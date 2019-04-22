Why Are Shares Of Regeneron Tanking

Markets sold Regeneron stock so much so that shares are back at the $330 range.

Throughout 2019, shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) tested $400 successfully. The stock even surpassed my $400 target price and traded as high as $442 this past March. Yet, in just one month, the stock lost 18% of its value on no news specific to the company. Why are shares down so much in so short an amount of time?

Senator Bernie Sanders wants a "Medicare for All" and as usual, markets are panicking over it. Stock selling for companies in the drug plan, drug stock, and drug store sectors are all down. UnitedHealth (UNH), which I think is a stock to buy, lost 11.5% for the month. Walgreens (WBA) fell 13% in that time, and CVS Health (CVS) is down 6%. All of these stocks trade at discounted P/Es, with Walgreens the least expensive at 11 times earnings.

I bring up P/Es because Regeneron's 16 times earnings are low, considering its strong growth prospects with its Dupixent drug. Although markets toil over pricing pressures for Praluent and EYLEA, they ignore the positive contributions of the atopic dermatitis drug.

Dupixent's Total Addressable Market Grows

The FDA's approval of Dupixent for treating asthma patients and adolescents suffering from atopic dermatitis should not get ignored. The company worked hard for the last few months in launching the drug for the asthma market. Regeneron benefits from leveraging its learnings from the atopic dermatitis studies from a few years ago. Education efforts will also accelerate the initial sales. As pulmonologists gain awareness for the clinical data, they may more likely prescribe the biologic drug over competing ones.

Regeneron certainly has a competitive advantage with Dupixent. By selectively blocking the IL-4 and IL-13 pathways, the company has room to refine its efficacy as the roll-out continues. Investors will get to enjoy Dupixent revenues well past the $922 million generated in 2018.

EYLEA Sales Slow

EYLEA's 10% year-on-year revenue growth, to $4.08 billion, might concern investors. But it is not enough to justify the sudden drop in REGN stock in recent sessions. Revenue grew at a double-digit pace on strong demand, not price increases. That suggests that even if the U.S. government succeeds in limiting drug price hikes, EYLEA sales will still grow in 2019. There's more upside. Management said:

We continue to see important tailwinds for EYLEA as the overall market both in wet AMD and DME continued to be driven by the aging population, increase in diabetes prevalence and physician preference for EYLEA.

Further, the drug is approved for several retinal diseases. With its superior safety profile and efficacy, EYLEA enjoys well over 20 million doses administered globally.

Competitive Risks for EYLEA

An off-label Avastin is a potential competitive risk for the drug treating wet AMD and DME markets. The competition offers a lower-priced treatment option, so if the government favors that route, Regeneron will lose EYLEA sales. But thanks to clinical differentiation, higher efficacy, and dosing flexibility, patients are better off with EYLEA treatment instead.

Looking ahead, the PDUFA date of May 13 for EYLEA in diabetic retinopathy might get investors interested in REGN stock again.

Praluent Headwinds

The price cut on Praluent some months ago will continue to be a headwind for the drug. An action date on April 28 from the ODYSSEY Outcomes may grant the company an extension to its label. Regeneron believes the treatment options available for cardiovascular diseases are still lacking. Praluent's action against LDL levels still benefits patients and is something doctors should consider.

To facilitate greater uptake for Praluent, Regeneron is working with payers to improve access and lower costs to patients.

Your Takeaway

Macro headwinds have more than reasonably cut REGN stock. Value investors who missed the last rally should consider the stock at these levels. The stock could re-test lows in the $290-310 range. Still, even at the $333 recent price, it might be time to start a position or to add to an existing one.

