Square Still Overvalued By 30%, But Likely To Tread Water

Larger clients is not necessarily great for its growth, which is likely why it's moving into the Cash App peer-to-peer business.

Based on my analysis and projections, Square's stock is likely to continue to tread water, while its growth catches up to its valuation.

Since my last article on Square in November 2018, in which I argued that the company had a valuation problem, the stock has stayed flat.

Valuation Issues with Square, Inc.

I argued in my last article on Square (SQ) "Square's Valuation Problem," dated November 13, 2018, that the company was worth no more than $48-49. The stock was trading at $73.27. Today the stock is at $70.74, so it has actually fallen 3.4%. The company reported increased revenue, EBITDA and cash flow on both a year-over-year and consecutive quarterly basis. I think "tread water" effect is going to continue for a good while, at least a year.

There are several reasons for this. As I pointed out in the last article, SQ is comparatively overvalued - without good reason. It trades at 2-4x the valuation metrics of its peers, even though its margins are subpar compared to its peers. The only logical reason for the valuation premium is that SQ's growth rates are higher than other companies in its industry. The net effect is that SQ will have to grow into its valuation. As its revenue, EBITDA and cash flow levels increase, and assuming the valuation remains at similar levels, its premium valuation will fall.

These points can be seen in the following tables and analysis.

The first mistake that many analysts make with SQ's valuation is by only counting its publicly traded A shares in calculating its Enterprise Value (EV). A significant number (22% of the total), $6.5 billion out of the total $29.4 billion EV, is made up of non-trading super-voting shares B shares. These are often not picked up by cursory analysts in the calculation of the company's EV:

Source: Hake

This is important because by using EV rather than Market Value in the numerator of most valuation metrics produces higher ratios. Remember, EV is what a company is worth to a competitor if it were to make a buyout offer. No company is going to make an offer for just one group of shares, nor ignore the amount of debt or net cash on the balance sheet. Many analysts like the fact that SQ has no net debt, but they forget to start with the higher market value (including the B shares) when calculating EV.

Source: Hake

So SQ has a $29.4 billion Enterprise Value. But it only produced $1.6 billion in sales, $225 million in adjusted net income, and $256 million in adjusted EBITDA cash flow in 2018. Here are my estimates for the next few years:

Source: Hake

And here are the resulting valuation ratios for the next few years:

Source: Hake

I used the same methodology to estimate future growth and margins, as in my previous article on Square in November 2018.

The problem is that SQ's peers have nowhere near these vaulted valuations:

Source: Hake estimates

So, for example, SQ has a 2019 forward EV/Sales ratio of 11.9x, and even a 2020 ratio of 8.0x, whereas its peers' median valuation is only 5.4x. This is still 60% higher than the median two years out (and assuming a significant sales growth rate for SQ).

The same is true for the EV/EBITDA ratio comparisons. SQ's 2020 EV/EBITDA ratio (i.e. two years from now) is 55x (assuming significant growth in EBITDA), whereas the median right now is only 20x.

As I pointed out in my last article, SQ does not deserve this valuation premium due to it having higher margins. That is not the case. Square has much lower margins. The reason for the valuation premium is SQ's growth rates are much higher than the average of its peers.

Here is the bottom line. Based on my analysis, I think SQ is worth no more than about $50.19 per share, using the same methodology as in my last article. This is about $20 below its present price, making it 28-30% overvalued. But I don't believe SQ will fall to this price, excluding any general market crash. It is much more likely SQ will tread water until its valuation metrics (based on the denominators rising) get much closer to the industry averages. This could take several years.

Growth Factors

One of the impediments to SQ's growth rate (i.e. a slowing in its rate of growth) is the fact that SQ is aiming to have a larger percentage of its customers as higher revenue clients. It is harder to win over these clients, especially in the restaurant and hospitality business, as the competition is much more fierce.

The following chart from its 10-K shows the growth in Gross Payment Volume (GPV) base of its clients:

Source: Square, Inc. - 2018 10-K Report SEC Filing, page 9

This shows that less than half its clients now have revenue of less than $125K and now more than 24% of its clients have revenue of greater than $500K.

The problem is that as SQ reaches for more higher revenue base clients, its pricing will not be competitive. Just to give you an example, I recently compared SQ's pricing for its Square for Restaurants product compared to one of its competitors, SoftPoint (SoftPoint | Aloha & Micros POS EMV on DataPoint), a privately-held company, and for which I am a consultant. I discovered that as the revenue of a potential client restaurant increases in value, Square's product is increasingly uncompetitive. It turns out that for a restaurant doing $1 million in sales, Square's product line is about 60 basis points more expensive. For a restaurant having up to $5 million in sales, SQ's product line is 75 basis points more expensive than SoftPoint's point-of-sale product line called DataPoint. In the long run, given that restaurants operate on thin margins, this comparable deficit is unsustainable for SQ. My conclusion is that although SQ's revenue base will continue to grow from its roots of smaller shops and restaurants. SQ will face increasing competition as the average mix of its clients' revenue increases in size and hence its rate of growth will slow from historical levels.

Source: SoftPoint, LLC (www.softpointcloud.com) - Hake estimates of comparison of SoftPoint pricing to Square for Restaurants

This also may be why Square is turning to the B-to-C market with its Cash App program, a peer-to-peer payment app. No one knows yet how profitable that market will be for it in the long run, but it is likely that SQ will push into this arena more heavily than using its resources to find higher revenue clients. First, it gets a sort of millennial valuation pop for this B-to-C revenue line. More eyes using its Cash App may lead to more lines of revenue like advertising, for example. This could give it a rebound effect on its valuation depreciation. Second, its Cash App could let the company take on other competitors like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), and maybe their valuation metrics as well.

Summary

Square is still 28-30% overvalued, but it is likely to trade at these levels until its growth figures increase the denominators in its valuation metrics. Growth rates will slow in its underlying business as it takes on higher revenue clients. This may lead the company to rely more heavily on B-to-C products like the Cash App to keep its valuation at these lofty levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am a consultant for SoftPoint, a privately held competitor to Square.