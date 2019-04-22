Pinterest: Placing A Pin Following The IPO

Following the momentum seen on the opening day, I feel that the valuation looks reasonable, or perhaps a bit expensive, as I am placing shares on my watch list.

I like the growth in relation to the valuation (certainly at the IPO price) as the company has a huge overseas monetization opportunity.

Pinterest (PINS) has gone public in an offering which has been a huge success. While the preliminary offering range was set quite a bit below the latest valuation in private hands, demand was firm into the IPO resulting in the offer price being hiked. Stronger pricing did not prevent shares from enjoying a huge run up in the first day of trading.

I like the progress which the company is making in terms of the growth and leverage on the bottom line. The real potential of the business is monetisation of the user base overseas. For now, I am mindful of the momentum seen already and I am not considering to jump aboard, although I am placing my Pin on the shares to keep an eye from here.

All About Inspiration

Pinterest is the platform to get inspiration for your daily life, experienced by some 250 million users across the globe. The platform is all about inspiration for daily applications including cooking, dinner, clothing, remodelling of your house, fashion, vacations, or even weddings.

These users are called "Pinners" by the company themselves as their recommendations are called "Pins". When they save and receive recommendations, these are placed on so-called "Boards", more or less creating a collection of inspiration, with the goal to turn it into reality.

Pinterest is essentially a storage and productivity tool to plan dreams as it enables action by visualising these dreams, called "Discovery" by the company itself. With the users of the platform both being very active on the platform while adding a lot of value, it is a perfect combination of a social media/utility platform in which advertisers can reach their target groups as well, as ads are not necessarily annoying this way.

Founded in 2008, only being labelled Pinterest since 2012, the company has rapidly gained a prominent space in its target market.

The Offering & Valuation

Pinterest initially aimed to sell 75 million shares in a range between $15 and $17 per share, as strong demand resulted in the offer price being raised to $19 per share. Despite, or perhaps as a result of strong demand, shares saw very healthy opening day gains as shares rose by nearly 30% to $24 per share and change.

Following the IPO, there are more than 529 million shares outstanding which value equity of the business at $10 billion at the offering price. The company raised $1.4 billion in gross proceeds in connection with the offering, as the company operated with a very modest net cash position ahead of the offering, implying that operating assets are valued at around $8.6 billion. Note that trading at $24.50 per share, the valuation has jumped to $13 billion, a very sizeable valuation by all means.

The company has seen very healthy operating rends to justify this valuation. For the year 2016, the company generated sales of $299 million on which it reported a fat operating loss of $188 million. Revenues grew by 58% to $473 million in 2017 as losses narrowed to $138 million, marking both progress on a relative and absolute basis. Growth actually accelerated last year as sales rose by 60% to $756 million while losses narrowed further to $75 million.

Of interest is that fourth quarter sales growth remained very strong at 58% as the company generated quarterly revenues of $273 million and actually was very profitable in the seasonally strong fourth quarter. The pace of growth has slowed down a bit, based on preliminary first quarter results, with sales up around 53% to $199-202 million, as losses continue to come down but the pace of the leverage on the bottom line is slowing down a bit.

Even if growth slows down to levels in the high forties, sales will still come in around $1.1 billion in 2019, which implies that the $13 billion equity valuation and about $11.6 billion operating valuation comes in around 10 times sales. While losses are still reported, the extent of the losses and trends for the better are comforting by all means.

The real potential has to come from the monetization of the user base. The company ended 2018 with 265 million users of which 82 million in the US and 184 million being located internationally. This implies that just about 31% of the users are based in the US, yet this picture does not match with the actual revenue base of the business. In fact, the US business generated $257 million in sales in the fourth quarter of 2018, while the international business contributed just $17 million or 6% of the total revenue base.

In fact, ARPU in the US runs at $3.16 in the final quarter of 2018 vs. just nine cents in the rest of the world. While names like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) have seen much higher ARPU in the US compared to the rest of the world, I have not seen the gap this high, leaving a lot of potential. The counterargument is, of course, why the company has not been able to generate greater revenues from those territories.

Balancing Act

Investing is all about balancing risk and potential reward as a roughly 10 times sales multiple looks high, yet note that sales are still growing at >50% per annum and real leverage is seen on the bottom line, with losses being very modest and continue to come down.

That is not to say that multiples are very compelling, it just says that given the state of the market, a 10 times multiple for a 50% growth business is solid enough, although that statement should not be confused with the observation that shares look compelling here. Other risks include the ecosystem and engagement of the platform. Other risks include that of competition for engagement, of course, potential security breaches, competition from similar product offerings by names like Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), among others.

Another key risk is that the fact that greater monetisation results in larger advertising efforts, hurting the user experience and/or engagement. Other risks for common stockholders is the fact that it's a "controlled" offering again, in which insiders hold just a minority of the economic stock, but control the stock through excess voting power.

Truth be told, at the midpoint of the preliminary pricing range at $16 per share, I saw the relative appeal of the shares. At that price, the equity valuation came in at $8.5 billion, for a $7.3 billion operating asset valuation, at just around 6.5 times sales which look rather compelling given the growth, but at 10 times forward sales that is not so much the case.

This is certainly the case as advertising can be complementary on Pinterest compared to most other social/media/commerce platforms. For now, I am placing shares with a pin on my watch list, looking to perhaps initiate small in case shares drop below the offer mark in the weeks to come.

