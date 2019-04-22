Schlumberger: Weakening U.S. Shale Activity Stresses International Relevance

I recommend a hold on Schlumberger's stock and waiting for more margin visibility on the international front going forward.

When the US shale shows some signs of weakness and lower activity, it is the service providers like Schlumberger that first experience slower growth.

Schlumberger Ltd. posted first-quarter revenues of $7.879 billion which topped estimate on April 17, 2018, and declared a $0.50 per share dividend.

Investment Thesis

The Houston-based Schlumberger (SLB) is one of the largest oilfield services providers which I am regularly covering on Seeking Alpha. The company is well diversified and presents a solid financial profile. The service company is spread worldwide and is involved in four different types of activities indicated below:

The company has a substantial presence in US shale and is considered as the bellwether for the service Industry. It is generally the first company to release its earnings results and set the tone for things to come.

I compare Schlumberger with Halliburton (HAL), which presents a similar business model, both in size and activities. We can see that SLB is now 35.2% down from a year ago and has slightly underperformed HAL which is down 40.2%.

Sadly for a long-term investor, service providers like Schlumberger or Halliburton have strongly outperformed the oil supermajors on a one-year basis. I used BP Plc (BP) to show my point, and it is likely that this trend will continue in 2019.

Thus, I recommend a hold on Schlumberger's stock and waiting for more margin visibility on the international front going forward.

The North America region represents 34.75% of the total revenues of the company as it is indicated below:

Note: As a comparison, the North America region was 56.3% of the total revenues for Halliburton in 4Q '18.

It is not a surprise that the main engine of growth has been US shale for both companies. Therefore, this North America segment has a strong influence on the business health of Schlumberger. When US shale shows some signs of weakness and lower activity, it is service providers like Schlumberger that first experience slower growth.

Paal Kibsgaard - Chairman and CEO - said in the conference call:

The recent strength in the price of crude oil, with Brent again breaking through the $70 per barrel level, is supporting this outlook. We also see clear signs that E&P investment sentiments are starting to normalize as the industry heads towards a more sustainable financial stewardship of the global resource base. Directionally, this means higher investments in the international markets simply to keep production flat, while North America land activity is set for lower investments with a likely downward adjustment to the current production growth outlook.

Schlumberger Financials: 1Q '19. Trend and Raw numbers

Schlumberger 1Q'17 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 6.894 7.462 7.905 8.179 7.829 8.303 8.504 8.183 7.879 Net Income in $ Million 279 -74 545 -2,255 525 430 644 538 421 EBITDA $ Million 1,462 1,145 1,775 -1,160 1,660 1,567 1,821 1,708 1,684 Estimated by Fun Trading Profit margin % (0 if loss) 4.05% 0 6.89% -27.56% 6.71% 5.18% 7.57% 6.58% 5.34% EPS diluted in $/share 0.20 -0.05 0.39 -1.62 0.38 0.31 0.46 0.39 0.30 Operating cash flow in $ Million 656 858 1,898 2,251 568 987 1,827 2,231 326 CapEx in $ Million 381 503 598 625 454 520 565 621 413 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 275 355 1,300 1,626 114 467 1,262 1,610 -87 Estimated by Fun Trading Total Cash $ Billion 7.35 6.22 4.95 5.09 4.17 3.05 2.85 2.78 2.16 Total LT Debt in $ Billion 18.99 18.82 17.16 18.20 18.11 17.60 17.37 16.05 16.45 Dividend per share in $ 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 0.50 Shares outstanding (Diluted) in Million 1,402 1,387 1,392 1,388 1,394 1,392 1,392 1,383 1,397

Trends, Charts, And Commentary: Revenues, Free Cash Flow, 2019 outlook

1 - Revenues of $7.879 billion

Schlumberger Ltd. posted first-quarter revenues of $7.879 billion which topped estimates on April 17, 2018, and declared a $0.50 per share dividend. However, the company warned of slowing investments in North America land of as much as 10% in 2019. CEO Paal Kibsgaard said in the conference call:

Looking at the first quarter, the growth in the international rig count, both on land and in particular offshore, the rise in the number of new project FIDs and Subsea 3 awards and a renewed interest in exploration is all supporting our outlook. Conversely, in North America land, the higher cost of capital, lower borrowing capacity and investors looking for increased returns suggest that future E&P investments will likely be at levels dictated by free cash flow. We, therefore, see land E&P investment in North America down 10% in 2019.

