Retail Value Inc.: Short-Term Opportunity Brewing ?

There aren't any significant bearish signals on the technical chart of Retail Value Inc. (RVI) at present. In fact, if we were going to make an assumption of where the share price is headed, our position would be of a neutral to bullish stance at present.

We state neutral because it is entirely possible that price stays between the upper and lower trend lines (on the chart below) for multiple months to come. Parallelograms can be tough to read when aiming to time a breakout or a bearish move below the lower trend line. Since there is no apex, time is much less of an issue with respect to a parallelogram, as opposed to dealing with something like a symmetrical triangle, for example.

We remain neutral to bullish because there is nothing in the predictive tools (RSI and volume) to suggest that price should turn over here in the near term. The recent highs in April managed to print a higher high on the RSI and the OBV line (On Balance Volume), which demonstrates that there are no technical divergences in play. Volume and momentum readings have continued to increase (like the share price), which again looks bullish.

Nevertheless, the one valuation metric which jumps out as a potential red flag is the price to earnings multiple, which is actually negative at present. Let's dig into the financial statements to see if there is more to meet the eye here.

We rarely purchase potential value plays which are reporting negative earnings. Sometimes, though, we may be getting a negative number for net profit because of a "one-off" impairment charge, for example. As long as we are convinced any respective charge is isolated and operating profit remains sound, we may take another look at the company.

In 2018, net profit came in at -$165 million. What is interesting, though, is that this number was primarily caused by two expense charges of $144 million and $39 million in the March and June quarter of last year, respectively. In fact, because these charges have fallen off the income statement, Retail Value actually reported positive EPS numbers in the last two quarters of last year.

Considering how low net profit still is, we would need to see a more sustained trend with respect to earnings. When earnings are volatile, we like to turn to the sales multiple as turnover usually is far less volatile with respect to its trends as long as there haven't been any asset sales or acquisitions to speak of.

In 2019, business interruption income came in at $293 million. This number is well down from the $322 million number in 2017 as well as the $316 million number the previous year. It also must be noted that apart from the negative trend we have in top-line sales growth, the firm's debt to equity ratio is also trending in the wrong direction. In the latest quarter, this key metric came in at 1.65 which is almost double the 0.88 number we had back in 2016.

$662 million of equity reported on the company's balance sheet in December 2018 means one can pick up shares here under book value at present. The market cap of the company stands at just over $628 million, so the stock definitely looks really cheap with respect to the assets it has on its books.

However, our concerns at present would be how sales (which is affecting earnings) and interest-bearing debt are trending. Yes, Retail Value could try to cut costs more aggressively temporarily to try and boost earnings, but there always is a temporary timeline when extracting costs out of the system. In saying this, we still maintain the charts are giving a neutral to bullish signal. If we trade a potential breakout in RVI, it would most likely only be short-term though - until the potential upward move would have run its course.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RVI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.