very well for shareholders.

Generalizing a bit, managements can follow two types of capital strategies. One is to invest new capital in growth, either by more aggressive marketing/product development or by acquisition. The other is to return the new capital to investors. As a long-term professional and amateur student of financial companies, the second strategy is far more successful. Financial services is just not a growth business, so the great majority of growth stories fail. As just the latest of a multitude of examples I could give, New Age consumer lender Lending Club is down 78% from its IPO.

Ally gets it. As I noted above, its loan portfolio growth has been conservative. It has only made one small acquisition in recent years, and I was happy to see that its new online mortgage initiative is being accomplished through a partnership with Better.com, not a merger. Instead, Ally has been giving the bulk of its earnings back to shareholders.

$279 million back to shareholders during Q1, in fact. It paid a $0.17 per share quarterly dividend, up 13% from a year ago and generating a current 2.2% dividend yield. But the bulk of the payout came in the form of share repurchase. Ally shrank the number of its shareholders by 8% over the past year. That means a permanent 8% increase in EPS for the remaining shareholders.

Why not have paid a higher dividend? It could have been $0.70 instead of $0.17 if the full $279 million of new capital was used. It actively repurchased because Ally’s book value ended Q1 at $34.30, and it bought the stock during Q1 at an average price of $26, or a whopping 26% discount to book. Ally’s management concluded, rightly in my view, that this the buyback more than likely increased my net worth over the long run by more than I could have by reinvesting dividends received. Thanks, Ally.

Summing up Q1.

There you have it folks. Ally’s car loan book is holding up well. Its online bank is profitably growing. And Ally is doing the right thing with its earnings. $40 a share, here we come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALLY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.