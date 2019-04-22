Apple: 3 Bullish Signs

Tech QQQ ETF has surged more than 30% from the low in late 2018. In comparison, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) surged 40% over the same time period, while there has been little evidence of real improvement in company’s recent fundamentals. Many have credited the market rebound to the widespread expectation of a better 2H 2019. In this post, I identified three signs to show that Apple’s better future is in sight.

Apple Shares Have Capitulated

Technically, there has been no good company-specific news since Apple’s CEO Tim Cook’s infamous downward guidance which dropped Apple’s shares more than 9%. In fact, it appears that the Street has factored in Cook’s warnings in the multiple subsequent downside revisions of their forward revenue estimates (Figure 1). Although, an early warning of the fallout came when AAPL hit a new low around 12/24/2018 along with another run of analysts’ downward revisions as well as a new low for the entire market (Point A in Figure 2). Despite of all the downgrades, what is interesting is that Apple stock price managed to bounce off the low for a whopping 40% without any material improvement in the underlying fundamentals (Figure 2).

The divergence between stock price and fundamentals may suggest that Apple may have been “capitulated.” As capitulation cannot be called beforehand, it is the result of a capitulation that matters. You can almost think of capitulation, which is a good thing to investors, of a heavily beaten-down stock like a colonoscopy to a heavily irritated rectum and colon. Capitulation can literally clean up all the old players in the game. New bottom buyers will disregard the bad near-term financials, which has been already reflected in prices, but focus more on the longer term forward financials.

Service Revenue Outgrows iPhone Revenue

It is not a secret that Apple’s revenue growth has slowed down (Figure 3A) due to the saturation of the global smartphone market. Apple's iPhone revenue has been declining for the last few quarters which represents 57% of Apple’s total revenue and will continue to do so in the next few (Figure 3B). Company’s recent decision of stopping reporting individual product revenues and average selling prices, albeit bothering to the Street, indicates Apple’s determination to transition itself into a service company. Strategically, it seems a smart move as service revenue has been the only shining growth segment in the company. Service revenue share is expected to reach 25% by the end of 2019 (Figure 3C). By 2021, iPhone revenue looks to decline by 11% while service revenue increase by 10% annually (Figure 3D).

Institutional Investors Have Returned

Apple’s stock is not alone in recovering from the low. Since 4Q 2018, virtually all tech stock prices went up amid negative earnings releases and downside sell side earnings revisions. Under this circumstance, a sharply rising market must have been driven by the buy side's optimistic outlook. As institutional investors are usually the larger buy sides, one clue I looked for is that if there have been significant changes in institutional sentiment as indicated by their investment in Apple’s shares.

To measure buy side expectation, I identified institutional investors using Bloomberg’s definitions as they break out each institution’s holding in a company from the stock’s 13F filings. The SEC Form 13F is a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) also known as “the Information Required of Institutional Investment Managers Form.” For the time period in question, December 2018 to today, the percent change in institutional holdings has been identified for Apple. It is clear that institutions have increased their investment in Apple by 13% at the filing of 2/17/2019, while the transactions were taken place in late December 2018 (Figure 4).

In addition to Apple, in a previous post, I also showed the other major 8 tech stocks that had the identical increases in institutional holdings around the same time. The apparent, simultaneous increases in institutional holdings across all firms at the same time (2/17/2019) requires careful interpretation. One major issue is that the actual transaction dates can never be exactly identified as managers have such a long window (45 days after the quarter end) to report at will. Fortunately, the majority of the reporting for most managers have been done 45 days after the quarter end. This is why we saw a large change of institutional holding changes at 2/17/2019 which is 45 days after the Q4 2018. Though, it is safe to assume that such a large change in institutional holdings was most likely a result of trading right before the end of 2018. It should be noted that the approximate date range of the trading is important in this case because the identification of the timing will allow us to isolate “the common events” that led the institutional managers as a group to move back to semi stocks at the same time point.

Since virtually all tech/semi stocks institutional holdings have been raised just right about the same time, I narrowed down the “potential” common events including Fed’s strong stance on interest rates, the on-going progress of the trade talk, and the government shutdown around 12/24/2018. The impact of government shutdown is quickly dismissed because of its short-term event nature. While nobody will never know the true reason, the ease of Fed’s policy and the progress in US/China trade talk both coincided with the reversal of stock market and the increase in institutional holdings in tech/semi stocks near the turn of the year of 2019. Thus, my contention is that institutional investors moving back to the most cyclical semi stocks is mainly due to the improved macro picture from a less likely global recession which was prompted by a rising interest rate and further trade conflict with China.

More interestingly, institutions’ renewed interest in Apple’s share is symbolic because Apple has one of the largest ecosystems and supply chains. As Apple is at the end of its supply chain, Apple’s bullish outlook on its products and services lead all its suppliers’ revenue outlook. If institutional investors have raised their stakes on Apple’s entire supply chain, it may be considered an ultimate vote of confidence on Apple’s future.

Takeaways

Despite of CEO’s major defensive guidance, subsequent analysis downward revisions, and a major market selloff, Apple’s shares managed to rebound 40% from the low. In this post, I showed some evidence to support the notion that Apple’s shares may have been capitulated in late 2018 and new investors have shed off the recent negative financials and focus on the post 2019 recovery. Investors’ optimism may also reflect the positive outlook of Apple’s recent strategic shift to the service segment which is expected to deliver more than 20% “growth premium” over the traditional iPhone franchise by 2021. Also, it is this post-capitulation, re-engineering outlook that has driven institutional investors back to Apple’s shares. Since all the bullish signs are public information, whether they have been already reflected in Apple stock price remains the subject of the next post.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.