Schlumberger said earnings for the three months ended in March came in at $0.30 per share, or $421 million, mostly in line with the consensus estimate. Revenues decreased by 3.8% sequentially to $7.879 billion. Earnings were down 19.8% compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Sequential revenues growth in the international business was stronger than in North America where revenues were 4% lower on the following basis, excluding Cameron, confirming a trending change that started the preceding quarter. The company said:

[L]ower investments, increasing technical challenges from well interference, step out from core acreage and limited further growth in lateral length and proppant per stage, points to a more moderate growth rate in the U.S. shale oil production in the coming years.

2 - Free Cash Flow

I consider free cash flow as an excellent indicator of financial strength, and I always indicate it in my analysis.

Free cash flow is generally used to pay for the dividend and also share buyback. When FCF turns negative for an extended period, it spells trouble. The company will have to divest non-core assets or add more debt to compensate for the lack of sufficient cash available. Thus, controlling the level of free cash flow quarterly is paramount. Free cash flow yearly is $3,252 million, despite a negative free cash flow of $87 million in 1Q '19.

Schlumberger spent $98 million to repurchase 2.3 million shares at an average price of $42.79 during the first quarter of 2019 and is paying a healthy dividend of $2 per share yearly or a yield of 4.5% today.

For the full year 2019, CapEx excluding SPM and multi-client investments is expected to be approximately $1.5 billion to $1.7 billion.

SLB is passing the FCF test, but the company is now using most of its cash flow for dividend and share buyback, and will not be able to reduce its debt.

3 - Net Debt is $14.29 billion at the end of March

Net debt is ~$14.4 billion with a net debt to EBITDA of ~2.1X, which is satisfying. Net debt increased $1.1 billion sequentially. To improve company debt maturity, Schlumberger completed a debt exchange offer. This debt exchange will increase net interest expense by $10 to $15 million in 2Q '19.

Simon Ayat, the CFO, said in the conference call:

We just recently completed a very successful debt exchange offer. As a result, we issued $1.5 billion of notes due in 2028, that bear interest at 3.9%. These new notes were exchanged for a similar amount of notes that were scheduled to be repaid in 2022 and 2025. This debt exchange, combined with other refinancing activities, we completed during the quarter, serves to improve our debt maturity profile going forward.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

The critical takeaway this quarter is that the North American segment business is starting to weaken and will affect results in 2019. However, Paal Kibsgaard said that the second-quarter earnings per share would be $0.35, in line with the Wall Street consensus estimate.

E&P operators are expected to steadily reduce drilling activity and instead concentrate investments on draining down the large inventory of drilled but uncompleted wells ("DUC") with a total of 8,500 DUCs as of March 2019 according to the EIA, which was over 8,700 in November 2018.

U.S. oil producers continue to be reluctant of boosting capital spending, despite U.S. oil production of 11.9 M Bop/d and NG production of 108.1 MM Cf/d coupled with an active recovery in crude oil prices in 1Q '19.

The 1Q '19 results are setting a bottom for the company this year. However, questions persist about what the margin trend will look like for the company as the international segment growth starts to show up in the balance sheet. Halliburton is expected to report on April 22 and will probably be more affected by the slowdown in North America due to a more significant part of its revenues coming from this region.

Technical Analysis

SLB is now forming an ascending channel pattern with line resistance at about $48.50 (I recommend selling about 15% of your position at this level) and line support between $41.75-$42.25 (I recommend buying cautiously at this level assuming no major weakness in the oil prices).

However, if oil prices start to falter and reverse their bullish trend, SLB may eventually re-test its December 2018 low at $35 (at which point I recommend buying). The long-term support now is at $45.25.

In general, ascending channel patterns are short-term bullish patterns which means that a potential breakout on the positive side may more likely happen soon with a long-term target resistance at $60.

However, I am more reserved about the oil prices situation and believe we should not discount a price retracement in H2 2019 which will affect SLB negatively.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.